MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand 1 Week from 2023 All-Star Break
It's hard to believe the 2023 MLB All-Star break is only one week away, as it feels like just yesterday that spring training was wrapping up and Opening Day was finally on the horizon.
The Tampa Bay Rays have been baseball's best team for much of the year, but there is a new No. 1 in this week's rankings as the National League's leading World Series contender has moved into the top spot.
After missing the playoffs last year, the Arizona Diamondbacks, Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers all rank inside the top 10 in our weekly power rankings.
Meanwhile, presumptive contenders such as the Chicago White Sox, New York Mets, San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals don't even crack the top 20.
Keep in mind, these rankings are a fluid process, with teams rising and falling based on their recent performance relative to where they landed in the previous week's rankings.
Note: Statistics and analysis reflect games through Sunday. Team records have been updated to include Monday's results.
Nos. 30-28
30. Oakland Athletics (23-63)
Previous Rank: 30
Last Week: 1-2 vs. NYY, 2-1 vs. CWS
The Athletics recorded their sixth series win of the year by taking two of three from the Chicago White Sox over the weekend, and after going 12-46 over the season's first two months, they were a slightly more respectable 10-16 in June.
Slugger Brent Rooker (132 OPS+, 14 HR, 41 RBI) is the team's lone All-Star.
29. Kansas City Royals (25-60)
Previous Rank: 29
Last Week: 1-2 vs. CLE, 2-1 vs. LAD
After stumbling to a 6-20 record in June, the Royals kicked off July with back-to-back wins against the Los Angeles Dodgers to secure their first series win since May 17 when they won two of three against the San Diego Padres.
Catcher Salvador Perez (102 OPS+, 15 HR, 40 RBI) is an All-Star for the eighth time in his career.
28. Colorado Rockies (33-53)
Previous Rank: 27
Last Week: 1-2 vs. LAD, 1-2 vs. DET
The Rockies have been outscored 132-65 over their last 15 games, going an NL-worst 4-11 during that stretch, and things don't get any easier this week as they hit the road to take on the Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants.
The team's only All-Star, catcher Elias Díaz (104 OPS+, 9 HR, 45 RBI), has been one of the few bright spots.
Nos. 27-25
27. Washington Nationals (34-50)
Previous Rank: 28
Last Week: 2-1 @ SEA, 2-1 @ PHI
The Nationals went 6-3 with three series wins on their recently concluded road trip against the San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies. It might still be a few years before they are ready to contend, but this team has been better than expected.
All-Star Josiah Gray (17 GS, 6-6, 3.30 ERA, 86 K, 95.1 IP) looks like a building block in the starting rotation.
26. St. Louis Cardinals (35-49)
Previous Rank: 25
Last Week: 1-2 vs. HOU, 2-1 vs. NYY
After posting a winning record in May and looking like they were finally getting on track, they went 8-15 with a minus-38 run differential in June to slide to the bottom of the NL Central standings.
Who would have guessed when the season began that Nolan Arenado (120 OPS+, 16 HR, 54 RBI) would be the Cardinals' only All-Star?
25. San Diego Padres (39-46)
Previous Rank: 20
Last Week: 0-3 @ PIT, 1-2 @ CIN
With a plus-23 run differential, the Padres look like a team poised for positive regression, but if they don't get on track soon, they might have to seriously consider selling at the trade deadline.
On a roster loaded with star power, outfielder Juan Soto (160 OPS+, 15 HR, 46 RBI) and closer Josh Hader (18 SV, 1.21 ERA, 13.7 K/9) are the only players headed to Seattle for the All-Star Game.
Nos. 24-22
24. Detroit Tigers (37-46)
Previous Rank: 26
Last Week: 2-2 @ TEX, 2-1 @ COL
With 13 of their next 16 games against teams with a losing record, the Tigers have a chance to make up ground in a wide-open AL Central race, where they sat just four games out of first place entering play Monday.
If they don't climb into the mix, All-Star Michael Lorenzen (14 GS, 4.28 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 62 K, 82.0 IP) will likely be pitching elsewhere in August.
23. Pittsburgh Pirates (39-45)
Previous Rank: 22
Last Week: 3-0 vs. SD, 1-2 vs. MIL
The Pirates have looked like everything from legitimate contenders during a 19-9 April to the worst team in baseball during a 10-game losing streak in June, and the roller coaster ride will likely continue during the second half.
Right-hander Mitch Keller (17 GS, 9-3, 3.34 ERA, 118 K, 105.0 IP) is a first-time All-Star as he has emerged as the ace of the staff.
