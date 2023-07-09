Robbie Lawler Ends MMA Career with Sensational KO at UFC 290

Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Normally, MMA athletes end their careers on the losing end.

But not "Ruthless" Robbie Lawler.

The former UFC welterweight champion ended his career with a storybook ending, knocking out fellow Floridan Niko Price in the first 38 seconds of round one of his fight at UFC 290.

The knockout was the third-fastest in his 23-year career and put him fifth all-time for welterweight knockouts.

The crowd at T-Moblie Arena in Las Vegas knew exactly what the moment meant for the 41-year-old Lawler, serenading the UFC veteran with a standing ovation for his walk to the octagon.

The fight itself was simplistic in its finish, as Lawler bombarded Price with a flurry of punches, giving his younger opponent no chance.