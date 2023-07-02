Wimbledon 2023: Top Storylines to Track for Entire Tournament Schedule

0 of 2

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have changed locations from Paris to London, but their head-to-head battle across major tournaments has not wavered.

Djokovic, the 23-time major champion, has not lost at Wimbledon since 2017, when he retired in the quarterfinals.

Alcaraz is the No. 1 seed in the men's singles bracket, but he has not won a major tournament with Djokovic in the field.

The Spaniard is at a disadvantage compared to Djokovic because of his lack of results at the grass-court major.

The same could be said about Iga Swiatek, the No. 1 seed in the women's singles draw.

Swiatek has not made it past the fourth round at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Reigning women's champion Elena Rybakina could be viewed as the favorite, and in order to repeat, she may have to go through Swiatek and No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka.

The men's and women's singles brackets start play on Monday. The full television schedule can be viewed here.