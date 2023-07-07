    Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Friday

    Joe TanseyJuly 7, 2023

      LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in action against Andy Murray of Great Britain in the Men's Singles second round match during day five of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images)
      Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images

      Stefanos Tsitsipas completed one of the biggest wins of his career at Wimbledon on Friday.

      The fifth-seeded Greek rallied from a set down to defeat Andy Murray in front of the Brit's home crowd on Centre Court.

      Tsitsipas has had one of the toughest paths to the third round of any singles player, as he defeated Dominic Thiem in the first round and then Murray over two days in the second round.

      Tsitsipas' win may have felt like an emotional upset to the Wimbledon crowd, but on paper, he was expected to win.

      There was one big upset on the men's side on Friday, though, as American Christopher Eubanks took out Cameron Norrie, who was the top-ranked British male in the tournament.

      Another top-10 upset occurred in the women's singles draw, as No. 5 seed Caroline Garcia fell in the last women's match to finish on Friday.

      Garcia joined Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari and Barbora Krejcikova as top 10 seeds to be eliminated in the opening three rounds.

    Friday Results

      Tunisia's Ons Jabeur returns the ball to China's Bai Zhouxuan during their women's singles tennis match on the fifth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 7, 2023. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)
      DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

      Men's Singles

      Third Round

      No. 2 Novak Djokovic def. Stanislas Wawrinka, 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (5)

      No. 8 Jannik Sinner def. Quentin Halys, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4

      No. 17 Hubert Hurkacz def. No. 14 Lorenzo Musetti, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 6-4

      No. 23 Alexander Bublik def. Maximilian Marterer, 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (4)

      No. 26 Denis Shapovalov def. Liam Broady, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, 7-5

      Second Round

      No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz def. Alexandre Muller, 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3

      No. 3 Daniil Medvedev def. Adrian Mannarino, 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (5)

      No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Andy Murray, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (2), 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4

      No. 6 Holger Rune def. Roberto Carballes Baena, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-4

      Christopher Eubanks def. No. 12 Cameron Norrie, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (3)

      Matteo Berrettini def. No. 15 Alex De Minaur, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

      No. 19 Alexander Zverev def. Yosuke Watanuki, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2

      No. 25 Nicolas Jarry def. Jason Kubler, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4

      No. 31 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina def. Botic van de Zandschulp, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

      Women's Singles

      Third Round

      No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. No. 30 Petra Martic, 6-2, 7-5

      No. 4 Jessica Pegula def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, 6-4, 6-0

      No. 32 Marie Bouzkova def. No. 5 Caroline Garcia, 7-6 (0), 4-6, 7-5

      No. 14 Belinda Bencic def. No. 23 Magda Linette, 6-3, 6-1

      No. 19 Victoria Azarenka def. No. 11 Daria Kasatkina, 6-2, 6-4

      Marketa Vondrousova def. No. 20 Donna Vekic, 6-1, 7-5

      Second Round

      No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka def. Varvara Gracheva, 2-6, 7-5, 6-2

      No. 6 Ons Jabeur def. Bai Zhuoxuan, 6-1, 6-1

      No. 9 Petra Kvitova def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 6-2, 6-2

      No. 21 Ekaterina Alexandrova def. Madison Brengle, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (7)

      No. 25 Madison Keys def. Viktorija Golubic, 7-5, 6-3

      Bianca Andreescu def. No. 26 Anhelina Kalinina, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7)

      Anna Blinkova def. No. 29 Irina-Camelia Begu, 7-5, 6-3

    Stefanos Tsitsipas Comes Back to Beat Andy Murray

      LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays a forehand in the Men's Singles second round match against Andy Murray of United Kingdom during day five of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images)
      Shi Tang/Getty Images

      Tsitsipas had a lot going against him on Friday.

      The Greek went down a set to Murray before play was suspended on Thursday, he was playing Murray on his home court and he owns a string of early eliminations at Wimbledon.

      Tsitsipas rallied to win the fourth and fifth sets on Friday afternoon to conclude a frantic few days that were marred by rain delays and suspended matches.

      He now owns consecutive five-set victories over two previous major champions, and there is a wide-open path for him to make the deepest Wimbledon run of his career.

      Tsitsipas is the only seeded male left in his portion of the draw. He will be favored to reach the quarterfinals, where he could potentially face another major winner, No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev.

      The first goal for Tsitsipas should be to finish off Laslo Djere in three sets on Saturday to conserve energy for the fourth round and beyond. Tsitsipas has never made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon.

      Tsitsipas is certainly not the favorite to win the men's singles draw, that title still belongs to Novak Djokovic, but he proved in the last two rounds that he can battle on the grass court and that a quarterfinal appearance is a real possibility.

    Christopher Eubanks Upsets Cameron Norrie

      LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Christopher Eubanks of United States plays a forehand against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in the Men's Singles second round match during day five of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
      Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

      Eubanks authored Friday's most stunning upset against the 12th-seeded Norrie.

      The American took the Brit down in four sets, and two of his three set victories came in convincing fashion.

      Eubanks won the first set, 6-3, and then captured the third set, 6-2, before he finished off the win in a fourth-set tiebreak.

      The 27-year-old booked his best finish at any major with the second-round victory. He had two previous trips to the second round at the 2023 Australian Open and 2022 U.S. Open.

      Eubanks' win blew open Tsitsipas' side of the draw, as Norrie was projected to face the Greek in the fourth round.

      Eubanks faces fellow unseeded player Christopher O'Connell in the third round, and then he could get a shot at Tsitsipas in the fourth round.

      After Friday, there are three American men left in the draw. Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul play their third-round matches on Saturday.

    Caroline Garcia Becomes 4th Top 10 Seed to Lose in Women's Draw

      Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova (R) shakes hands with France's Caroline Garcia after winning their women's singles tennis match on the fifth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 7, 2023. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
      ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

      Almost half of the top-10 seeds in the women's draw have been eliminated.

      Garcia added her name to the growing list with a three-set defeat to Marie Bouzkova.

      Bouzkova, who made it to the Wimbledon quarterfinals last year, swept the first-set tiebreak and then earned a crucial late break in the third set to down the fifth-seeded Frenchwoman.

      Early knockouts are the primary theme of Garcia's Wimbledon career. She has never advanced past the fourth round since she first qualified for the event in 2013.

      Garcia's loss benefited American Jessica Pegula the most. The No. 4 seed now has Bouzkova and two unseeded players in her way to make the semifinals.

      Pegula, who won in straight sets on Friday, has the easiest path to the semis on paper compared to the three other top-four seeds left in the draw.

      Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will attempt to join Pegula and top seed Iga Swiatek in the fourth round with victories on Saturday.

