Re-Drafting The 2023 NFL Draft After Early Offseason Buzz

Re-Drafting The 2023 NFL Draft After Early Offseason BuzzJuly 9, 2023
Sure, the 2023 NFL Draft was just a few month's ago so most teams won't (or shouldn't) have buyer's remorse yet. But now that all minicamps and OTAs across the league are over, we do have some more information on which players from this year's crop of prospects have been meeting expectations and who has some work to do as training camp approaches.
We'll take a look at the rookies who fall into both categories by re-drafting this past April's draft based on the early offseason buzz. Each individual circumstance will be explained in more detail for the corresponding picks, but the shuffling of selections will be based on reports coming from the May and June practice sessions. Also, any recent news like injuries or suspensions for veteran players will be taken into account.
AUTHOR'S NOTE: For the purposes of this re-draft, all trades that took place after the draft began on April 28, 2023 were reversed. However, trades that were made before draft day remain intact.
1. Carolina Panthers
Original Pick: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
New Pick: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
While Andy Dalton is still technically the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback and the team's general manager Scott Fitterer told Pro Football Talk there is no timeline for Young to take over, it sounds like the rookie is on his way to winning the training camp battle.
Jeremey Fowler, NFL insider for ESPN, reported on the network's show "Get Up" last Wednesday that Young has drawn rave reviews from the Panthers' coaching staff.
"I was told his mental aptitude has been as advertised," Fowler explained. "That's what he was known for during the draft process, as a mental savant. I was told with the Panthers' offense is a hard install. It's got shades of the Los Angeles Rams system from new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. No new quarterback bats 100 in learning it in the first month, but I was told he was pretty darn close to 100%. So, the Panthers really believe that as long as he has command of the offense, they're in good shape. They don't need him to be a hero because this is a really good emerging roster."
So, there's no change at the top of the draft as Carolina appears to have the future of their franchise in place for now.
2. Houston Texans
Original Pick: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
New Pick: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
While defensive-minded head coach DeMeco Ryans might have pushed harder for Will Anderson Jr. had the Houston Texans' trade with the Arizona Cardinals not been in the works, there's no way the Texans were passing on a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick. Plus, the reviews from C.J. Stroud's short time in Houston have been positive.
NFL Network's James Palmer was recently asked about the rookie's chances of starting in Week 1 and stated that it's "pointing in that direction." Palmer also shared the anecdote below from the early practices that highlight Strouds' perseverance through adversity which has stood out to the Texans' coaching staff.
"[Houston's coaches] were really impressed by [Strouds resolve]," Palmer said. "... There's one particular story that stands out to me. During OTAs defensive coordinator, Matt Burke, threw in a coverage that shroud hasn't seen and he made a very poor throw. After that practice, he spent 10 minutes walking off the field with Burke really picking his brain trying to figure out everything that went wrong so he doesn't make that same mistake."
Palmer also went on to say that the Ohio State product has already gained the support of his teammates as they've been telling him that "this is your team" and seem to want him to be the starter on opening day.
3. Arizona Cardinals
Original Pick: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama (by the Houston Texans)
New Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (by the Arizona Cardinals)
Since we're assuming no draft day trades occur in this exercise, the Arizona Cardinals will stick with the third pick of the draft and address their dire need at cornerback via Illinois' Devon Witherspoon.
While taking the best player available, Will Anderson Jr., here would be tempting, the Cardinals did draft Myjai Sanders in the third round last year and B.J. Ojulari in the second this past April, so they have a couple of young pass-rushers. Also, Ojulari was given a day-one grade by B/R's scouting department, and Arizona's current crop of corners is atrocious.
With Byron Murphy now in Minnesota, the Cardinals are expected to start Antonio Hamilton and Marco Wilson at cornerback to begin the season. Witherspoon would be an upgrade over either of those two and has already cracked the Seattle Seahawks' starting lineup, according to ESPN's Brady Henderson.
"After being limited early by a hamstring injury, Witherspoon progressed to full-speed reps with the No. 1 defense," Henderson wrote. "The Seahawks have also taken a look at Witherspoon sliding inside in nickel situations, where he has impressed Carroll. "When we gave him the chance, he jumped right on it," Carroll said. "He's a really good football learner. He gets it, man. It makes sense to him, and he does things naturally really well, and that expedites the process."
4. Indianapolis Colts
Original Pick: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
New Pick: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
By now, you've probably noticed a theme with this re-draft. Teams who drafted a quarterback, and desperately needed to, aren't going to waiver and give up on their guy just a few months later, especially the Indianapolis Colts.
Since Andrew Luck's surprising retirement ahead of the 2019 season, the Colts have started seven different signal callers. They've tried going with a proven veteran over the last three campaigns with Phillip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan, but only made the playoffs once and have no postseason wins to show for it.
So, with an eye toward the long game, general manager Chris Ballard opted for a high ceiling, project gunslinger in Anthony Richardson during the draft. As expected, Richardson hasn't hit the ground running in Indianapolis, but he has shown a few flashes, per The Athletic's James Boyd.
