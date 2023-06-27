Ryan Mallett Dies at 35 from Drowning; Former NFL QB Played for Patriots, Texans

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett died Tuesday from drowning at a beach near Destin, Florida, per Luke Matheson of Deltaplex News. He was 35.

The superintendent of White Hall High School in Arkansas, where Mallett was the head coach, confirmed the news.

"It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett," White Hall School District said in a statement, per ESPN. "Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers."

Mallett was transported from the beach to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Matheson.

This is a developing story. No further updates are available at this time.

Mallett began his college football career at Michigan in 2007 as a backup to Chad Henne before transferring to Arkansas and starting 26 games between the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

Mallett threw for more than 3,600 yards and at least 30 touchdowns in each of his seasons with the Razorbacks. He went on to be selected by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2011 NFL draft.

"I am extremely saddened by Ryan's tragic passing," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said in a statement, per Mark Daniels of MassLive. "My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the many people whose lives he touched."

Serving primarily as a backup to Tom Brady, Mallett appeared in just four games for the Patriots during the 2012 season before the franchise traded him to the Houston Texans ahead of the 2013 campaign.

The Arkansas native also played for the Baltimore Ravens over his five-year career from 2012-17.

In 21 NFL games (eight starts) he completed 55.1 percent of his passes for 1,835 yards and nine touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

Following his playing career, Mallett began coaching and served as an assistant at Mountain Home High School. He was named head coach at White Hall last year.