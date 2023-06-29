Jaguars' Cam Robinson Suspended 4 Games for Violating NFL's PED Policy

AP Photo/John Raoux, File

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without arguably their most important offensive lineman to start the 2023 season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson has been suspended for four games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Robinson and the Jaguars both released statements following the suspension:

As ESPN's Field Yates pointed out, the suspension will cost Robinson $3.55 million of his $16 million base salary and the guaranteed money remaining on his contract is now void. He's in the second year of a three-year, $52.75 million contract extension signed in May 2022.

This also opens the door for offensive tackle Anton Harrison, who was selected with the No. 28 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, to be a day-one starter as a rookie. According to ESPN's Michael DiRocco, third-year pro Walker Little will slide over to left tackle while Harrison steps in at right tackle. Little has made eight starts at left tackle over the past two seasons when Robinson sat due to injury.

A second-round pick in the 2017 draft, Robinson has started 75 games for the Jaguars over the course of his career. He missed the last three games of the 2022 season as well as Jacksonville's two playoff games after suffering a knee injury on Dec. 18 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Without Robinson protecting the blindside of star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars will have to adjust if they hope to duplicate the success of last season. Jacksonville won its first AFC South title since 2017 and advanced to the AFC Divisional Round where they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.