"Richardson often had the best throw of the day during rookie minicamp, OTAs and veteran minicamp, but he rarely had the best day overall," Boyd reported. "The rookie must become more knowledgeable of the playbook and sharpen his throwing mechanics if Indy plans on handing him the keys in its season opener. That's a lot to ask of someone who started just 13 college games, though it comes with the territory of being the No. 4 pick."
While the Colts would undoubtedly prefer Richardson to be ready to start in Week 1, they knew what they were getting themselves into when they drafted him. The former Gator's potential to far too high to even entertain the thought that they'd go in a different direction.
5. Seattle Seahawks
Original Pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
New Pick: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama
With Devon Witherspoon going to the Cardinals with the third overall pick in this re-draft scenario, the NFC West rivals essentially trade players as the Seattle Seahawks end up taking Will Anderson Jr.
Heading into the draft, Anderson Jr. was widely considered the best player available and has been living up to the hype for the Houston Texans, according to a quote from head coach DeMeco Ryans obtained by Sports Illustrated's Coty M. Davis.
"Will has been great throughout camp," Ryans said, via Davis. "One thing about Will, he's been the same guy we thought we were getting when we drafted him. He's been on it every single day. ...[Defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire] has done a really good job of working with him, honing in on just those small fine details of his game. Will has done a great job of absorbing coaching and being able to take it to the field and apply it; it's been cool to watch."
Also, Houston's general manager Nick Caserio told SportsRadio 610's Payne and Pendergast, that they've had to "slow down" the Alabama product because Anderson Jr. "plays with his hair on fire every play". That's something the Seahawks' head coach Pete Carroll would certainly appreciate if the pass rusher was in Seattle.
6. Detroit Lions
Original Pick: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State (by the Arizona Cardinals)
New Pick: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas (by the Detroit Lions)
While some people in the media said the Detroit Lions preferred Jahmyr Gibbs over Bijan Robinson, that's not exactly what general manager Brad Holmes said during his post-draft press conference, evidenced by the quote below obtained by MLive.com.
"I think that if you're asking the difference between Bijan and Gibbs, I actually think they're different players," Holmes explained. "I think one guy is probably more of a bell-cow running back, very, very talented player who's going to be a really good player in this league and he's made a lot of plays. ... I just think that they're different flavors, but they were both really high impact players. But there was just something about Gibbs, and again, something about Gibbs for us. It's not about what Bijan would be for us. It's about what would Gibbs be for us. So, that's why we had him in such high regard."
That being said, I can buy the take that Holmes and the Lions would have rather had Gibbs and more draft picks than just Robinson, but we're assuming no trades in this exercise. So, Detroit gets the dynamic running back they were looking for in the Texas product, who has been taking reps at receiver as well, per ESPN's Michael Rothstein.
"When Atlanta drafted Robinson in April, Smith said they didn't view him as just a running back," Rothstein wrote. "Through his first six weeks with the Falcons, that became evident. Robinson lined up everywhere in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills in the non-padded, non-contact workouts. [Arthur] Smith, the third-year Falcons coach is not one to waste time with diversionary tactics, so Robinson's versatility as a runner, receiver and, potentially, a punt returner matches Smith's pre-draft observations."
7. Las Vegas Raiders
Original Pick: Tyree Wilson, DL, Texas Tech
New Pick: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
NBC Sports' Peter King spent the first night of the draft in the Las Vegas Raiders' war room where he learned that Paris Johnson Jr. was one of four players the Silver and Black were considering with the seventh overall pick. Recently, The Athletic's Vic Tafur confirmed King's report by stating that the Raiders wanted to draft the Ohio State offensive tackle.
Johnson Jr. was of course swooped up by the Arizona Cardinals just ahead of Las Vegas' selection, so head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Zeigler settled for Texas Tech defensive lineman, Tyree Wilson, who they also valued at No. 7 according to King.
However, a foot injury has kept Wilson sidelined and thus prevented him from generating any early buzz. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have been experimenting with Johnson Jr.'s versatility along the offensive line, which the Raiders could use, as head coach Jonathan Gannon explained via a quote obtained by Kevin Patra of Around the NFL.
"He's obviously played outside and inside," Gannon said of the former Buckeye. "We've just got to get him on the grass and see where he kinda fits in with the other guys. I'm very comfortable with what he's put on tape of playing a lot of different spots on that offensive line."
Las Vegas has a stud left tackle in Kolton Miller, who is under contract for the next three years, but they have question marks at the other four spots up front. Adding Johnson Jr. would give them two bookend tackles and allow them to slide Jermaine Eluemunor to guard to help protect fragile starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
8. Atlanta Falcons
Original Pick: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
New Pick: Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern
With Bijan Robinson coming off the board at No. 6 in this exercise, it would be tempting to just give the Atlanta Falcons the second running back selected in the draft.
