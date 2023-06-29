J.J. Watt Joining CBS as NFL Studio Analyst on Multiyear Contract; Will Debut Week 1

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Former NFL star J.J. Watt announced Thursday he has signed with CBS Sports as an analyst ahead of the 2023 season.

CBS Sports confirmed he signed a multiyear contract and will be on the crew for NFL Today for Week 1 of the regular season.

"We are thrilled to welcome J.J. to the CBS Sports family and add one of the greatest defensive players of all time to our team," president David Berson said. "As he steps off the field after a Hall of Fame career, J.J. brings deep passion, unique insights and opinions from today's NFL. We think fans will love what J.J. brings to our coverage.

Watt, who retired at the end of the 2022 NFL season, said he loved football "too much to be away from it entirely."

"I'm very excited to be joining CBS Sports to contribute across all their NFL shows and platforms, including working alongside and learning from JB, Coach, Boomer, Phil and Nate this fall," he said. "Hopefully fans will enjoy the insights and knowledge I've gained over my 12 years in the NFL and if we're lucky, we'll share a few laughs along the way as well."

The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on June 19 that NBC and NFL Network were courting Watt, with CBS Sports the favorite to that point. Marchand added the former defensive end "would be expected to be on the pre-game show for the Super Bowl and make some appearances during the season."

Watt was the most feared pass-rusher in the league during his prime. The five-time All-Pro had 69 sacks between 2012 and 2015. He was the runner-up to Aaron Rodgers in the 2014 MVP voting, and his three Defensive Player of the Year honors are tied for the most all time with Lawrence Taylor and Aaron Donald.

The 34-year-old was also lauded for his philanthropic efforts away from the field, particularly when the city of Houston was recovering from Hurricane Harvey in 2017. His charitable foundation helped to generate $41.6 million toward relief efforts.

Watt was the recipient of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for 2017.