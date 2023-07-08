Hot Takes on Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino vs. Warriors' Podziemski with Pippen Jr. Out

AP Photo/John Locher

No. 17 overall draft pick Jalen Hood-Schifino and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated Brandin Podziemski (No. 19 overall) and the Golden State Warriors 103-96 in Las Vegas Summer League action on Sunday.

Both players have impressed with their professionalism, polish and playmaking abilities. They can both stuff the statsheet and look ready to contribute in the rotation in some fashion during their rookie years.

Friday was no different. Hood-Schifino, a former Indiana star, finished with just nine points on 3-of-11 shooting but added five rebounds, three assists and four steals. Most importantly, he didn't have any turnovers in 29 minutes of action.

Podziemski had some trouble offensively (3-of-10 for nine points, five turnovers) but he continued to find ways to get involved elsewhere. This time around, the former Santa Clara star was particularly active on the glass with 11 rebounds.

Twitter was impressed with both players' efforts on this evening:

Some big names were notably missing from this one, and hopefully they are able to return soon. Trayce Jackson-Davis, a reigning consensus All-American, sat with a hamstring injury for the Dubs. The Lakers' Scotty Pippen Jr. has been out with a sprained ankle.

The Lakers will now play No. 2 overall draft pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET. The Warriors will go up against the New Orleans Pelicans on the same day at 10 p.m.