22. Chicago White Sox (37-49)
Previous Rank: 23
Last Week: 2-2 @ LAA, 1-2 @ OAK
The fact that the White Sox are within striking distance of the AL Central lead does not change the fact that this is a flawed team, and selling off the likes of Lucas Giolito, Tim Anderson, Mike Clevinger, Joe Kelly and Yasmani Grandal would go a long way in rebuilding a thin farm system.
After battling injuries the last few years, Luis Robert Jr. (146 OPS+, 24 HR, 46 RBI, 4.0 WAR) has been one of baseball's best players and is a deserving first-time All-Star.
Nos. 21-19
21. New York Mets (38-46)
Previous Rank: 24
Last Week: 1-3 vs. MIL, 2-1 vs. SF
The Mets lost or split eight straight series before finally getting a series win against the San Francisco Giants over the weekend, and a 7-19 June has taken this club from disappointing to full-blown disaster.
Slugger Pete Alonso (128 OPS+, 25 HR, 58 RBI) is the only All-Star on a team with a $344 million payroll.
20. Chicago Cubs (38-45
Previous Rank: 15
Last Week: 0-3 vs. PHI, 1-2 vs. CLE
An 11-2 stretch a few weeks ago moved the Cubs within one game of a .500 record, but they were unable to get over the hump and fell to 1-6 in their last seven games following a weekend series loss to the Cleveland Guardians.
Pitchers Marcus Stroman (18 GS, 9-6, 2.76 ERA, 107.2 IP) and Justin Steele (15 GS, 9-2, 2.43 ERA, 85.1 IP) were joined by shortstop Dansby Swanson (102 OPS+, 25 XBH, 2.9 WAR) on the NL All-Star roster.
19. Seattle Mariners (41-42)
Previous Rank: 19
Last Week: 1-2 vs. WAS, 2-1 vs. TB
The Mariners have not had a winning streak or a losing streak of more than four games this season, and a tough road trip awaits this week as they take on the San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros.
The 2023 All-Star Game hosts will have pitcher Luis Castillo (17 GS, 3.14 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 114 K, 100.1 IP) in the game and Julio Rodríguez (104 OPS+, 13 HR, 43 RBI) in the Home Run Derby.
Nos. 18-16
18. Cleveland Guardians (41-43)
Previous Rank: 21
Last Week: 2-1 @ KC, 2-1 @ CHC
The Guardians led a middling AL Central with a 14-12 record in June, and they might still be the favorites to win the division on the strength of a good young starting rotation.
With a red-hot June, third baseman José Ramírez (142 OPS+, 38 XBH, 52 RBI) deserved to start the All-Star Game, but he will instead be in Seattle as a reserve. Closer Emmanuel Clase (24 SV, 3.40 ERA, 8.2 K/9) is also an All-Star for the second year in a row.
17. Minnesota Twins (43-43)
Previous Rank: 17
Last Week: 0-3 @ ATL, 2-1 @ BAL
Following Wednesday's loss to the Atlanta Braves, the Twins fell out of first place in the AL Central for the first time since April 10, and they entered play Monday tied for first with the Cleveland Guardians.
Sonny Gray (17 GS, 2.50 ERA, 96 K, 93.2 IP) is the team's only All-Star, as he was selected for the third time in his career and with his third different team.
16. Boston Red Sox (43-42)
Previous Rank: 18
Last Week: 0-3 vs. MIA, 3-0 @ TOR
For the third time this year, the Red Sox responded to getting swept with a sweep of their own, though weeks like that do little to gain them ground in an AL East race that is loaded with contenders.
Closer Kenley Jansen (17 SV, 3.45 ERA, 11.0 K/9) is the team's lone All-Star, leaving Alex Verdugo (121 OPS+, 36 XBH, 2.7 WAR) among the biggest snubs.
Nos. 15-13
15. Los Angeles Angels (45-42)
Previous Rank: 13
Last Week: 2-2 vs. CWS, 1-2 vs. ARI
The Angels climbed as high as No. 6 in the rankings a few weeks ago, but a 4-8 record the last two weeks has sent them sliding back to the middle of the pack.
Shohei Ohtani (185 OPS+, 31 HR, 68 RBI) and Mike Trout (134 OPS+, 18 HR, 43 RBI) will both be part of the American League's starting lineup in the All-Star Game, while closer Carlos Estevez (21/21 SV, 1.85 ERA, 11.1 K/9) was a huge snub.
