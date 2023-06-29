Police: Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett's Death Not Result of Dangerous Riptides

Photo by: 2017 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett died Tuesday from drowning at a beach in Destin, Florida, but his death does not appear to have been the result of dangerous riptides.

Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden said Wednesday (h/t TMZ Sports) that there was "no indication of dangerous conditions" where Mallett drowned. He added that the area was only under a yellow flag warning, which means to swim with caution.

"It just seems to be just a tragic accident and not something to do with the conditions of the surf or tides or currents," Aden said.

First responders were called to the beach around 2:12 p.m. ET on Tuesday after a group of swimmers were struggling to get back to shore, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said (h/t Lauren Campbell and Mark Daniels of MassLive).

Lifeguards pulled one of the individuals out from underwater and said he wasn't breathing when lifesaving measures were performed. The individual, later identified as Mallett, was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Mallett's death shocked the sports world. The New England Patriots, who selected Mallett in the third round of the 2011 NFL draft, were among the first organizations to release a statement.

"I am extremely saddened by Ryan's tragic passing," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said in a separate statement, per Daniels. "My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the many people whose lives he touched."

"We lost a great man. Thank you for everything Ryan," seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady wrote in an Instagram story (h/t Christian Arnold of the New York Post). "Praying for the Mallett family and all their loved ones tonight."

Mallett began his college career at Michigan before transferring to Arkansas, where he was a two-year starter.

While with the Patriots, the Arkansas native served as Brady's backup and appeared in only four games for the Patriots during the 2012 campaign. The Patriots traded him to the Houston Texans ahead of the 2014 season, and he also played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2015-2017.

Mallett became a coach following his playing days in the NFL and was named head coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas last year.