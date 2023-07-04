MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand 1 Week from 2023 All-Star Break

0 of 15

Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

It's hard to believe the 2023 MLB All-Star break is only one week away, as it feels like just yesterday that spring training was wrapping up and Opening Day was finally on the horizon.

The Tampa Bay Rays have been baseball's best team for much of the year, but there is a new No. 1 in this week's rankings as the National League's leading World Series contender has moved into the top spot.

After missing the playoffs last year, the Arizona Diamondbacks, Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers all rank inside the top 10 in our weekly power rankings.

Meanwhile, presumptive contenders such as the Chicago White Sox, New York Mets, San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals don't even crack the top 20.

Keep in mind, these rankings are a fluid process, with teams rising and falling based on their recent performance relative to where they landed in the previous week's rankings.

Note: Statistics and analysis reflect games through Sunday. Team records have been updated to include Monday's results.