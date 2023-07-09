USMNT vs. Canada: Top Storylines and Predictions for 2023 Gold Cup

0 of 3

Andy Mead/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

The United States men's national team faces Canada for the second time in a month on Sunday in the Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals.

The Americans last met the Canadians in the Concacaf Nations League semifinal, a match they won with their first-team players.

At the Gold Cup, the Americans used a mix of fringe players and U-20 stars looking to make their mark on the senior team.

The USMNT finished off the group stage with 12 goals in two games against Saint Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago. Jesus Ferreira scored consecutive hat-tricks in those contests.

Canada went through an underwhelming group stage in which it drew with Guadelope and Guatemala. Those results relegated the Canadians to second place in Group D behind Guatemala.

Like the USMNT, Canada does not have many of its top stars available at the Gold Cup because the European club preseason is right around the corner.

Canada must be firmer in defense to handle Ferreira and Co. and spring an upset over the USMNT inside TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.