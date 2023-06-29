NFL Rumors: Ahkello Witherspoon Agrees to Rams Contract After 2 Seasons with Steelers

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams agreed to a contract with free-agent cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon on Thursday, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Witherspoon, 27, spent the last two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colorado product largely struggled to stay healthy in Pittsburgh, as he missed 21 games over that span.

Witherspoon began his career with the San Francisco 49ers after being a 2017 third-round pick, appearing in 47 games and racking up four interceptions in as many seasons. Despite his injury issues, Witherspoon had as many interceptions with the Steelers as he did in San Francisco.

The Steelers' decision to release Witherspoon last month is good fortune for the Rams, who are revamping their secondary this offseason. The team jettisoned star cornerback Jalen Ramsey in March in a trade with the Miami Dolphins and are currently slated to start 2022 sixth-round pick Derion Kendrick on one side of the field.

Witherspoon should go into training camp with a strong chance at winning a starting job if he's able to stay on the field.

Cobie Durant and Robert Rochell are also slated to compete for work in camp.