14. New York Yankees (47-38)
Previous Rank: 12
Last Week: 2-1 @ OAK, 1-2 @ STL
The Yankees scored more than five runs just four times in 23 games in June while spending most of the month playing without Aaron Judge, and two of those came against the Oakland Athletics last week, with Domingo German tossing a perfect game Wednesday in an 11-0 victory.
Despite his time on the injured list, Judge was voted as a starter in the AL outfield, while ace Gerrit Cole (18 GS, 8-2, 2.79 ERA, 118 K, 109.2 IP) is also an All-Star for the sixth time in his career.
13. Philadelphia Phillies (44-39)
Previous Rank: 14
Last Week: 3-0 @ CHC, 1-2 vs. WAS
The Phillies went 18-8 in June and led the majors with a 3.05 ERA, and they have clawed their way back into the NL wild-card race as a result.
After a disappointing first season in Philadelphia, outfielder Nick Castellanos (138 OPS+, 39 XBH, 54 RBI) has rebounded to represent the club at the All-Star Game.
Nos. 12-10
12. Toronto Blue Jays (45-40)
Previous Rank: 11
Last Week: 2-1 vs. SF, 0-3 vs. BOS
The Blue Jays spent all of June in fourth place in the AL East, and they finally seemed to be gaining some momentum with three straight series wins before getting swept by the Boston Red Sox last week.
The infield trio of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (121 OPS+, 12 HR, 52 RBI), Whit Merrifield (.282 BA, 18 SB, 1.2 WAR) and Bo Bichette (135 OPS+, 37 XBH, 51 RBI) along with pitcher Kevin Gausman (18 GS, 7-4, 3.04 ERA, 146 K, 109.2 IP) are all All-Stars in 2023.
11. Milwaukee Brewers (46-39)
Previous Rank: 16
Last Week: 3-1 @ NYM, 2-1 @ PIT
The Brewers wrapped up a 10-game road trip with a 7-3 record, and the Cincinnati Reds' recent success has seemingly lit a fire under a team many considered to be the NL Central favorites. Those two will close out the first half with a three-game series in Milwaukee this weekend, and they'll meet again to open the second half in Cincinnati.
Closer Devin Williams (17 SV, 1.52 ERA, 11.8 K/9) received the team's only All-Star nod.
10. Los Angeles Dodgers (47-37)
Previous Rank: 6
Last Week: 2-1 @ COL, 1-2 @ KC
The Dodgers were outscored 15-5 in back-to-back losses against the Kansas City Royals over the weekend, and that came on the heels of a 12-12 June when they looked more like a fringe contender than a title favorite. Expect a busy trade deadline as they look to plug a hole at shortstop and patch up the pitching staff.
Catcher Will Smith (139 OPS+, 12 HR, 41 RBI) finally earned his first All-Star selection, and he'll join potential starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (16 GS, 10-4, 2.55 ERA, 105 K, 95.1 IP) and starters Freddie Freeman (148 OPS+, 28 2B, 14 HR, 54 RBI), Mookie Betts (146 OPS+, 22 HR, 56 RBI) and J.D. Martinez (127 OPS+, 19 HR, 56 RBI) on the NL squad.
Nos. 9-7
9. San Francisco Giants (46-39)
Previous Rank: 5
Last Week: 1-2 @ TOR, 1-2 @ NYM
The Giants hit their season peak when they climbed to No. 5 in the rankings last week, and while a pair of series losses dropped them down four spots, they only dropped back one game in the NL West standings.
Closer Camilo Doval (24 SV, 1.89 ERA, 12.6 K/9) is a deserving first-time All-Star and the team's only representative.
8. Miami Marlins (49-37)
Previous Rank: 10
Last Week: 3-0 @ BOS, 0-3 @ ATL
The Marlins went 19-8 with a plus-33 run differential in June, and they entered play on Monday penciled into the No. 1 wild-card spot in the National League. The pitching staff had a 3.43 ERA in June and the bullpen converted 11-of-14 save chances.
Slugger Jorge Soler (131 OPS+, 22 HR, 47 RBI) was named as a reserve for the NL All-Star team, and he'll join second baseman Luis Arraez (155 OPS+, .389 BA, 118 H), who was voted in as a starter.
7. Baltimore Orioles (49-34)
Previous Rank: 3
Last Week: 1-2 vs. CIN, 1-2 vs. MIN
The Orioles suffered a season-high four-game losing streak last week, which speaks to how far this team has come in just a few years considering it had a 19-game losing streak during the 2021 season.