However, with Tyler Allgeier rushing for over 1,000 yards as a rookie and veteran Cordarrelle Paterson serving as the third-down back, the Robinson pick felt more like a "best player available" decision for Atlanta.
Instead, the Falcons look to give their young quarterback, Desmond Ridder, more protection. They already have a couple of quality tackles in place with Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary holding down the edges, but they could use some help on interior. That's why they pass on Darnell Washington and opt for the more versatile Peter Skoronski.
Skoronski's ability to play either guard or tackle is something that has already stood out to Tennessee Titans offensive line coach Jason Houghtaling during OTAs and minicamp based on the quote below.
"He's the guy that he thinks he can play any position, and he's repped different positions and is continuing to hone in on [those skills]," Houghtaling explained on the former Wildcat's progress. "... He's really trying to perfect his craft, whether it's blocking a guy at a guard or tackle, wherever. ... He's played multiple positions. We knew that coming out of Northwestern and he continues to do that now."
Theoretically, Skoronoski could fill in at guard for the Falcons for two years and then take over for Matthews ahead of the 2025 season when the latter will be 33 and could be cut with a post-June 1 designation to save the team $15.5 million.
9. Chicago Bears
Original Pick: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia (by the Philadelphia Eagles)
New Pick: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee (by the Chicago Bears)
It was no secret that the Chicago Bears needed a lot of defensive help heading into the 2023 NFL draft, so it would be tempting to take Jalen Carter in this scenario where no draft-day trades exist. However, protecting potential franchise quarterback Justin Fields was the bigger priority, and that makes sense given how unstable their offensive line is.
2021 second-round pick Teven Jenkins has already been moved to guard, and Alex Leatherwood didn't make a single start last season after he was claimed off waivers when the Raiders released him ahead of the regular season. That leaves Braxton Jones as the only functional starting tackle and a hole on the right side of Chicago's line.
But Darnell Wright doesn't remain a Top 10 pick just by default, he's been turning heads during OTAs and minicamp as well, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.
"The game of musical chairs along the offensive line has taken the Bears well into training camp in past offseasons. That's no longer the case, as Chicago exits minicamp knowing its projected five starters, including at right tackle, where Wright has been running with the first-team offense since his arrival. Bears coaches are impressed with how well Wright has adapted to the speed of the game and his eagerness to learn the playbook. His physical traits have been a talking point among teammates."
Cronin also notes that Bears tight end Cole Kmet was enamored by the gracefulness of the 330-pounder's somersault skills. So, even when Wright isn't on his feet, he's still showing off some impressive skills.
10. Philadelphia Eagles
Original Pick: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee (by the Chicago Bears)
New Pick: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia (by the Philadelphia Eagles)
A case could be made for Jalen Carter to go even higher in this exercise as pretty much the only reason why he slid in the draft was due to off-the-field concerns. So far, he's stayed out of trouble and it sounds like the Philadelphia Eagles have gotten exactly what they were looking for.
Head coach Nick Sirianni spoke about the team's two first-round picks, Carter and fellow former Georgia Bulldog Nolan Smith, at the end of OTAs and gave both players rave reviews via the quote below from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
"I think you just see their athletic ability and the drill work," Sirianni said of Carter and Smith. "We're doing a lot of 7-on-7, not team drills, but they're getting a lot of individual work. So, you're seeing the things that we saw, obviously, on tape of what they do well and the power, their athletic ability, their personalities. ... You're seeing the development in the skill and you're seeing their skill in the individual periods with Coach [Tracy] Rocker and Coach [Jeremiah Washburn]."
Carter also generated some buzz as a viral tweet surfaced that he broke a blocking sled during rookie minicamp, so his strength clearly is intact.
11. Tennessee Titans
Original Pick: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
New Pick: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
With Peter Skoronski off the board in this scenario and Nicholas Petit-Frere suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the NFL's gambling policy, the Tennessee Titans offensive line would be in big trouble. They'd likely be relying on sixth-round pick Jaelyn Duncan as their Week 1 starter which isn't exactly an ideal scenario.
So, the Titans go with the next best offensive tackle on the board in Georgia's Broderick Jones, who has earned some praise from Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Pat Meyer, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.
"Offensive line coach Pat Meyer spoke highly of Jones during minicamp, while also acknowledging a steep learning curve for rookie linemen," Pryor wrote.
"He's talented, he's young, he's athletic, he's got all the tools," Meyer said via Pryor. "The thing is he wants to be great, so he stays with that, and he wants to be great, and he has that attitude to do that. And when the time's ready for him, he's going to be in there."
Pryor did not that Jones hasn't been working with Pittsburgh's first team, but it's hard to put too much weight into that for an offensive lineman since they haven't put the pads on yet.
12. Houston Texans
Original Pick: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama (by the Detroit Lions)
New Pick: Lukas Van Ness, DL, Iowa (by the Houston Texans)
As a reminder, the Houston Texans missed out on Will Anderson Jr. in this re-draft that removes draft-day trades, which is also why they're on the clock at No. 12. But head coach and former defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans can still get a quality player in the trenches with Iowa's Lukas Van Ness.
