X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Knicks Rumors: 'Prime-Aged Veterans' Targeted in Trades After DiVincenzo Contract

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 5, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: Executive Vice President and Senior Basketball Advisor William Wesley and President Leon Rose of the New York Knicks look on during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on December 14, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Agreeing to a four-year, $50 million contract with Donte DiVincenzo may have been a prelude to something bigger, according to The Athletic's Fred Katz.

    Katz explained how the Knicks haven't totally addressed their on-court issues from last season but reported the team could continue to seek upgrades:

    "League sources told The Athletic that New York has contacted multiple rival front offices this offseason with a similar objective. The Knicks have built packages around their promising young players to target prime-aged veterans they believe would help the current roster. If they flipped one of their 20-something guards for a versatile wing, that would change the context of the DiVincenzo signing, too."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.