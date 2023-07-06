NBA Rumors: Jazz's Damian Lillard Trade Interest Not Seen as Significant Development

AP Photo/Jeff Swinger

The Utah Jazz's reported interest in Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has not materialized into an official trade offer as of yet.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported some news on Utah and the seven-time All-Star, who has requested a trade after 11 years in Portland:

"Small-market teams, like Utah, can't acquire the likes of Lillard in free agency, but armed with draft picks and developing young players, they can become dangerous lurkers in the trade process. The Jazz made a call to check on Lillard, sources said, but that isn't a significant development. An offer would be a development. First, the Jazz must consider if Lillard's timeline at nearly 33 years old makes sense for their young team --- and could they acquire him at a reasonable cost to stay flexible for the next young star who becomes available in trades?"

Lillard's "preferred destination" is the Miami Heat, per Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes. However, Portland brass is telling interested teams that the Blazers will only trade him for "the deepest return of assets available," per Wojnarowski.

Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge said in a postseason press conference that Utah would be involved in the conversation if a "game-changing player" ever became available.

"There may be one game-changing player that comes available this summer," Ainge said, per Patrick Kinahan of KSL.com. "But anytime there will be a game-changing player involved this summer we're in the game; we're in the conversation."

The Jazz are involved in that conversation with Lillard available, although it appears that Utah isn't at the forefront of those talks. In addition, there's naturally plenty of interest in Lillard, who just averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game.

Outside of the Heat, the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers are also in the mix, per Wojnarowski. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne also said that the Boston Celtics "have expressed some interest" in trading for Lillard as well.

Ultimately, Lillard doesn't appear headed to the Jazz, but Utah has to at least do its due diligence on the matter, especially after Ainge's comments. Even if the Jazz don't get Lillard, they are still in great shape after starting a rebuild with a surprising 37-win season, just three games outside the play-in picture.