Van Ness famously didn't make a single start in college for the Hawkeyes, however, it seems like that could change soon as he transitions to the NFL. ESPN's Rob Demovksy reported that the versatile defensive lineman has been taking reps with the Green Bay Packers first and second teams while Rashan Gary recovers from injury.
The rookie has already caught the eye of at least one of his teammates as fellow defensive linemen Kenny Clark has sung his praises.
"He has a lot of power to his game [and] I think him playing inside in college really helped him out with that," Clark told reporters about Van Ness. "He's a really good athlete and he can get around the edge. But his power game is going going to be good for him. I believe his speed to power and all that kind of stuff - once he starts, unlocking those tools and starts understanding it, he's going to be a problem."
So, Houston still walks away with their quarterback and a pass-rusher in the 2023 re-draft.
13. Green Bay Packers
Original Pick: Lukas Van Ness, DL, Iowa
New Pick: Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
The Green Bay Packers seemingly went with a "best player available" approach when they selected Lukas Van Ness during the real draft despite having Preston Smith and Rashan Gary on the edge. However, in our hypothetical re-draft, they go after a need and take offensive tackle Anton Harrison.
Green Bay's starting left tackle David Bakhtiari has missed 27 games over the last three seasons and turns 32 years old in September. It would be wise for the Packers to invest in Bakhtiari's replacement seeing as young quarterback Jordan Love is about to take over the reins, and Harrison has received buzz ever since the draft ended.
After the draft, NBC Sports Peter King reported that the Las Vegas Raiders were considering trading down to No. 12 and taking Harrison, proving that at least one team in the league viewed him as a Top 15 pick.
But the hype surrounding the former Sooner hasn't stopped as ESPN's Michael DiRocco said Harrison has "held his own" against Jacksonville Jaguars' premier pass-rusher Josh Allen so far. Allen also had some high praise for the rookie in a quote obtained by DiRocco.
"He just stands out," Allen said of Harrison. "Quick, good feet. That's one thing you want to look into is how good his feet are, and he's real good at his feet. So I think once he gets comfortable in the scheme and gets comfortable working with all four of the other guys up front, I think he's going to be a heck of a player."
14. New England Patriots
Original Pick: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
New Pick: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
Bill Belichick loves making first-round picks out of nowhere, i.e. taking Cole Strange last year, and drafting players who suited up for his good friend Nick Saban at Alabama. Jahmyr Gibbs would fit into both of those categories as a Day 1 running back who led the Crimson Tide in yards from scrimmage last season.
Gibbs also has the pass-catching ability that Belichick loves to utilize at the position and would complement ground-and-pound runner Rhamondre Stevenson well. During the Detroit Lions' practices so far, the rookie has proven to be a Swiss Army Knife, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.
"The Lions' coaching staff is lining him up at wide receiver in addition to his responsibilities in the backfield to really capitalize on his versatility," Woodyard wrote. "So far, so good for the No. 12 overall pick.
""He can catch it; he can run it," Lions quarterback Jared Goff said on the first day of mandatory minicamp. "We're excited about him. He's done a hell of a job as well as a rookie, learning, picking things up, asking the right questions and can do some special things with the ball in his hands, so we're excited about that.""
15. New York Jets
Original Pick: Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
New Pick: Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
The New York Jets taking Will McDonald IV was widely considered a big reach by most people in the NFL draft community, mainly due to his thin frame at just under 240 pounds. Richi Cimini of ESPN noted that as an area of concern for McDonald IV heading into training camp, however, that likely wouldn't sway the Jets decision-makers at this point.
With Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers in place, New York doesn't need the former Cyclone to be an every-down player right away and they're perfectly fine using him as a situational pass-rusher in year one, giving him more time to bulk up. Jets' head coach Robert Saleh said as much while talking about McDonald IV before breaking for summer.
"Will looks the part. I love his personality," Saleh said of the first-round pick, via Dylan Tereman of Jet Nation. "He is a dude, man. He's got tremendous length, his bend, just going through drills. I know there hasn't been much O-line [vs] D-line, but it's freakish, just his bendability and burst off the ball and all that stuff and his length. Obviously, there's things from a developmental standpoint, all rookies go through it with regards to a little bit more size, a little bit more power, developing the ability to run through tackles is always going to be the biggest thing for a defensive lineman, but I love where he's at right now, he's got a long way to go, but you guys know as we rotate, if they dress on gameday, they're going to play at least 20. He'll be part of the rotation."
So, New York sticks with their "reach" in this re-draft.
16. Washington Commanders
Original Pick: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
New Pick: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
If the Washington Commanders are serious about giving second-year quarterback Sam Howell a shot to take over as the franchise guy, they need to improve their tight end room. Washington does have a strong trio of receivers in Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel, but their tight ends are underwhelming and that's often the security blanket for a young QB.
