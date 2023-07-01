Damian Priest and the Real Winners and Losers from WWE Money in the Bank Match Card

Damian Priest and the Real Winners and Losers from WWE Money in the Bank Match CardJuly 1, 2023
Money in the Bank 2023 was heavily hyped going into Saturday night. The O2 Arena in London, England was sold out for a night that could change the course of WWE for good.
Many walked out as major winners, particularly some stars that had been on the verge of a major breakout.
Damian Priest and Iyo Sky captured the Money in the Bank briefcases. Gunther continues to hold onto the Intercontinental Championship with dominance. Cody Rhodes made a statement by shutting up Dominik Mysterio.
John Cena was there to hype up the London crowd but also gave Grayson Waller a surprise rub. Jey Uso as well as Jimmy Uso got some needed revenge against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.
However, other stars were not so lucky, watching opportunity slip through their fingers.
LA Knight was the obvious crowd favorite in the men's Money in the Bank match, but he could not win. Shayna Baszler turned against Ronda Rousey, ending their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships reign in just over one month.
Finn Bálor failed to take the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins as he promised.
The following are the clearest winners and losers from this fantastic night of WWE action.
Loser: LA Knight
The stars seemed to have finally aligned for LA Knight. He was on top of the world heading into Money in the Bank 2023. He had the world at his back.
The crowd in the O2 Arena was on fire for The Million Dollar Mega Star. They cheered him over everyone else, even the consistently popular Shinsuke Nakamura and UK homegrown star Butch.
WWE agents knew this would happen. He was the popular centerpiece of this match. At the finish, he was booked like the unstoppable star of the show, stomping through his competition before heading to the top of the ladder.
However, it was not to be for Knight. WWE likely considered giving him the briefcase, but they decided against it. Instead, Damian Priest took that shot.
WWE can build off Knight's momentum before eventually giving him the big win. A match with Logan Paul would be money. However, he absolutely failed in his first shot at a shortcut to gold.
Winner: Damian Priest
It was not LA Knight's game at Money in the Bank. It was Damian Priest's. Often the forgotten member of The Judgment Day, The Punishment needed a big break.
There is no reason that Priest should not succeed in his cash-in when the time is right. The dynamic of The Judgment Day is evolving, but this group has always been built to put over Priest.
He was Edge's first recruit. Finn Bálor may be seen as the leader of the crew, but The Punishment has looked more ready for a world title reign lately than The Prince.
The new creative era of WWE will be defined by decisions like this. Committing to Priest sets the stage for the first of multiple stars taking that next step toward top billing.
The Punishment will earn this with every chance he gets. It is great to see his efforts rewarded.
Loser: Entire Women's Tag Team Division
Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler promised to revitalize the women's tag team division. Their win was highly publicized in a way previous women's tag champions have not been.
However, after just 33 days, The Baddest Woman on the Planet and The Queen of Spades not only lost the gold but have clearly broken up.
Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan are two good female wrestlers that could be challenging for the Women's World Championship. They are better as individuals than as a tag team.
Morgan is the third partner for Rodriguez and has been established as completely interchangeable with Shotzi based on recent booking.
All of this is continuing the terrible tradition of breaking up women's tag teams as soon as they lose the gold, leaving the new champions with no strong challengers.
Winner: Gunther
Gunther is the most dominant champion in WWE. Even Roman Reigns has looked more vulnerable in his title defenses than the current Intercontinental champion.
He walked into a match against Matt Riddle with confidence, and he walked out with even more confidence. It was a dominant showing against one of Monday Night Raw's top stars.
While Drew McIntyre made his return at the expense of Gunther, it only set up a bigger star for The Ring General to overcome at SummerSlam 2023.
At this point, it is impossible to imagine the Intercontinental champion losing any time soon. The Honky Tonk Man's 454-day reign record is certain to be broken, and it should take much longer for The Ring General to fall.
Winner: Cody Rhodes
Before John Cena made a surprise appearance in the O2 Arena, Cody Rhodes showed why he is the most obvious heir apparent to The Champ.
His match with Dominik Mysterio was an entertaining old-school clash of top face vs. top heel. The Ex-Con had no chance to defeat The American Nightmare, but he made sure it was a fun ride to his loss.
Both men came out of this better. Rhodes looked like he was already world champion. Meanwhile, Dom showed that he could compete at a top level with a top guy.
Together, they had the hottest match of the night without having to do too much. The crowd loved it all.
Despite his heartbreaking loss at WrestleMania 39, The American Nightmare has as much momentum as he ever has.
Winner: UK Crowd
WWE went all out to deliver surprises for the London crowd, and nothing was bigger than the unannounced appearance of John Cena.
The Champ came out to tease a future where WWE could deliver WrestleMania to the United Kingdom. While nothing has been officially announced, this tease does not happen if it was not possible.
All Elite Wrestling showed that wrestling can absolutely fill out a UK stadium, breaking the 70,000 mark in terms of tickets sold for All In 2023, which will happen in Wembley Stadium. That is without a single match even announced.
WWE could very well sell out Wembley for WrestleMania, though it may come down to politics and money in order to make this a reality.
WWE is learning the value of committing to UK crowds for big shows. London PPVs should remain a consistent for years to come.
Winner: Grayson Waller
Few in WWE history are bigger stars than John Cena. While The Champ was once known to receive mixed reactions, he now receives universal cheers and chants in support.
That makes every angle he is in special. Putting Grayson Waller in the ring with Cena was special. He is a rising 33-year-old talent that instantly got the rub from working with The Champ.
A hot UK crowd railed on the young talent, and he never flinched. He bit right back at every chant in his direction while never allowing Cena to verbally beat him.
This was a much better interaction than any that Cena and Austin Theory had, and Waller could very well benefit more from working further with The Champ.
If Waller gets that match with Cena, he will be established as a future top heel in the business. Hopefully, The Champ will be in better shape for that than he was at WrestleMania 39.
Winner: Iyo Sky
The women's Money in the Bank ladder match could have gone in a number of directions, but WWE stuck to the presumed favorite. Iyo Sky pulled it out, crawling right over Bayley to take the briefcase.
It was an important moment of commitment from WWE. The Genius of the Sky has been growing more popular by the month on the main roster.
Her match with Bianca Belair at WWE Backlash was the big turning point where many hoped she would capture the WWE Women's Championship.
Sky will likely do just that soon enough now that she has the Money in the Bank briefcase. Fans have long awaited Asuka vs. Sky, and it is almost certain to happen after this big win.
Once again, the Money in the Bank briefcase was won by a rising star, who was still awaiting a big break. Sky could become a top name before long as champion of Friday Night SmackDown.
Loser: Finn Bálor
Finn Bálor got a major character rehabilitation while building toward a rematch with Seth Rollins. While it was unlikely that The Prince would defeat The Messiah, many expected it to look close.
Instead, it was a 12-minute battle that could not hit the top gear and spent the last couple minutes focusing on Damian Priest at ringside. A simple distraction was enough to cost Bálor the World Heavyweight Championship.
While it is possible The Prince may work his way into a rematch, this was supposed to his big moment. This was the opportunity where he could solidify himself as a main event star on the red brand.
That did not happen. At this point, it looks likely that The Punishment will move beyond The Prince since the briefcase should allow him to dethrone The Messiah when the time is right.
Winner: Jey Uso
On September 27, 2020, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso first came to blows. In his first title defense of the WWE Universal Championship, The Tribal Chief beat down and knocked out his cousin to retain.
Since that time, Jey has reluctantly fallen in with The Bloodline. He would eventually commit to Reigns' vision, but it was only after obvious abuse from The Tribal Chief.
Sami Zayn helped shake Jey out of his haze, and Jimmy Uso turned against The Bloodline was the final straw. This set the stage for Jey to once more go to war with Reigns.
In The Bloodline Civil War, Jey took a beating from Reigns and Solo Sikoa. He was punished throughout for choosing his brother over The Tribal Chief.
However, when it mattered most, Jey got exactly what he needed. He picked up a victory over Reigns, becoming the very first man to pin Reigns in over 1200 days.