Re-Drafting The 2023 NFL Draft After Early Offseason Buzz

0 of 31

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Sure, the 2023 NFL Draft was just a few month's ago so most teams won't (or shouldn't) have buyer's remorse yet. But now that all minicamps and OTAs across the league are over, we do have some more information on which players from this year's crop of prospects have been meeting expectations and who has some work to do as training camp approaches.

We'll take a look at the rookies who fall into both categories by re-drafting this past April's draft based on the early offseason buzz. Each individual circumstance will be explained in more detail for the corresponding picks, but the shuffling of selections will be based on reports coming from the May and June practice sessions. Also, any recent news like injuries or suspensions for veteran players will be taken into account.

AUTHOR'S NOTE: For the purposes of this re-draft, all trades that took place after the draft began on April 28, 2023 were reversed. However, trades that were made before draft day remain intact.