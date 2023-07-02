Knicks' Josh Hart Recruits Mikal Bridges to Join Villanova Alums Brunson, DiVincenzo

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The New York Knicks appear to be assembling the 2016-17 Villanova Wildcats, and Josh Hart wants even more.

The organization signed Donte DiVincenzo Saturday, teaming him up with fellow collegiate teammates Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson. The trio were key cogs in the Wildcats 2017 national championship, and now they will look to do the same in New York.

While three former collegiate teammates on the same NBA roster is significant, a fourth is playing just a borough away. Mikal Bridges is a star for the Brooklyn Nets, but it appears that Hart wants him to make his way to Madison Square Garden, sending a tweet to his former teammate.

All three additions to the Knicks are relatively new. DiVincenzo is clearly the newest, but Hart joined the team after being dealt by the Trail Blazers midseason. Brunson is the most senior Knick, but is still only finishing his first year with the team after signing in the summer of 2022.

Bridges is also new to New York City, coming to the Nets in the Kevin Durant trade. He does have some time left with the Nets, as he is under contract through 2026. The Nets have also expressed that they are not interested in moving Bridges.

The four are the only current NBA players from the 2016-17 National Champion squad. Eric Paschall last played in 21-22.