Logan Thomas has only had one strong season, as he's been held under 200 yards in four out of six campaigns at the position and been below 400 yards in five out of six. Also, drafting Kincaid would have allowed the Commanders to save nearly $7 million of cap space by releasing the 32-year-old Thomas with a post-June 1 designation.
On top of that, the Utah product has been drawing rave reviews with the Buffalo Bills so far, according to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.
"Von Miller said, unprompted, during mandatory minicamp that "this Dalton Kincaid kid is insane." Quarterback Josh Allen has referred to him as a "very bright kid." So, so far, so good," writes Getzenberg. "Kincaid has put in solid work during the offseason, and there have been moments when Allen has taken a moment to discuss a route with the tight end. Kincaid seems to be off to a strong start, with the Bills hoping he has a big role."
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
Original Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (by the New England Patriots)
New Pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (by the Pittsburgh Steelers)
Heading into the real draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers had two glaring needs; offensive tackle and cornerback. Hence why they spent their first pick on Broderick Jones and second on Joey Porter Jr. However, in this exercise, Jones is off the board so Pittsburgh flips their strategy and addresses their defensive backfield with the 17th overall selection.
At roughly 6'2" and 200 pounds, Christian Gonzalez fits the size profile the Steelers were looking for at the position, much more so than the very lean 6'1" and 166-pound Emmanuel Forbes who was drafted one spot ahead of Gonzalez.
The former Duck has also shined so far for the New England Patriots, as The Athletic's Chad Graff recently reported.
"Gonzalez turned heads during spring practices," Graff stated. "That doesn't often happen as first-year players tend to be swimming amid massive playbooks while lined up against higher-end athletes. But Gonzalez drew praise from teammates and coach Bill Belichick for the way he played."
Some of the praise from Belichick that Graff is referring to came from an interview with The 33rd Team where the Hoodie mentioned how versatile Gonzalez could be this season.
"We'll work him at a number of positions," Belichick said. "... I think there are other situations where he could play inside or could play in the deeper part of the field depending on what you know, what the call is or how things present themselves from a game plan structure from time to time."
18. Detroit Lions
Original Pick: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
New Pick: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
When the Detroit Lions traded away former first-round pick Jeff Okudah a few weeks before the draft, at the time, that appeared to signal they were targeting a cornerback with one of their two Day 1 selections last April. To the surprise of many, they instead opted for running back Jahmyr Gibbs and linebacker Jack Campbell.
However, the Lions still lack a ball hawk in the position group as they tied for the 13th-fewest interceptions last year with 12, while defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson had three of them and Okudah accounted for one.
Making plays on the ball was Emmanuel Forbes' specialty at Mississippi State and that has continued so far during the Washington Commanders' spring practices, according to ESPN's John Keim.
"Forbes was always around the ball and got his hands on numerous passes throughout spring practices -- intercepting a few," Keim noted. "He impressed teammates and coaches with how he handled workouts, giving them hope that he'll create big plays for the defense. Forbes worked mostly on the outside with the starters, though the Commanders did use him inside on occasion -- in part to help him read routes even better and just in case they get in a pinch because of injuries. Forbes' size was noteworthy; he's a skinny 166 pounds. He showed he can adapt, however, by using quickness and length to prevent receivers and tight ends from bullying him."
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Original Pick: Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
New Pick: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a few directions they could have gone in this draft slot and defensive lineman Calijah Kancey wasn't a bad pick by any means but with Mike Evans' contract about to expire, Quentin Johnston might have been a more impactful selection. Evans, who enters a contract year in 2023, was even listed as a potential surprise trade target in a recent column from B/R's Moe Moton.
If the wideout leaves via a pre-training camp trade or in free agency during the offseason, the Bucs will be in the market for a big target out wide. That isn't an ideal situation for breaking in a new starting quarterback whether that be Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask or a rookie from next year's draft class.
Getting ahead of the curve would have been a wise move, especially since Johnston has already drawn praise during the Los Angeles Chargers' spring practices, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.
"Star safety Derwin James Jr. minced no words when describing Johnston," Thiry reported. ""He's that guy," James said. "Him being able to get open, him being able to have the confidence to be able to go through his drills and be able to -- every catch, he's finishing his runs." Throughout the offseason program, Johnston demonstrated an ability to make plays across the middle of the field and stretch a defense down the sideline.
""His range is really, really tremendous," said first-year coordinator Kellen Moore. "The other thing that we've highlighted is his ability to make plays after the catch. You can certainly see that, his suddenness to get in and out of breaks once he catches the ball, the transition to a runner, that will be really big for him.""
20. Seattle Seahawks
Original Pick: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
New Pick: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
While Jaxon Smith-Njigba will have to cope with the fact that he wasn't the first wide receiver off the board in our re-draft, he at least gets to stay with the Seattle Seahawks and continue to form a fearsome trio with D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
Smith-Njigba has been generating plenty of buzz early on in Seattle as Brady Henderson of ESPN notes that the wideout has been "as advertised" and made a strong impression on starting quarterback Geno Smith.