The Orioles have multiple All-Stars for the first time since 2016, with catcher Adley Rutschman (122 OPS+, 22 XBH, 35 RBI), outfielder Austin Hays (134 OPS+, .312 BA, 32 XBH) and relievers Félix Bautista (22 SV, 1.16 ERA, 18.4 K/9) and Yennier Cano (34 G, 1.12 ERA, 8.3 K/9) all earning their first trip to the Midsummer Classic.
Nos. 6-4
6. Houston Astros (47-38)
Previous Rank: 9
Last Week: 2-1 @ STL, 2-1 @ TEX
The Astros scuffled a bit in June with a 13-14 record, but they closed out the month on a high note with a pair of series wins, including taking two of three from the AL West-leading Texas Rangers over the weekend.
With Dusty Baker at the helm for the AL squad, Framber Valdez (16 GS, 7-6, 2.49 ERA, 110 K, 105 IP) has to be viewed as the leading candidate to start the All-Star Game. Injured teammate Yordan Alvarez (oblique strain) is the only other Astros player on the initial AL roster.
5. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-35)
Previous Rank: 8
Last Week: 1-2 vs. TB, 2-1 @ LAA
Ranked inside the top 10 for the seventh straight week, the D-backs have looked like a bona fide contender all season, and they went 16-11 with a plus-15 run differential in June. The All-Star break will allow Merrill Kelly some additional time to recover from a small blood clot in his left calf.
Rookie Corbin Carroll (150 OPS+, 17 HR, 24 SB), fellow outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (120 OPS+, 13 HR, 49 RBI) and ace Zac Gallen (18 GS, 10-3, 3.15 ERA, 120 K, 111.1 IP) are all first-time All-Stars in 2023.
4. Texas Rangers (50-35)
Previous Rank: 4
Last Week: 2-2 vs. DET, 1-2 vs. HOU
The Rangers are 3-3 against the Houston Astros on the year after dropping two of three at home over the weekend, and the two teams will meet again in a few weeks from July 24 to 26 in Houston.
Jonah Heim (123 OPS+, 12 HR, 56 RBI), Marcus Semien (123 OPS+, 38 XBH, 67 R), Corey Seager (52 G, 179 OPS+, 33 XBH) and rookie Josh Jung (120 OPS+, 17 HR, 50 RBI) were all voted to start the All-Star Game, while outfielder Adolis Garcia (125 OPS+, 20 HR, 67 RBI) and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17 GS, 10-3, 2.64 ERA, 106 K, 112.1 IP) earned reserve spots.
Nos. 3-1
3. Cincinnati Reds (46-39)
Previous Rank: 7
Last Week: 2-1 @ BAL, 2-1 vs. SD
Despite a 5.09 ERA in June, the Reds wrapped up the month with an 18-9 record that has vaulted them from after-thought to the No. 3 spot in these rankings. With a 16-4 record in their last 20 games, they are as hot as any team in baseball, and Spencer Steer is steadily closing the gap to Corbin Carroll in the NL Rookie of the Year race.
Closer Alexis Díaz (23 SV, 2.19 ERA, 14.1 K/9) is their only All-Star, but this might be the last time for a while they only have one player at the Midsummer Classic.
2. Tampa Bay Rays (57-30)
Previous Rank: 1
Last Week: 2-1 @ ARI, 1-2 @ SEA
For just the second time over the last 14 weeks, the Rays are ranked somewhere other than the No. 1 spot. With a 10-11 record over their last 21 games, a team that looked like a juggernaut for much of the first half has started to level off a bit, but they still took two of three from a good Arizona Diamondbacks team on the road last week.
Left-hander Shane McClanahan (17 GS, 11-1, 2.53 ERA, 101 K, 96.0 IP) was named as a reserve on the AL roster, and he will join starters Yandy Diaz (157 OPS+, 12 HR, 39 RBI) and Randy Arozarena (149 OPS+, 16 HR, 58 RBI) at the All-Star Game. Shortstop Wander Franco was inexplicably snubbed, despite a 4.2-WAR season.
1. Atlanta Braves (57-27)
Previous Rank: 2
Last Week: 3-0 vs. MIN, 3-0 vs. MIA
With an MLB-best 21-4 record in June and two more series sweeps last week, the Braves have earned the No. 1 spot and look like the team to beat across baseball heading into the All-Star break.
Six everyday players—catcher Sean Murphy, first baseman Matt Olson, second baseman Ozzie Albies, shortstop Orlando Arcia, third baseman Austin Riley and right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr.—will be in attendance at the All-Star Game. Pitchers Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder were also chosen, giving the Braves an MLB-high eight representatives. Stats for each of those players can be found here.
Complete Rankings
Highlight of the Week: 26 First-Time All-Stars
The 2023 MLB All-Star Game rosters were announced last week, with the starting lineups— which were selected via fan vote—revealed on Thursday, and the pitchers and reserves rounding out each squad's roster Sunday.
Future Hall of Famers Mike Trout (11th selection) and Clayton Kershaw (10th selection) are no strangers to the Midsummer Classic, and they have the most career appearances among this year's picks, but there were also 26 first-time All-Stars.
Rookies Corbin Carroll (ARI) and Josh Jung (TEX) were voted in as starters, while catcher Sean Murphy (ATL), shortstop Orlando Arcia (ATL), catcher Jonah Heim (TEX), first baseman Yandy Díaz (TB) and outfielder Randy Arozarena (TB) were also first-timers voted to start the game.
Among position-player reserves, the NL has catchers Will Smith (LAD) and Elias Diaz (COL), outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (ARI) and designated hitter Jorge Soler (MIA), while the AL has catcher Adley Rutschman (BAL), outfielders Luis Robert Jr. (CWS) and Austin Hays (BAL), and designated hitter Brent Rooker (OAK). Look for Robert to move into the starting lineup with Aaron Judge on the injured list.
There are a lot of familiar faces on the AL pitching staff, with only starter Michael Lorenzen (DET) and the Baltimore bullpen duo of Félix Bautista and Yennier Cano making their All-Star Game debut.
Of the 12 pitchers in the NL roster, a whopping eight were first-time picks, with starters Bryce Elder (ATL), Zac Gallen (ARI), Josiah Gray (WAS), Mitch Keller (PIT), Justin Steele (CHC) and Spencer Strider (ATL) joined by relievers Alexis Díaz (CIN) and Camilo Doval (SF).
The All-Star Game will be played on July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
Team of the Week
C Jake Rogers, DET
(6-for-15, 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI)
1B Matt Olson, ATL
(11-for-25, 3 2B, 3 HR, 8 RBI)
2B Marcus Semien, TEX
(11-for-28, 2 2B, HR, 2 RBI)
3B Rafael Devers, BOS
(10-for-23, 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI)
SS Anthony Volpe, NYY
(12-for-23, 2B, 3B, RBI)
OF Tommy Pham, NYM
(13-for-25, 4 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI)
OF Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL
(9-for-19, 2B, 5 HR, 7 RBI)
OF Nick Castellanos, PHI
(9-for-26, 3 2B, 3 HR, 10 RBI)
DH Shohei Ohtani, LAA
(10-for-24, 3B, 6 HR, 7 RBI)
SP Domingo German, NYY
(1 GS, W, 9.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K)
SP Clayton Kershaw, LAD
(1 GS, W, 6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)
SP Andrew Abbott, CIN
(2 GS, W, ND, 13.2 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 20 K)
SP Jordan Montgomery, STL
(2 GS, 2 W, 13.1 IP, 8 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 12 K)
SP Chris Bassitt, TOR
(1 GS, W, 6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 12 K)
RP Devin Williams, MIL
(4 G, 4/4 SV, 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)
AL Award Rankings
AL MVP
1. Shohei Ohtani, LAA
2. Wander Franco, TB
3. Marcus Semien, TEX
4. Bo Bichette, TOR
5. Luis Robert Jr., CWS
6. Randy Arozarena, TB
7. Corey Seager, TEX
8. José Ramírez, CLE
9. Adolis García, TEX
10. Yandy Díaz, TB
AL Cy Young
1. Framber Valdez, HOU
2. Shane McClanahan, TB
3. Nathan Eovaldi, TEX
4. Gerrit Cole, NYY
5. Sonny Gray, MIN
AL Rookie of the Year
1. Josh Jung, TEX
2. Masataka Yoshida, BOS
3. Hunter Brown, HOU
NL Award Rankings
NL MVP
1. Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL
2. Corbin Carroll, ARI
3. Freddie Freeman, LAD
4. Juan Soto, SD
5. Luis Arraez, MIA
6. Sean Murphy, ATL
7. Fernando Tatis Jr., SD
8. Mookie Betts, LAD
9. Matt Olson, ATL
10. Ketel Marte, ARI
NL Cy Young
1. Clayton Kershaw, LAD
2. Justin Steele, CHC
3. Marcus Stroman, CHC
4. Zac Gallen, ARI
5. Bryce Elder, ATL
NL Rookie of the Year
1. Corbin Carroll, ARI
2. Spencer Steer, CIN
3. Eury Pérez, MIA