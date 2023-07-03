Biggest Winners and Losers from 2023 NBA Free Agency So Far

1 of 7

Nick Grace/Getty Images

We're going to take a little liberty with the time frame here and extend it back to the end of the Finals. The trades made between then and June 30 are obviously a big part of each team's offseason haul.

And the Boston Celtics made one of the best deals of the summer (so far) when they acquired Kristaps Porziņģis.

Yes, losing longtime Celtic Marcus Smart hurts. The 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year had spent all nine of his NBA seasons with the franchise and has long been seen as the heartbeat of the organization.

But this is a fairly clear talent upgrade for Boston.

Porziņģis is a year and a half younger, a foot taller and coming off perhaps the best season of his career in 2022-23. He put up career highs in points per game (23.2), assists per game (2.7) and effective field-goal percentage (56.5) while posting a 96th percentile estimated plus-minus.

And he's more than your typical floor-spacing big for a couple reasons. First, and perhaps most importantly for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Porziņģis can hit threes from four or five feet beyond the three-point line. That extra room can make a real difference for slashers inside the three-point line, especially if an opposing big has to be on alert 30 feet from the rim.

He's also still an above-average defender and rim protector.

To get all of that and multiple first-round picks as part of this trade was an absolute slam dunk for Boston, especially since it held onto Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon too.