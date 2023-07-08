Ranking NFL's Most Valuable 2023 Backup RBs for Fantasy Football Managers to HandcuffJuly 8, 2023
Ranking NFL's Most Valuable 2023 Backup RBs for Fantasy Football Managers to Handcuff
The NFL calendar will pivot to training-camp season later this month, and the preseason is slated to kick off on August 3. This means that fantasy football drafts are right around the corner.
Even in point-per-reception (PPR) leagues, running backs tend to serve as the foundation of championship-caliber squads. Unsurprisingly, high-volume backs like Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler, Saquon Barkley and Jonathan Taylor tend to top most preseason rankings lists.
Of course, there is some risk involved with building a lineup around an every-down ball-carrier. Heavy workloads can leave backs susceptible to injuries and missed time. Taylor, for example, missed six games last season with an ankle ailment.
This is why it is always smart to add a handcuff or two later in the draft. Traditionally, handcuffs have been backups stashed on rosters who can serve as starters in the case of an injury. However, as more and more teams move toward using committee backfields, many "backups" now see enough playing time to carry flex value in the interim.
Below, we'll rank the 10 best handcuffs for the 2023 season based on factors like draft value—according to the latest FantasyPros PPR consensus rankings—past production, upside and spot-starting potential.
Handcuff Primer
Before we dive too deeply into our handcuff rankings, it's worth taking an extended look at what defines a handcuff. Typically, the term is used to describe a dedicated backup or part-time player who only provides minimal-to-middling flex value unless called upon to start.
For our handcuffs, we'll be looking specifically at running backs ranked outside of the top 100 in FantasyPros' PPR rankings. However, this doesn't mean that managers shouldn't discount backs who essentially serve as a 1B to their team's 1A starter or who otherwise have starting value.
For example, Green Bay Packers starting back Aaron Jones (ranked 27th) finished the 2022 season with 1,516 scrimmage yards, 59 receptions and seven combined touchdowns. He can serve as a quality RB1 in most lineups. AJ Dillon (ranked 83rd) racked up 28 receptions, 976 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns for the Packers last season while playing 49 percent of the offensive snaps.
Dillon is draftable as a high-end RB2 or flex option—and there's certainly nothing wrong with rostering and starting both of Green Bay's top backs—but that makes it difficult to consider him a true handcuff.
The Buffalo Bills are likely to have a similar split-backfield with presumed starter James Cook (81st) and free-agent addition Damien Harris (98th), while the Washington Commanders have Brian Robinson Jr. (85th) and Antonio Gibson (82nd). In these situations, however, managers may be forced to guess who the primary "starter" will be ahead of Week 1. Therefore, there isn't a true handcuff in Buffalo or Washington either.
Lastly, managers should consider backs with potentially strong early-season value who could fade as the season wears on. Denver Broncos running back Samaje Perine (92nd) could be just such a back as Javonte Williams (73rd) continues recovering from last year's torn ACL.
Similarly, Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (63rd) could have early-season value as rookie Jahmyr Gibbs (34th) works his way into a starting role. The New Orleans Saints may feature a combination of these two scenarios with Jamaal Williams (94th) serving as both a rushing complement to Alvin Kamara (75th) and an early starter.
Kamara still faces potential league discipline after being indicted on charges related to an alleged assault that occurred in February of 2022.
Backs like Dillon, Perine and Williams are worth drafting, though they project more as early or regular contributors than true handcuffs. With that out of the way, let's get on to our rankings.
10. Joshua Kelley, Los Angeles Chargers
Average Draft Position: 192
Backing Up: Austin Ekeler
Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley is a traditional handcuff in the sense that he doesn't get a lot of playing time or provide much flex value. A year ago, the 25-year-old finished with 14 receptions, 388 scrimmage yards and two combined touchdowns.
Holding Kelley back is the fact that Austin Ekeler simply doesn't come off the field often. He played 62 percent of the offensive snaps in 2022, started all 17 games and has missed just one game over the last two seasons.
While there isn't a ton of upside to rostering Kelley—though, he may see the field more with Kellen Moore taking over as offensive coordinator—he's an insurance option that Ekeler managers must consider. Ekeler is the second-ranked player on FantasyPros PPR rankings, and if he stays healthy, he'll likely carry many teams to their respective fantasy championships.
If Ekeler misses time, though, Kelley can at least step in and help managers navigate a week or two without L.A.'s premier runner/receiver.