"After being limited early by the hamstring injury that sidelined him for most of last season, Smith-Njigba has looked exactly as advertised -- a skilled route-runner who excels at getting open from the slot," Henderson noted. "Despite not being known as a burner, he showed he has plenty of speed when he got behind fellow first-rounder Devon Witherspoon on a wheel route to haul in a long touchdown, perhaps his top highlight of the spring.
""He's so impressive," Smith said. "Very smooth route-runner. Natural hands. Also, the game is not too big for him. You can see he's got that self-confidence that you look for.""
Smith isn't the only notable Seahawk to speak highly of Smith-Njigba as head coach Pete Carroll also spoke highly of him on the team's website.
"Oh, man, he's really, really natural," Carroll said. "He's really a natural athlete, gifted in his timing, in and out of breaks and things and his feel. He also has, which we saw this in the (pro day) workout at school, he's got great change of direction in him, and he's got this marvelous ability to get in out of his turns. And his hands are just as natural as can be. He's really a bright football player too, it makes sense to him. We've already moved him all around, he'd been inside, outside and all kinds of stuff. And so that looks like it's just what we were looking for."
21. Los Angeles Chargers
Original Pick: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
New Pick: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
The reason why the Los Angeles Chargers took Quentin Johnston in the first round during the actual draft is their biggest need was to add a third weapon to play alongside Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, especially one that has the speed to win down the field.
With Johnston off the board in our re-draft, the Chargers add a vertical threat in Zay Flowers who runs a 4.42-second 40-yard dash and averaged over 15 yards per catch in college.
That speed has been on display during Flowers' short time with the Baltimore Ravens as Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick noted the words "fast" and "explosive" are common themes when the Ravens' players and coaches have talked about the rookie. Flick also gathered a few quotes from receivers coach Greg Lewis that have generated some buzz for Flowers.
"Zay has been fantastic," Lewis said. "He's an eager player, eager learner. [He] wants to be great – wants to be great at everything he does – and it's been fantastic to see him out here getting the opportunity to make some plays. ... His quickness and explosion show up daily, and how he catches the ball – the [focus] he takes with the ball … It's been fantastic to get him out here and get him going."
22. Baltimore Ravens
Original Pick: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
New Pick: Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State
Heading into the draft, the Baltimore Ravens' primary goal was to give quarterback Lamar Jackson more reason to sign/agree to their contract offer, hence the selection of wide receiver Zay Flowers. With Flowers off the board, the next logical wideout would be Jordan Addison from USC.
However, Addison missed the majority of the Minnesota Vikings' spring practices with a minor injury, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN, so he hasn't generated any "buzz". Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers second-round pick, Jayden Reed, has already been working with the first team and made a strong impression on the coaching staff.
"I've had just about every coach come up to me, on our staff, and be like, 'Holy wow. That guy is twitchy, fast and explosive,'" Green Bay's wide receivers Jason Vrable said of Reed via the team's website. "He has all those traits. You could see it on the college tape. Toss him a ball and he's gonna go make a play. But probably the more impressive thing is just his mentality. I told him the other day, I said, 'You remind me of Randall [Cobb]. You really do. You're laser-focused. Your love for football. The other day, I was just thrilled for him. I said, 'You really love ball, don't you?' He's like, 'This is everything, Coach.' There's something about guys who end up being successful that have that inner drive. When he walks into the building, his eyes are like all ball."
In this scenario, the Ravens still get a slot receiver to pair with Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman while simultaneously keeping Jackson happy.
23. Minnesota Vikings
Original Pick: Jordan Addison, WR, USC
New Pick: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson
While the Minnesota Vikings opted for a wide receiver in this spot, as previously mentioned, Jordan Addison has been injured for the majority of OTAs and minicamp. Addison's absence on the practice field disqualifies him from this exercise so the Vikings will have to pivot in another direction.
The other big storyline coming out of Minnesota over the last couple of months has been edge defender Danielle Hunter's holdout as he seeks a contract extension. The organization is also looking into giving wide receiver Justin Jefferson a new deal as he has two years left on his rookie contract, one of the two being a fifth-year option that costs just under $20 million.
Jefferson is likely the higher priority, meaning Hunter's extension could fall by the wayside and make a finding pass-rusher a bigger need than a wideout. That's where Myles Murphy comes into play, who was named as a good value bet for Defensive Rookie of the Year by Pro Football Focus and has met the Cincinnati Bengals' expectations so far, per ESPN's Ben Baby.
"The combination of size and speed that Murphy displayed at his Clemson pro day has been evident during offseason workouts," Baby reported. "He has looked as explosive as advertised in the team's position drills. Murphy's reps have predominantly been with the backups, but the Bengals had a handful of 7-on-7 reps during mandatory minicamp. Cincinnati wants Murphy to be on the field for key pass-rushing situations as the Bengals try to increase their pressure rate."
