Rob Gronkoswki Says Baby Gronk's Father Has Gone 'Too Far'; May Need Cease and Desist

Former All-Pro NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski does not appear to be a fan of the viral sensation "Baby Gronk."

Speaking with Barstool Sports at Tight End University, Gronkowski talked about how "Baby Gronk" and his father have "gone too far," and it's getting to the point where he might have to send a cease and desist letter.

Gronkowski said, via Dhani Joseph of the New York Post:

"Yeah, it's to a point where it's awkward. It's too far. Four weeks ago, my brother told me, 'Yo, have you seen Baby Gronk?' 'Did I see him? ' I go, 'His dad hit me up 500 times already.' He goes, 'Don't do anything.' The dad is so annoying. And this was like five, six weeks ago. And then all of a sudden, two weeks later, it's coming out everywhere. My brother died laughing."

He added: "We are cease-and-desisting Baby Gronk's dad."

