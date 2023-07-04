The 5 Biggest Overpays of 2023 NBA Free Agency So Far

0 of 5

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Oh, how NBA free agency has changed.

Every year, it seems like the market is dotted with fewer overpriced agreements than the last. And this makes sense. Looser extension rules have lowered the number of bigger names entering free agency, and teams have either devalued the concept of cap space or found alternative uses for it (trades) as a result.

Still, even amid this shifting landscape, each summer invariably features a handful of deals that incite some serious head-scratching. This year's (early) batch of free-agency business is no different.

Identifying these "overpays" is more about the teams and the circumstances under which they've bankrolled these signings. Did they unnecessarily hamstring their future or spend big on a player who doesn't jibe with or adequately accelerate their timeline? What other suitors, if any, would've paid as much for the player they poached or retained? Etc., etc., etc.

Finally, only deals with two or more guaranteed years will be taken into account. One-season overpays are virtually no-risk (See: Bruce Brown's two-year, $45 million pact with the Indiana Pacers that includes a team option for 2024-25).