While the Clemson product is working with the Bengals' second team, he's playing behind Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard who have 36 combined sacks over the last two years. Murphy would easily be running with the Vikings' ones, especially with Hunter sitting out.
24. Jacksonville Jaguars
Original Pick: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland (by the New York Giants)
New Pick: Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa (by the Jacksonville Jaguars)
In the real draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded back a couple of times to take Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison. However, in the re-draft, he was one of the biggest risers by going 13th overall to the Green Bay Packers.
While Jacksonville could target another offensive tackle, the problem is Harrison was the last tackle drafted in the first round and the next one taken off the board was Cody Mauch with the 48th pick overall, who many feel projects better as a guard anyway.
Instead, the Jags address another need, tight end, with Sam LaPorta who has been the talk of the Detroit Lions' spring practices, according to Pride of Detroit's Jeremy Reisman.
"LaPorta was easily the best player during rookie minicamp, but his production didn't stop there," Reisman wrote. "Though he played almost exclusively with the second and third teams, the Lions second-round pick continued to look the part when the veterans arrived. LaPorta's athleticism is extremely easy to see on the field, and at times, he truly looks like another wideout rather than a tight end. But beyond his athleticism, he's also got a pair of trusty hands. I keep trying to talk myself down from LaPorta having a big rookie season given how rare it is at that position, but I'm not sure there was a more consistent player during all of camp than LaPorta."
25. New York Giants
Original Pick: Datlon Kincaid, TE, Utah (by the Buffalo Bills)
New Pick: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State (by the New York Giants)
The New York Giants traded up one spot last April to make sure they got a second corner to pair alongside and potentially take over for Adoree' Jackson, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the year.
They ended up taking Maryland's Deonte Banks who hasn't been bad per se, but Jordan Raanan of ESPN noted that Banks "had his ups and downs this spring". Raanan also reported that defensive coordinator Wink Martindale highlighted the former Terripan's short memory as a strength which isn't exactly a ringing endorsement.
Meanwhile, former Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has been getting some love from his future Hall of Fame teammate Patrick Peterson, as the Johnstown Tribune-Democrat's Amanda Godsey asked Peterson about the rookie's development.
"I just want to continue helping him in as many ways that I can, because he has all the intangibles to be better than me," Peterson repsonded. "I know most greats or most guys won't say that, but that's just the type of guy I am. I want to pass on the game and leave it in good hands as it will be such as Joey Porter and [Cory] Trice will continue to do their thing."
Coming from someone who is a three-time first-team All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler and was named to the NFL's All-Decade team for the 2010s, that's some pretty high praise for Porter Jr.
26. Dallas Cowboys
Original Pick: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan
New Pick: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan
The Dallas Cowboys have one of the better and more complete rosters heading into the 2023 NFL season. Because of that, they didn't have many needs ahead of the draft but adding a young run-stuffer in the middle of their defensive line to pair with 31-year-old Johnathan Hankins was one area where the team could improve.
Hence the selection of defensive tackle Mazi Smith. Like most linemen, it's tough to get much of a read on how Smith has performed in non-padded practices but Jon Machota of The Athletic reported that the rookie has at least caught the eye of All-Pro guard Zack Martin.
"It's hard this time of year," Martin explained. "We're slowing it down a little bit this offseason. But you can tell on tape. For a big man, [Smith] bends extremely well and obviously very strong, everyone knows that. He's going to be a great addition to our team. We should have some good battles in training camp."
Martin isn't the only one who has been impressed by the Michigan product as DallasCowboys.com staff writer Patrik Walker wrote that head coach Mike McCarthy "can't wait to see [Smith] in pads", and Smith is "off to a good start". Getting some love from a future Hall of Famer and the boss is about as good as it gets for a lineman in the spring practices.
27. Buffalo Bills
Original Pick: Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma (by the Jacksonville Jaguars)
New Pick: Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss (by the Buffalo Bills)
Since there are no draft-day trades in this exercise, the Buffalo Bills will miss out on the chance to draft Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid as they did last April.
Adding another offensive weapon, in addition to Stefon Diggs, for quarterback Josh Allen made a lot of sense for the Bills, but a second tight end was a little head-scratching with Dawson Knox under contract through 2026. Especially since Buffalo's projected starting slot receiver is Trent Sherfield, who has only had more than 100 receiving yards twice in five years.
Instead, Allen gets Jonathan Mingo at his disposal and Mingo was lighting it up during the Carolina Panthers' OTAs and minicamps, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.
"I can tell ya this, talking with people in the building, they've been very impressed with Jonathan Mingo, their second-round pick. .... [I] actually talked with Thomas Brown, their offensive coordinator, before practice and he mentioned one thing that surprised him about Mingo is that he's more fluid than maybe they initially expected. He's not this stiff, big receiver even though he's one of the bigger impact players. And so expect Jonathan Mingo to have a big role within this team."
