Robbie Lawler Ends MMA Career with Sensational KO at UFC 290

Robbie Lawler Ends MMA Career with Sensational KO at UFC 290July 9, 2023
Normally, MMA athletes end their careers on the losing end.
But not "Ruthless" Robbie Lawler.
The former UFC welterweight champion ended his career with a storybook ending, knocking out fellow Floridan Niko Price in the first 38 seconds of round one of his fight at UFC 290.
The knockout was the third-fastest in his 23-year career and put him fifth all-time for welterweight knockouts.
The crowd at T-Moblie Arena in Las Vegas knew exactly what the moment meant for the 41-year-old Lawler, serenading the UFC veteran with a standing ovation for his walk to the octagon.
The fight itself was simplistic in its finish, as Lawler bombarded Price with a flurry of punches, giving his younger opponent no chance.