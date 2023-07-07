Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Friday

0 of 4

Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images

Stefanos Tsitsipas completed one of the biggest wins of his career at Wimbledon on Friday.

The fifth-seeded Greek rallied from a set down to defeat Andy Murray in front of the Brit's home crowd on Centre Court.

Tsitsipas has had one of the toughest paths to the third round of any singles player, as he defeated Dominic Thiem in the first round and then Murray over two days in the second round.

Tsitsipas' win may have felt like an emotional upset to the Wimbledon crowd, but on paper, he was expected to win.

There was one big upset on the men's side on Friday, though, as American Christopher Eubanks took out Cameron Norrie, who was the top-ranked British male in the tournament.

Another top-10 upset occurred in the women's singles draw, as No. 5 seed Caroline Garcia fell in the last women's match to finish on Friday.

Garcia joined Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari and Barbora Krejcikova as top 10 seeds to be eliminated in the opening three rounds.