28. Cincinnati Bengals
Original Pick: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson
New Pick: Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
There's no question that the Cincinnati Bengals were looking to improve their pass rush by drafting Myles Murphy out of Clemson. But with Murphy off the board in this scenario, the Bengals will have to get a little more creative with how they address that issue.
Calijah Kancey racked up 14.5 sacks over his last two years at Pittsburgh, primarily playing inside as a 3-technique defensive tackle. In Cincinnati, he could fill that role as B.J. Hill's backup for two years until Hill's contract expires and he turns 30. Also, Kancey could take some reps as an end in the Bengals' defensive scheme that uses a lot of even fronts.
That might even be a better fit for the former Panther than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' scheme, the team who actually drafted him. Regardless, the Bucs seem to be pretty pleased with Kancey's development so far, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.
"There's only so much you can take from watching a defensive tackle without pads and actual hitting, but Kancey's quickness off the ball has been apparent in drills and should serve as a nice complement to big-bodied Vita Vea," Laine reported. "And Kancey has not only the desire but the ability to understand what goes on around him in the defense and not just his respective role.
""He's smart. He's a lot smarter," coach Todd Bowles said. "He's not just a lineman trying to line up and do things, he's trying to understand everything on the defensive line and the offensive line, so he knows how to play. I'm very impressed with that.""
29. New Orleans Saints
Original Pick: Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
New Pick: Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
The New Orleans Saints pass rush took a hit during free agency this offseason as edge defender Marcus Davenport and defensive tackle David Onyemata signed elsewhere. Those two combined for 44.5 sacks during their time in The Big Easy, hence why the Saints drafted Bryan Bresee and Isaiah Foskey with their first two picks of the draft.
Regarding Bresee specifically, there's no reason to change this pick as it sounds like he's already fitting in nicely in New Orleans, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.
"Bresee has gotten snaps with the first-team defensive tackles at times, and he'll likely continue to be swapped into the rotation throughout the summer," Terrell wrote. "While it's no sure thing he'll be a Day 1 starter yet, he'll certainly get his share of first-team reps in training camp and into the season if he stays healthy. He's already settling into New Orleans and has been taking advice from veteran defensive end Cameron Jordan.
""He's probably a little more sudden, a little more quick than maybe I anticipated," Saints coach Dennis Allen said at the conclusion of minicamp. "The things I've been most pleased with is really his intelligence level and his work ethic. He's worked extremely hard throughout this offseason, and I'm looking for him to be a key contributor for us.""
30. Philadelphia Eagles
Original Pick: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
New Pick: Steve Avila, OG, TCU
Nolan Smith has been performing just fine so far for the Philadelphia Eagles, per ESPN's Tim McManus. However, Smith's immediate impact could be rather meager as he'll likely sit behind edge rushers Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat this season as those two combined for 27 sacks a year ago.
So, in this re-draft, the Eagles go with someone who could start right away and help them make another Super Bowl run in 2023.
Philadelphia is projected to start third-round pick Tyler Steen at right guard and Steve Avila, who went 36th overall to the Los Angeles Rams, would be an upgrade. Avila also made a strong impression on Rams' head coach Sean McVay as the team's staff writer Stu Jackson notes.
"Rams head coach Sean McVay said Avila would get that opportunity, and they gave him reps at both guard spots during OTAs and minicamp," Jackson reported. "He gained experience playing both guard spots in college at TCU, and also played multiple games at center, so his position flexibility will be valuable to Los Angeles' offensive line. "I've been really pleased with Steve Avila. He's obviously incredibly talented and gifted but been able to move him from left to right. I think he's picking things up quickly.""
Avila's position versatility would also give the Eagles another option to replace center Jason Kelce when the soon-to-be 36-year-old decides to retire.
31. Kansas City Chiefs
Original Pick: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State
New Pick: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
The defending Super Bowl Champions' primary goal in the draft last April was to get defensive tackle Chris Jones some help in the pass rush department. That's why they took Felix Anudike-Uzomah out of nearby Kansas State, however, a couple of injuries have kept the pass-rusher sidelined so he's disqualified from this exercise.
Instead, the Chiefs are the benefactors of the Eagles going in a different direction during this re-draft as Kansas City nabs Nolan Smith, who has reportedly picked up right where he left off with the Bulldogs, according to Tim McManus of ESPN.
"Smith is a high-energy player, something that is obvious even during 7-on-7 drills," McManus wrote. "With some of the top edge rushers missing from practice, Smith got plenty of run with the first unit. His quickness stood out and so did his motor. It's clear he'll be in full pursuit of the ball carrier until the whistle is blown."
As previously noted, Eagles' head coach Nick Siriani has been very happy with both of his first-round picks from Georgia (Smith and Jalen Carter), highlighted by the quote below obtained by NBC Sports' Dave Zangaro.
"I think you just see their athletic ability and the drill work," Sirianni said on Smith and Carter. "We're doing a lot of 7-on-7, not team drills, but they're getting a lot of individual work. So, you're seeing the things that we saw, obviously, on tape of what they do well and the power, their athletic ability, their personalities."