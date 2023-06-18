Mikal Bridges Rumors: Nets SF 'Not on the Table' in Damian Lillard Trade Talks

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets have labeled Mikal Bridges as untouchable.

As the franchise looks into it's options regarding Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, Matt Moore from Action Network reported that the team will not consider moving Bridges in any trade.

Moore wrote about how the Nets would be interested in adding Lillard, but do not have the necessary package available to acquire him. Bridges is on the list of players that Lillard would be interested in playing with, but teaming the pair up appears to be a nearly impossible situation.

Portland is interested in moving the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to acquire a player like Bridges, but Moore reported that the Nets are not likely to consider Bridges in a trade for the pick.

Bridges was acquired by Brooklyn in the Kevin Durant trade and put up excellent numbers with the team. He averaged 26.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in the 27 games he played in following the trade.

He also helped lead the team to a playoff berth, where the Nets were swept by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round. Bridges performed well in the series, averaging 23.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and four assists in the four games. These numbers were all increases from his previous postseason averages with the Phoenix Suns.