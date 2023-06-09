Aaron Rodgers on Start of Jets Tenure: 'The Most Fun I've Had in a While'

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't seem to be missing Wisconsin yet.

The former Green Bay Packers star was all smiles when speaking to reporters following the Jets' final organized team activities practice Friday.

"The last six weeks have been about the most fun I've had in a while," Rodgers said. "It's fun to come to work and be excited about what we're doing."

Rodgers, who restructured his Packers contract to facilitate his April 24 trade to New York, could be on the books until 2026 if his options are picked up.

Rodgers was enthusiastic about his time spent in the Packers' quarterback room. Now, he said he enjoys working with fellow quarterbacks Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and Chris Streveler, as well as with passing game coordinator Todd Downing, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and head coach Robert Saleh.

"We've got a great quarterback room," Rodgers said.

During the final day of OTAs, Rodgers was busy throwing deep balls to the Jets' receiver corps.

Rodgers, who said in March that his "intention was to play for the New York Jets," has been enthusiastic about his new team ever since he was traded by the Packers. He spent this spring participating in voluntary workouts, something he missed for the past few seasons in Green Bay, and called his first month with the Jets a "dream."

As of the conclusion of OTAs, it looks like Rodgers is still right where he wants to be.