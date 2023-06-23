UFC's Jon Jones Offers to Train Mark Zuckerberg for Potential Elon Musk Fight

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg will have a heavy hitter in his corner should he actually line up a fight with fellow tech mogul Elon Musk.

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones said Thursday he's "Team Zuck" and willing to train Zuckerberg:

As with any great idea, this proposal was spawned from an offhand comment on social media. Musk tweeted he was willing to stage a "cage match" against Zuckerberg, to which Zuckerberg replied, "Send Me Location."

UFC President Dana White said Thursday on TMZ Live he had spoken to both men, who are genuine about wanting to fight. He volunteered to help promote what he claimed would be "the biggest fight ever in the history of the world."

White addressed the story again Friday on The Pat McAfee Show and remained optimistic:

Zuckerberg would presumably welcome any advice from the top-ranked pound-for-pound star in the UFC.

Jones returned to the Octagon in March for his first fight in more than three years, earning a first-round submission of Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.