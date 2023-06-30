Warriors Rumors: Donte DiVincenzo Won't Re-Sign on New FA Contract Amid Knicks Buzz

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Guard Donte DiVincenzo is reportedly not expected to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors in free agency.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, sources have indicated that DiVincenzo plans to sign elsewhere, as he could potentially sign a contract worth double the amount Golden State is able to pay him.

Scotto added that the New York Knicks are "one of a handful of teams" interested in DiVincenzo, who is coming off one of his best statistical seasons.

DiVincenzo spent parts of his first four NBA seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, winning an NBA championship in 2021. He was then traded to the Sacramento Kings during the 2021-22 season before signing with Golden State in free agency last offseason.

He signed a two-year, $9.225 million contract with a player option for 2023-24, but ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported this week that he decided to decline the option and become a free agent.

It was an understandable move from DiVincenzo since he is likely to make far more money on a multi-year deal after proving his worth as an important role player throughout his career.

Last season, the 26-year-old guard out of Villanova appeared in a career-high 72 games and averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and a career-best 3.5 assists, 2.1 three-pointers made and 1.3 steals.

DiVincenzo also shot 43.5 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from beyond the arc, the latter of which was the best mark of his career.

Players who can shoot threes and play strong perimeter defense are typically coveted on the free-agent market, and there is no question that DiVincenzo fits the bill.

Given their skill sets, Scotto noted that DiVincenzo, Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown and Miami Heat guard Max Strus may be of interest to the same teams and could be competing with each other for similar contracts.

While multiple teams are reportedly in on DiVincenzo, the Knicks are a team that could greatly benefit from his experience and success as a complementary player.

With Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett leading the way, the Knicks bounced back last season and not only made the playoffs, but reached the second round after knocking out the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.

They are set to largely return the same roster next season, as Brunson, Randle and Barrett are all still under contract, as are Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson and Obi Toppin.

It can be argued that New York would be best off packaging some of its considerable depth to land another star player, but adding to that depth with DiVincenzo would make the Knicks an even tougher team to play against as well.

While it is unclear if that would be enough to move past teams like the Heat, Bucks, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, DiVincenzo is the type of player who could make the Knicks an even more difficult out come playoff time.

As for the Warriors, losing DiVincenzo would leave them with a considerable hole since they don't have much money to work with in order to add depth behind the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Chris Paul, especially if they re-sign Draymond Green in free agency.