9. Zamir White, Las Vegas Raiders
Average Draft Position: 216
Backing Up: Josh Jacobs
When it comes to proven production, Zamir White of the Las Vegas Raiders provides little. The 2022 fourth-round pick didn't see much playing time as a rookie, tallying just 17 touches and 70 yards.
However, White must be on the radar of any manager who drafts reigning rushing champ Josh Jacobs, the 10th-ranked PPR player in the consensus rankings.
The biggest reason for this is that there's no guarantee that Jacobs is even available to start the season.
Jacobs was given the franchise tag, isn't happy about it, and has until July 17 to work out a long-term deal with Las Vegas. If that deadline passes, Jacobs could be a prime holdout candidate.
"At this point, if there's not a long-term deal, I don't anticipate Josh Jacobs being there at the start of training camp and I don't know that he shows up Week 1," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero told the Rich Eisen Show (starting at the 4:40 mark).
If Jacobs isn't available, the Raiders may use a committee with White, Brandon Bolden and Ameer Abdullah, but they'll also likely want to get a long look at what they have in their second-year back.
White is a pure draft-and-stash option until we have more clarity on Jacobs' contract situation and playing status.
8. Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts
Average Draft Position: 276
Backing Up: Jonathan Taylor
Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss is purely a draft-and-stash handcuff heading into the 2023 season. The 25-year-old has never been a high-end producer during his time with the Colts and Buffalo Bills, and he may have to compete for playing time behind Taylor with rookie fifth-round pick Evan Hull (ranked 336th).
However, Moss gets an edge over Kelley and White because Taylor is coming off of an injury-hampered season. The sixth-ranked player on FantasyPros' consensus list led the league with 2,171 scrimmage yards in 2021 but had just 1,004 yards in 11 games last season.
And with Taylor out of the lineup, Moss—who was acquired in a mid-season trade with Buffalo—did some decent work. In eight games with Indianapolis, he averaged 47 yards per game and 4.8 yards per carry.
Ideally, Taylor will be and stay healthy in 2023, but managers drafting him in the early first round should target Moss at the end of the draft for insurance purposes.
7. Matt Breida, New York Giants
Average Draft Position: 290
Backing Up: Saquon Barkley
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley managed to stay healthy in 2022 and returned to Pro Bowl form. However, it must be noted that injuries have impacted three of Barkley's five seasons to this point.
This is why Giants backup Matt Breida is a must-grab handcuff for managers who target Barkley early—and Barkley comes in at No. 3 in FantasyPros' consensus rankings.
Like Jacobs, Barkley was given the franchise tag this offseason. Unlike Jacobs, Barkley stands a fair chance of getting a long-term extension before July 17.
"I'd rate Barkley the more likely to get a long-term deal done," ESPN's Dan Graziano wrote. "Team owner John Mara has been clear about his desire for Barkley to be a Giant for his entire career, and the front office knows ownership would like a deal to get done."
As a flex option, Breida, who had 338 scrimmage yards and one touchdown last season, is an emergency option at best.
Rostering Breida is all about injury insurance, but given Barkley's injury history—he missed 21 games between 2019 and 2021—drafting the former is a requirement for any manager who drafts the latter.
6. Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns
Average Draft Position: 177
Backing Up: Nick Chubb
As a rookie in 2022, Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford had just eight carries for 12 yards. However, he could see an expanded role now that former backup Kareem Hunt is off the roster.
The Browns appear to be high on the 2022 fifth-round pick.
"Jerome's got a skillset that allows him to do anything and everything," run game coordinator and running backs coach Stump Mitchell said, per Anthony Poisal of the team's official website.
Ford should have some low-end flex value if he takes over for Hunt, who logged 35 receptions, 678 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns last season. He's also the top handcuff for Nick Chubb, the 14th-ranked player on FantasyPros' list.
There is some upside here as a spot-starter. While Chubb did start all 17 games last season and played 56 percent of the offensive snaps, he missed six games over the previous two seasons.
Ford should be viewed as a high-end emergency option with flex potential, though he certainly still has plenty to prove.
5. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
Average Draft Position: 242
Backing Up: Joe Mixon
Heading into fantasy-draft season, Cincinnati Bengals rookie Chase Brown isn't trending as a draft-eligible player. However, the fifth-round pick out of Illinois could prove to be a steal for any manager taking him in the latter rounds.
Starter Joe Mixon, the 28th-ranked player on FantasyPros' list, is a low-end RB1 when healthy. However, he missed three games in 2022 and gave up a lot of reps to backup and third-down back Samaje Perine.
