X

MLB

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. to Skip 2023 MLB HR Derby, Might Compete in Future Years

    Erin WalshJune 30, 2023

    ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 26: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves flips his bat after hitting a home run in the seventh inning during the game against the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park on June 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)
    Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

    Ronald Acuña Jr. and his hot bat will not compete in the 2023 Home Run Derby at Major League Baseball's All-Star festivities in Seattle, but he did leave open the possibility of competing in the future.

    David O'Brien @DOBrienATL

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Braves?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Braves</a>' Ronald Acuña Jr. said he will skip the Home Run Derby at this year's All-Star Game. Wants other players to have a chance to do it. Said he might do it again in future years.

    The Atlanta Braves slugger was the leading vote-getter for the National League's All-Star roster amid an MVP-worthy 2023 campaign. In 80 games this season, the power-speed combo has helped him slash .331/.408/.585 with 19 home runs, 51 RBI and 36 stolen bases.

    Acuña previously participated in the 2019 and 2022 Home Run Derbies. He was defeated by New York Mets star Pete Alonso both in the 2019 semifinals and 2022 quarterfinals.

    While Acuña isn't participating in this year's event, Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodríguez, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts and Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have already been confirmed to be taking part.

    Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. to Skip 2023 MLB HR Derby, Might Compete in Future Years
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon