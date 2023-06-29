Patriots Rumors: Ja'Whaun Bentley Agrees to 2-Year, $18.75M Contract Extension

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have locked up another one of their starters on a new contract.

Veteran linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley agreed to a two-year, $18.75 million extension with the franchise on Thursday that includes $9 million fully guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The news comes after the Patriots signed wide receiver DeVante Parker to a three-year contract worth up to $33 million on Wednesday.

Bentley was expected to be due for an extension after the 2023 season, and New England locking him up before the campaign even starts comes as somewhat of a surprise. He even told reporters in May that he wasn't focused on an extension.

"I keep the main thing the main thing," Bentley said. "I can't really worry about what everybody else is saying. If you do, you'll lose your mind. There's a lot of stuff going on, and that can't be the main thing on the table.

"When it comes to me, I'd say this as my advice to young guys too: 'Just keep the main thing the main thing, don't worry about the outside noise.' Cause that's all it is, outside noise, and you can't do anything about it. So, just be in the moment and at the end of the day, you've gotta make the most out of the opportunities you have.'"

The Patriots selected Bentley in the fifth round of the 2018 draft out of Purdue and he has become an integral member of the franchise's defense alongside Matthew Judon.

The 26-year-old helped New England win its sixth Super Bowl title in 2019 and he's coming off a solid 2022 season in which he posted one interception, two pass breakups, one fumble recovery, three sacks, 125 tackles, five tackles for a loss and six quarterback hits.

Now that Bentley has been extended, the Patriots can focus on making some upgrades in other areas, such as at wide receiver. The franchise has been heavily linked to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this summer after hosting him on a free-agent visit, and they haven't been ruled out on the former Arizona Cardinal despite extending Parker's deal.