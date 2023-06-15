5 Shocking NFL Trades That Would Impact Playoff Races in 2023

5 Shocking NFL Trades That Would Impact Playoff Races in 2023June 15, 2023
Following mandatory minicamp, NFL teams have several weeks to make roster changes before training camp. In that period, general managers will exchange calls, which may result in some shocking trade deals.
Last year, the Cleveland Browns dealt Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers early in July. Though that's a small-scale trade that came with little surprise because of the quarterback's recent struggles, he's a former No. 1 overall pick who generated a ton of buzz last offseason.
Over the past several weeks, notable players have been subject to trade speculation because of a contract dispute, changes within their team's coaching ranks or recent roster acquisitions.
We'll revisit some of the trade chatter and highlight a couple of potential training camp holdouts who could be shipped to new teams this summer. Every scenario below would have significant playoff implications for either or both teams.
New England Patriots Acquire WR Courtland Sutton from Denver Broncos
New England Patriots receive: WR Courtland Sutton
Denver Broncos receive: 2024 2nd-round pick
The Broncos set a steep price for their top two receivers.
According to 9News' Mike Klis, they wanted a first-round pick for Jerry Jeudy or a second-rounder for Sutton in March, which seems to match ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano's late-April report about the team's asking prices:
"Teams have known for a while the Broncos would consider moving one of their wide receivers, but they've asked for high prices in return for Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton. Teams are watching to see whether Denver drops its demands for those guys, but as of now neither seems likely to get moved."
Assuming the Broncos stand pat on the compensation for Jeudy and Sutton but remain open to offers, the latter seems like a more realistic trade option because a second-round pick isn't much for a receiver-needy team in win-now mode.
Over the past few days, the Patriots have hosted wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on his free-agent tour. The Athletic's Jeff Howe wrote, "there's optimism" for an agreement between the Patriots and Hopkins.
Nonetheless, the 31-year-old has plenty of time to make a decision on his next destination, which leaves time for other teams to sign him.
If the Patriots strike out with Hopkins, who's a big-bodied 6'1", 211-pounder, they can turn their focus to Sutton, who's also a big pass-catching target at 6'4", 216 pounds.
New England may be aggressive in search of a veteran wideout. According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, JuJu Smith-Schuster is battling a lingering injury (knee) from the previous campaign.
In the AFC East, the Patriots need to keep pace with two rivals that made the playoffs last season and the Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets.
Atlanta Falcons Trade for Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill
Atlanta Falcons receive: QB Ryan Tannehill and a 2024 4th-round pick
Tennessee Titans receive: 2024 3rd-round pick
If the Falcons acquired Tannehill from the Titans, we shouldn't be completely shocked because of his history with head coach Arthur Smith, who served as his offensive coordinator between 2019 and 2020.
On the other hand, the Falcons have backed second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder as the starter with their words and actions this offseason.
Before the draft, Smith said the Falcons "expect Desmond to take the next step," which is a vote of confidence for the young signal-caller who started in four games last season. The club passed on quarterback Will Levis to select running back Bijan Robinson with the eighth overall pick.
However, Smith and the coaching staff will have an entire training camp program and preseason to evaluate Ridder. If the Falcons' presumed starter comes along slowly in his development, the team may explore other options.
Smith could make a call to Tennessee for Tannehill. He probably wouldn't have to pry the soon-to-be 35-year-old from the Titans. With new general manager Ran Carthon calling the shots, Tennessee moved up in the second round of the draft for Levis.
The Titans have Tannehill's potential successor in place. Though head coach Mike Vrabel said the veteran signal-caller would start in the upcoming campaign, Levis could change his mind with a strong showing through the preseason.
Coming off an injury-riddled 2022, throwing for 2,536 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games, Tannehill wouldn't fetch much in a trade deal, but the Titans can package him with draft capital to get an early-round pick.
In a wide-open NFC South that features Derek Carr as its top quarterback, the Falcons can compete for a division title with a decent offense. Remember, once upon a time, Tannehill won 2019 Comeback Player of the Year under Smith's tutelage.
Las Vegas Raiders Send RB Josh Jacobs to Los Angeles Rams
Las Vegas Raiders receive: 2024 2nd-round pick
Los Angeles Rams receive: RB Josh Jacobs
The Raiders haven't provided much of an update on their contract talks with Jacobs, and the two sides don't seem close to an agreement. A week before the draft, general manager Dave Ziegler made vague comments about the negotiations.
"We'll continue to work through that situation...continue with that process and see where it goes," he said.
Recently, Jacobs posted a cryptic tweet that may have framed his mindset in extension talks with the Raiders as running backs struggle to land lucrative deals on the open market.
Keep in mind that the 25-year-old hasn't signed the $10.1 million franchise tag for running backs, but Vegas has until July 17 to strike a multiyear deal with him.
The Raiders may choose to pivot from their lead rusher. They selected Zamir White in the fourth round of last year's draft. If the coaching staff thinks the second-year ball-carrier can provide 75 percent of Jacobs' production while under contract for less than $1.1 million, Vegas may place its top running back on the trade block.
In the event that Jacobs wants to move on, the Rams may become a viable suitor. They can restructure Aaron Donald's contract to save $20.5 million and fit Jacobs' new deal under the cap.
While it seems the Rams have embraced the youth on their roster, jettisoning Bobby Wagner, Allen Robinson II, Leonard Floyd and Jalen Ramsey, Jacobs is going into his age-25 term with a rushing title, an All-Pro campaign and two Pro Bowl nods.
Jacobs can help reopen the Rams' Super Bowl window to form a dynamic offensive trio with quarterback Matthew Stafford and All-Pro wideout Cooper Kupp. In a race for the NFC West title, Los Angeles could pose a threat to the San Francisco 49ers, who don't have a clear-cut starting quarterback as Brock Purdy recovers from UCL surgery.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Swap WR Mike Evans for New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley
New York Giants receive: WR Mike Evans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers receive: RB Saquon Barkley and a 2024 2nd-round pick
Following Tom Brady's retirement, quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask will compete for the starting job. Regardless of who takes over the offense, the Buccaneers may emphasize the ground attack.
When Mayfield helped lead the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs in 2020, arguably his best season, he played with the third-ranked rushing offense that featured Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
Trask has only thrown nine regular-season passes. The Buccaneers would likely need to ease his transition into a starting role.
Meanwhile, Evans enters the final year of his deal before it voids. He'll turn 30 years old in August. In their current cap situation, the Buccaneers may look toward the future and decide they're not going to pay top dollar for a receiver on the backside of his prime years. Remember, Tampa Bay signed wideout Chris Godwin to a three-year, $60 million contract last offseason.
Instead of allowing Evans to walk in free agency next year, they may be able to trade him for Barkley and a second-round pick. The latter hasn't signed his franchise tender and wants a multiyear contract, but the Giants can deal him in a sign-and-trade scenario.
Though the Buccaneers would miss Evans' consistent 1,000-plus-yard receiving seasons and his red-zone presence, they would acquire a 26-year-old three-down running back who can immediately improve a rushing offense that recorded the fewest yards in 2022.
The Buccaneers would recoup $14.5 million if they trade Evans, which gives them room to sign Barkley on a new deal.
With Barkley and Rachaad White in the backfield, Mayfield or Trask wouldn't have to carry the offense, though the starter would still have Godwin, Russell Gage and tight end Cade Otton on the perimeter.
As for the Giants, they would finally land a No. 1 wide receiver who can elevate quarterback Daniel Jones. Evans and tight end Darren Waller can turn Big Blue's aerial attack into a top-10 scoring unit, which would close the gap between the Giants and Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.
Minnesota Vikings Trade DE Danielle Hunter to New Orleans Saints
Minnesota Vikings receive: 2024 second-round pick and DE Payton Turner
New Orleans Saints receive: DE Danielle Hunter
Minnesota and New Orleans have a playoff history, and Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan may have inflamed the competitive nature between the teams with his recent comments about Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins' decision-making skills, but the two sides can make a deal that's mutually beneficial.
This offseason, second-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah parted ways with or didn't re-sign multiple veterans, including Dalvin Tomlinson, Za'Darius Smith, Eric Kendricks and Patrick Peterson.
As for Danielle Hunter, his contract voids in 2024. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the three-time Pro Bowl defensive end hasn't seen "eye-to-eye" with the team on a new contract. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, teams have inquired about his availability.
Adofo-Mensah doesn't have a strong allegiance to roster holdovers from the previous regime. Though Hunter has proved he's worth a big-money deal with at least 10.5 sacks in three of the last four seasons, he may not get a lucrative extension offer from the current Vikings' front office.
Though this move would hurt the Vikings defense in the short term, the club may continue to move on from veterans close to or older than 30 years old—in this case for an early-round pick and a younger player. Hunter will turn 29 years old in October.
The Saints need an edge-rusher to complement Jordan, who's going into his age-34 term. Ironically, they let Marcus Davenport walk in free agency, and he signed with the Vikings. Turner has a ton of upside, but he's only suited up for 13 games in two seasons because of injuries. As a rookie second-rounder, Isaiah Foskey is an unknown commodity.
Typically, defensive players don't move the needle in division races, but with the addition of Hunter, New Orleans could field one of the league's stingiest defenses and a balanced roster.
The Saints ranked ninth and fifth in points and yards allowed, respectively, last season. Now, with quarterback Derek Carr in the fold, a high-level defense can help lead New Orleans to a division title and a deep playoff run.
Team cap space and player contract details are provided by Over the Cap.
Maurice Moton covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @MoeMoton.