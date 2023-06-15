5 Shocking NFL Trades That Would Impact Playoff Races in 2023

1 of 5

New England Patriots receive: WR Courtland Sutton

Denver Broncos receive: 2024 2nd-round pick

The Broncos set a steep price for their top two receivers.

According to 9News' Mike Klis, they wanted a first-round pick for Jerry Jeudy or a second-rounder for Sutton in March, which seems to match ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano's late-April report about the team's asking prices:

"Teams have known for a while the Broncos would consider moving one of their wide receivers, but they've asked for high prices in return for Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton. Teams are watching to see whether Denver drops its demands for those guys, but as of now neither seems likely to get moved."

Assuming the Broncos stand pat on the compensation for Jeudy and Sutton but remain open to offers, the latter seems like a more realistic trade option because a second-round pick isn't much for a receiver-needy team in win-now mode.

Over the past few days, the Patriots have hosted wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on his free-agent tour. The Athletic's Jeff Howe wrote, "there's optimism" for an agreement between the Patriots and Hopkins.

Nonetheless, the 31-year-old has plenty of time to make a decision on his next destination, which leaves time for other teams to sign him.

If the Patriots strike out with Hopkins, who's a big-bodied 6'1", 211-pounder, they can turn their focus to Sutton, who's also a big pass-catching target at 6'4", 216 pounds.

New England may be aggressive in search of a veteran wideout. According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, JuJu Smith-Schuster is battling a lingering injury (knee) from the previous campaign.

In the AFC East, the Patriots need to keep pace with two rivals that made the playoffs last season and the Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets.