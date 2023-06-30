Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. to Skip 2023 MLB HR Derby, Might Compete in Future Years

Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

Ronald Acuña Jr. and his hot bat will not compete in the 2023 Home Run Derby at Major League Baseball's All-Star festivities in Seattle, but he did leave open the possibility of competing in the future.

The Atlanta Braves slugger was the leading vote-getter for the National League's All-Star roster amid an MVP-worthy 2023 campaign. In 80 games this season, the power-speed combo has helped him slash .331/.408/.585 with 19 home runs, 51 RBI and 36 stolen bases.

Acuña previously participated in the 2019 and 2022 Home Run Derbies. He was defeated by New York Mets star Pete Alonso both in the 2019 semifinals and 2022 quarterfinals.

While Acuña isn't participating in this year's event, Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodríguez, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts and Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have already been confirmed to be taking part.