Perine, now with the Broncos, finished the 2022 season with 681 scrimmage yards, 38 receptions and six touchdowns. That's probably the floor for Brown, a rookie on whom the Bengals are high.
"He's already a pro," offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said, per Geoff Hobson of the team's official website. "He had a pro's mindset in college. Great character with a great work ethic and those things will translate well."
While Brown probably doesn't have as much immediate flex upside as Ford, he's potentially a much-better draft value and a player worth snagging if available post-draft.
4. Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers
Average Draft Position: 115
Backing Up: Christian McCaffrey
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell was limited to five games in 2022 by a pair of MCL injuries. However, he compiled 286 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in those games after amassing 1,100 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie in 2021.
Even with Christian McCaffrey leading San Francisco's backfield, Mitchell should have some mid-level flex value—Mitchell had two catches, 27 scrimmage yards and a touchdown while spelling McCaffrey in the wild-card round.
However, Mitchell's real value lies as a handcuff to the top-ranked player in fantasy, McCaffrey.
While McCaffrey will be the 49ers' every-down back when healthy, it must be noted that injuries have been a problem for him over the past few years. The 27-year-old appeared in 17 games last season but played just 10 total games between 2020 and 2021 because of injuries.
Mitchell is a sleeper flex option for all managers to consider, but he's a veritable must-add for managers taking McCaffrey at the top of Round 1.
3. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks
Average Draft Position: 111
Backing Up: Kenneth Walker III
After racking up 1,215 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie in 2022, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is trending as a high-end RB2 in fantasy. The 36th-ranked player on FantasyPros' consensus list has upside but may not reach RB1 territory because of the addition of second-round rookie Zach Charbonnet.
And Charbonnet, who logged 1,680 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns last season, is the first backup on our list with high-end flex potential.
"Charbonnet offers almost everything you want from a starting NFL running back," Derrik Klassen of the Bleacher Report Scouting Department wrote. "...Sprinkle in his pass-catching skills and it's not hard to see a real-deal NFL starter."
According to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune, fans shouldn't "be surprised at the playing time and opportunities" Charbonnet gets as a rookie.
Managers who draft Walker early should also grab Charbonnet a few rounds later because there's a good chance that both backs see expansive playing time in a committee approach. In some ways, drafting Charbonnet may be less about insurance and more about ensuring that the top Seahawks back can be rostered weekly.
2. Jerick McKinnon, Kansas City Chiefs
Average Draft Position: 106
Backing Up: Isiah Pacheco
Isiah Pacheco, FantasyPros' 69th-ranked player, isn't necessarily a back who warrants a handcuff. However, the Kansas City Chiefs' emerging star—who had 960 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns as a rookie in 2022—is a fantasy prospect with a ton of upside and should be viewed as a high-end RB2.
Backup Jerick McKinnon makes our list because of his own flex value. The 31-year-old is a force in PPR leagues and feels undervalued heading into 2023.
Last season, McKinnon caught 56 passes, produced 803 scrimmage yards and scored 10 touchdowns. His role as Kansas City's primary receiving back isn't likely to change under new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.
McKinnon should be viewed as a viable flex starter for as long as Andy Reid is calling the shots and Patrick Mahomes is under center for the Chiefs. He'll likely see a bump in production, though, if Pacheco misses any significant time.
While Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ranked 159th) is still on Kansas City's roster, he should be a fantasy afterthought entering the final year of his rookie deal and after losing the starting job to Pacheco last season.
1. Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons
Average Draft Position: 123
Backing Up: Bijan Robinson
Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson is the fifth-ranked player on the consensus rankings, and there's a good reason for this. Despite being unproven at the NFL level, the Texas product has all the tools to make an immediate impact.
"Robinson checks just about every box for an elite running back prospect," Klassen wrote. "He should step in right away and be able to carry the workload for a rushing offense, as well as contribute in the passing game."
Even with Bijan Robinson on the roster and Cordarrelle Patterson also in the fold, Tyler Allgeier is being undervalued in fantasy. The 23-year-old caught just 16 passes as a rookie last season but amassed 1,174 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns.
With offensive coordinator Dave Ragone likely to again use a committee approach, Allgeier should have some mid-level flex value right out of the gate. Managers should expect Allgeier to see 10-15 touches per game even as the backup.
Should Robinson miss any extended time, he'll likely carry the load in the ground game, though Patterson (ranked 155th) will still carry some PPR value as a runner/receiver.
*Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference. PPR rankings via FantasyPros.