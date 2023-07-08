Ranking NFL's Most Valuable 2023 Backup RBs for Fantasy Football Managers to Handcuff

1 of 11

Kayla Wolf/Getty Images

Before we dive too deeply into our handcuff rankings, it's worth taking an extended look at what defines a handcuff. Typically, the term is used to describe a dedicated backup or part-time player who only provides minimal-to-middling flex value unless called upon to start.



For our handcuffs, we'll be looking specifically at running backs ranked outside of the top 100 in FantasyPros' PPR rankings. However, this doesn't mean that managers shouldn't discount backs who essentially serve as a 1B to their team's 1A starter or who otherwise have starting value.



For example, Green Bay Packers starting back Aaron Jones (ranked 27th) finished the 2022 season with 1,516 scrimmage yards, 59 receptions and seven combined touchdowns. He can serve as a quality RB1 in most lineups. AJ Dillon (ranked 83rd) racked up 28 receptions, 976 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns for the Packers last season while playing 49 percent of the offensive snaps.



Dillon is draftable as a high-end RB2 or flex option—and there's certainly nothing wrong with rostering and starting both of Green Bay's top backs—but that makes it difficult to consider him a true handcuff.



The Buffalo Bills are likely to have a similar split-backfield with presumed starter James Cook (81st) and free-agent addition Damien Harris (98th), while the Washington Commanders have Brian Robinson Jr. (85th) and Antonio Gibson (82nd). In these situations, however, managers may be forced to guess who the primary "starter" will be ahead of Week 1. Therefore, there isn't a true handcuff in Buffalo or Washington either.



Lastly, managers should consider backs with potentially strong early-season value who could fade as the season wears on. Denver Broncos running back Samaje Perine (92nd) could be just such a back as Javonte Williams (73rd) continues recovering from last year's torn ACL.



Similarly, Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (63rd) could have early-season value as rookie Jahmyr Gibbs (34th) works his way into a starting role. The New Orleans Saints may feature a combination of these two scenarios with Jamaal Williams (94th) serving as both a rushing complement to Alvin Kamara (75th) and an early starter.



Kamara still faces potential league discipline after being indicted on charges related to an alleged assault that occurred in February of 2022.



Backs like Dillon, Perine and Williams are worth drafting, though they project more as early or regular contributors than true handcuffs. With that out of the way, let's get on to our rankings.

