Jets' Aaron Rodgers Shows Off Jacked Physique in Workout Photo Ahead of Camp

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is undergoing a training program at the Proactive Sports Performance Center in California, which looks like it is paying off.

The Center posted an image of Rodgers, who turned 40 in December, lifting weights on Instagram Thursday. The photo quickly went viral on NFL Twitter.

Following the conclusion of New York's organized team activities, Rodgers headed to California, where the Proactive Sports Performance camp is a regular part of his off-season training schedule. The quarterback attended the program throughout his time as a Green Bay Packer and was there with Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard prior to Rodgers' trade to New York.

Rodgers has been enthusiastic about joining his new team since restructuring his contract to facilitate a trade between the Packers and Jets. Despite missing voluntary workouts for the past few seasons in Green Bay, Rodgers was present for six weeks of Jets OTAs. In June, he called the voluntary activities with his New York teammates "the most fun I've had in a while."

Last season, Rodgers threw for 3,695, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His 91.1 passer rating was, although his lowest in 15 seasons, still above league average. If Rodgers is applying the same enthusiasm he had for his trade to offseason workouts, New York fans have every reason to be excited for their upgrade at signal-caller this fall.