Report: Christian Pulisic Set for AC Milan Transfer After Chelsea Agree to Deal

Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

United States men's national soccer team star Christian Pulisic reportedly has a deal in place for a transfer from Chelsea to AC Milan.

According to world football insider Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea has accepted the terms of Milan's final bid after Pulisic did the same "weeks ago" and made it clear that he only wanted to go to AC Milan.

Romano added that the deal between Chelsea and AC Milan was worth "more [than] €20m with add-ons," and a strong relationship between Chelsea and Milan played a pivotal role in getting the move done.

The 24-year-old Pulisic had been with Chelsea since 2019 after spending the first four seasons of his professional career with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

Pulisic, who was born and raised in Hershey, Pennsylvania, scored 13 league goals and 19 total goals in four seasons at Borussia Dortmund before Chelsea landed him for a £58 million transfer fee in 2019.

He went on to score 20 league goals and 26 total goals in four seasons for the Blues before orchestrating a move to AC Milan.

Although Pulisic didn't put up huge individual stats, he enjoyed some team success at Chelsea, winning the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League, the 2021 UEFA Super Cup and the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup.

Pulisic also earned the distinction of being the first American player to play in a Champions League final.

He is perhaps best known for his exploits with the USMNT with which he has scored 25 goals in 60 appearances, including the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Iran in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which moved the United States into the knockout round.

Pulisic also scored twice in a 3-0 win over Mexico in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League last month.

In AC Milan, Pulisic is joining a club tied with Internazionale for the second-most Italian league titles of all time with 19.

AC Milan won the Serie A title in 2022, but that was their first title since 2011. They dropped to fourth in Serie A last season, however, they reached the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League before falling to Inter.