The Weirdest Superstar Pairings After NBA Free Agency

The age of the superteam may be coming to a close, but several NBA offseason moves still brought big names together, creating fascinating combinations.

Some of them could define the 2023-24 championship race, while others warrant attention on the strength of their strangeness alone.

The team-ups we'll feature here are mostly new, with one holdover from last season making the cut because we saw too little of it to make any sweeping judgments.

The weirdness we're looking for can show up in several ways. Some feature positional overlap, while others highlight past feuds. We've even got a two-generation team-up almost too far-fetched to believe. Across the board, these induce double-takes, questions about how they'll fit on paper or concerns about fit on the floor.

Every one of these could turn out well, but the most exciting aspect of all of them is that we won't know for sure how the on-court and interpersonal dynamics will work until we see them in the heat of competition.