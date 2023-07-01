Damian Priest and the Real Winners and Losers from WWE Money in the Bank Match Card

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com.

Money in the Bank 2023 was heavily hyped going into Saturday night. The O2 Arena in London, England was sold out for a night that could change the course of WWE for good.



Many walked out as major winners, particularly some stars that had been on the verge of a major breakout.



Damian Priest and Iyo Sky captured the Money in the Bank briefcases. Gunther continues to hold onto the Intercontinental Championship with dominance. Cody Rhodes made a statement by shutting up Dominik Mysterio.



John Cena was there to hype up the London crowd but also gave Grayson Waller a surprise rub. Jey Uso as well as Jimmy Uso got some needed revenge against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.



However, other stars were not so lucky, watching opportunity slip through their fingers.



LA Knight was the obvious crowd favorite in the men's Money in the Bank match, but he could not win. Shayna Baszler turned against Ronda Rousey, ending their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships reign in just over one month.



Finn Bálor failed to take the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins as he promised.



The following are the clearest winners and losers from this fantastic night of WWE action.

