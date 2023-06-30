Dodgers' Mookie Betts Joins Julio Rodríguez, Vlad Jr. in 2023 MLB Home Run Derby

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

For the first time in his career, Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts will be in MLB's Home Run Derby.

MLB announced that the star will be participating in the 2023 Derby at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, joining the likes of Julio Rodriguez and Vladimir Guerrero Jr in the field.

Betts leads the Dodgers with 20 home runs in 2023. He is the 13th Dodger to make an appearance in the Home Run Derby and the first since Joc Pederson in 2019, according to the team.

Juan Toribio of MLB.com spoke with Betts about his decision and he mentioned that he had some extra motivation entering the competition given his size.

"I'm 5-foot-9, 170 pounds," Betts said. "I don't think that many guys my size win the Home Run Derby. When I told my mom, she wasn't too thrilled. She told me, 'I didn't raise you to come in last, so the goal now is to not come in last.' ... I don't think she's a huge fan of seeing her son lose."

The 2018 AL MVP is set to make his fifth all-star start and his seventh appearance in the game in Seattle. He said checking the box on one of his few missing feats, as well as support from his wife helped him make the decision.

"You know, the wife. She said, 'You got to do it,'" Betts said. "The last thing I haven't done, so I'm going to do it. Have fun with it, and we'll see what happens."