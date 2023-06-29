Colin Kaepernick, Patrick Mahomes and More Revealed for Wild Card Football Video Game

Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Mahomes are among the NFL stars who will be featured in the new Wild Card Football video game.

According to a release from Saber Interactive, the video game developer has partnered with the NFL Players Association and OneTeam Partners to produce the arcade-style game that will feature an "authentic roster of hundreds" of current and former NFL stars.

Kaepernick, Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson, T.J. Watt, Joey Bosa, Ja'Marr Chase and Aaron Donald are the players specifically cited as appearing in the game.

Wild Card Football features seven-on-seven gameplay and the ability to create a team of your favorite players.

Per Brian Shea of Game Informer, the game draws inspiration from the long-running Mario Kart series and is centered around teams led by the quarterbacks.

One example is players have the ability draw from a deck of "power-up and gameplay modifier cards" with options ranging from increasing your quarterback's passing accuracy to summon a tornado that will take out an opposing player in your way or a UFO that will pick up a player and move them to a different area on the field.

Kaepernick, who was most recently available as a playable character in Madden NFL 22 as an unsigned free agent, will be the main cover athlete for Wild Card Football.

The game will be be released on Oct. 10 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.