Sha'Carri Richardson Wins 100M USA National Title, Qualifies for World Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson is on her way to the 2023 World Championships.

The American sprinter won the 100-meter championships at the United States Championships on Friday night to qualify for the World Championships next month.

Starting from the fourth block, Richardson overcame a slow start to earn the win with a time of 10.82 seconds. Brittany Brown (10.90) and Tamari Davis (10.99) finished second and third, respectively.

After her victory, Richardson told Lewis Johnson on NBC Sports (starts at 8:25 mark) she "I'm standing here with you again and I'm ready, mentally, physically and emotionally. And I'm here to stay. I'm not back, I'm better."

Prior to that statement, Richardson admitted to Johnson she "wasn't ready" two years ago when he interviewed her after she won the 100 meters at the Olympic Trials to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

However, the United States Anti-Doping Agency suspended Richardson for one month after testing positive for marijuana. She was unable to compete in the women's 100 meters at the 2020 Olympics as a result.

Richardson would have been eligible to compete for the United States in the 4x100-meter relay in Tokyo, but she wasn't selected for the team.

The decision led to calls for USADA and international sports governing bodies to change policies on marijuana usage with the drug being legal in several states throughout the country.

Richardson's winning time in the final was actually her slowest run at the event. Her first-round time of 10.71 seconds on Thursday was the fastest by a woman in the 100 meters this year at the time.

Shericka Jackson won the Jamaica Track and Field Championships on Friday in 10.65 seconds.

Richardson and Jackson will meet next month in the 100 meters at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.