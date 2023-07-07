AEW's Jon Moxley is Right: There's Nothing Wrong With Blood in Pro Wrestling

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

Since his debut at Double or Nothing in 2019, Jon Moxley has become one of the driving forces in All Elite Wrestling as a three-time world champion and influential figure both on and off the air.

The 37-year-old joined the new company as one of its most recognizable stars due to his time with WWE. However, his tenure with AEW couldn't be drastically different from his work as Dean Ambrose, which put him on the map.

Of course, Moxley still retained some of the hallmarks from the most well-known period of his career such as entrance through the crowd. Still, his current persona has a swagger all of his own that can't be replicated and the freedom to create his unique take on pro wrestling.

His vision of the genre, which produces copious amounts of blood, blends the brawler archetype with the technical pastiche of mixed martial arts, and violence of deathmatch wrestling. Needless to say, his style of matches and performances has come with its fair share of naysayers and even claims that he has regressed.

Regardless, Mox seemed more creatively fulfilled and happier than he has been in some time during his recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

"I'm in my ideal situation," he said. "I have a beautiful family. I'm healthy. I'm not afraid of dying of cardiac arrest in the ring. My substance abuse issues are in the past. S--- happens, but I'm healthy. I get to wrestle in AEW on Dynamite, and nobody's up my ass."

It was a lovely read that you should go out of your way to peruse in full. It is more than worth it for his detailed and rational "dissertation" on why blood belongs in wrestling.

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Juice Worth The Squeeze

Some vocal critics believe the 19-year-veteran can't have a compelling match without bleeding or that he relies too much on the visual. Nevertheless, readers can quickly tell how passionate he is about pro wrestling and adding realism to his matches.

The former IWGP United States champion is fresh off a two-night appearance at Korakuen Hall, where he faced a kindred spirit of sorts in junior heavyweight, El Desperado. The first encounter on night one of NJPW Strong Independence Day produced the grizzly image of Mox covered in blood with skewers hanging from his head.

It's easy to say he bleeds too much, but he offered a logical explanation. In short," he has so much scar tissue on his eyebrows and head that he cuts very easily." It's a realistic note that adds to his character and his matches.

However, Moxley didn't stop there as he gave a rather insightful argument about blood in pro wrestling. Even if you disagree with his assessment, it's hard to deny that it was surprisingly well thought out and at times eloquently said.

"The point of the dissertation is that this is a combat sport," Mox said. "But we're not allowed to have blood in a match unless it's a personal grudge? We're only allowed to have blood after a five-month grudge after someone slept with somebody's wife or somebody ran over someone with a car? And then—and only then—are we allowed to have this dramatic crimson mask that looks the exact same every single time? For me, realism-wise, since this is a combat sport, that means there is the potential for blood in every match. Everything in wrestling is preposterous to some degree, but this helps with the suspension of disbelief."

Frankly, he's right. Blood is present in combat sports and limiting it to storylines where it's deemed necessary creates inconsistencies in a genre that is already ludicrous.

Yes, there is something to be said about saving the use of blood for some matches because it creates a sense of danger and urgency. When overused, it lessens the impact of its imagery and desensitizes viewers, who have grown accustomed to sanitized fights without stakes.

Gore and violence have historically emphasized many unforgettable pro wrestling moments, but stories don't always have to dictate when someone bleeds. It's an effective technique, but it also inadvertently draws attention to the fact that this is all staged.

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

The Freedom to Color Outside the Lines

It's hard to strike the proper balance when providing internal logic and creating believable consequences for a scripted conflict. However, it's also important to allow performers to create the kind of output that they would like to see without constraints.

It's impossible to speak for the wrestlers, but it's hard to believe anyone gets into the sport to only deliver homogenized performances dictated by a singular vision. The beauty of what Mox is doing with AEW and New Japan is that it allows him to leave his mark on the industry on his terms.

You may not like it or agree with his perspective of what wrestling should be, but there is room for it in an industry where there is truly something for everyone. Kenny Omega has talked about making Dynamite a variety for this very reason, and there are more than enough companies and smaller promotions out there for you to find what you're looking for.

Blood and death matches may be a step too far for some fans, but there is a place for it in a time when we are given so many choices. A big part of the appeal of AEW is that it's an alternative for fans, but it's also a second option for wrestlers who want to produce something different.

It's great to see Mox get the chance to march to the beat of his own drum after he achieved so much success with WWE. His style of wrestling may not be your cup of tea, but you have to respect his dedication and the sheer amount of thought he puts into his craft.