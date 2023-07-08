X

    Hot Takes on Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino vs. Warriors' Podziemski with Pippen Jr. Out

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 8, 2023

    Golden State Warriors' Brandin Podziemski, right, drives against Los Angeles Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    AP Photo/John Locher

    No. 17 overall draft pick Jalen Hood-Schifino and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated Brandin Podziemski (No. 19 overall) and the Golden State Warriors 103-96 in Las Vegas Summer League action on Sunday.

    Both players have impressed with their professionalism, polish and playmaking abilities. They can both stuff the statsheet and look ready to contribute in the rotation in some fashion during their rookie years.

    Friday was no different. Hood-Schifino, a former Indiana star, finished with just nine points on 3-of-11 shooting but added five rebounds, three assists and four steals. Most importantly, he didn't have any turnovers in 29 minutes of action.

    Podziemski had some trouble offensively (3-of-10 for nine points, five turnovers) but he continued to find ways to get involved elsewhere. This time around, the former Santa Clara star was particularly active on the glass with 11 rebounds.

    Twitter was impressed with both players' efforts on this evening:

    jackthejurdler @jackthehurdler

    Jalen Hood-Schifino is a pro

    Alex Regla @AlexmRegla

    The mix between aggression/physicality and passing feel is pretty damn intriguing with Jalen Hood-Schifino.

    Rashad Landers II 🇭🇹 @rashadlanders1

    Jalen Hood-Schifino showing elite reflexes tonight with these stills and immediate handle right after to push the break.

    PAPSTAR @ItsMy_Q

    Hood-Schifino NEEDS to develop a jumper like Zo did, all he needs tbh

    DJ 🤴🏾 @mindofgoatdj

    Hood Schifino defense been really good!

    Evan Poehler @eswaggyp

    Jalen Hood Schifino can hoop <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a>

    Oz @OBtoojiveforyou

    <a href="https://twitter.com/WizardsDraft?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WizardsDraft</a> I like how under control Hood-Schifino is playing. Not forcing things. Also 4 steals. No TOs.

    DJ 🤴🏾 @mindofgoatdj

    Major Pain @Gsloyalty

    If you are a PG watch Jalen Hood-Schifino. He makes it look so simple.

    Jayy @318Joshhh_

    ik its just summer league but Jalen Hood Schifino look like a dawg defensively

    TheWarriorsTalk @TheWarriorsTalk

    Summer league Dubs having the movement and off-ball aptitude of the main team bodes well for Quiñones and Podziemski (and maybe Santos if his production keeps up) at the next level

    tumbleweed tucci @Tucci_Bandana

    Podziemski is such a Warrior thru and thru. Excited to see him play next to Steph

    73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegend

    Warriors fans gotta be ecstatic about Brandin Podziemski! So crafty!

    Lakers Insiders @LALInsiders

    Podziemski kid for GSW looks like the truth. Really high energy guy with a great skill set for the modern NBA.<br><br>Looks like the Warriors may have gotten a day 1 rotation player but time will tell.

    Arden Independence Cravalho @a_cravalho

    Brandon Podziemski is going to make an immediate impact for the Warriors. Has the tools on all facets of the game.

    Some big names were notably missing from this one, and hopefully they are able to return soon. Trayce Jackson-Davis, a reigning consensus All-American, sat with a hamstring injury for the Dubs. The Lakers' Scotty Pippen Jr. has been out with a sprained ankle.

    The Lakers will now play No. 2 overall draft pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET. The Warriors will go up against the New Orleans Pelicans on the same day at 10 p.m.