    Robbie Lawler Ends MMA Career with Sensational KO at UFC 290

    BR MMA StaffJuly 9, 2023

    Robbie Lawler ended his MMA career with a knockout at UFC 290
    Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

    Normally, MMA athletes end their careers on the losing end.

    But not "Ruthless" Robbie Lawler.

    The former UFC welterweight champion ended his career with a storybook ending, knocking out fellow Floridan Niko Price in the first 38 seconds of round one of his fight at UFC 290.

    The knockout was the third-fastest in his 23-year career and put him fifth all-time for welterweight knockouts.

    The crowd at T-Moblie Arena in Las Vegas knew exactly what the moment meant for the 41-year-old Lawler, serenading the UFC veteran with a standing ovation for his walk to the octagon.

    The fight itself was simplistic in its finish, as Lawler bombarded Price with a flurry of punches, giving his younger opponent no chance.