NHL Draft 2023: Top Storylines to Track for Day 2June 29, 2023
NHL Draft 2023: Top Storylines to Track for Day 2
Round 1 of the 2023 NHL draft is in the books, and 32 players learned where they'll begin their journey to the league Wednesday night. Now, it's time to turn to Day 2 of the event, which is being held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Rounds 2-7 are set to take place Thursday at 11 a.m. ET on NHL Network. And while many of the best prospects are already off the board, there are still some talented players available who will be taken over the final six rounds.
The most notable pick on Day 1 occurred at No. 1, where the Chicago Blackhawks selected 17-year-old center Connor Bedard. He was the clear best player in this year's class, and the Blackhawks added a potential face of the franchise by selecting him.
Here are some storylines to keep an eye on heading into Day 2 of the 2023 NHL draft.
Brindley Likely to Be Among First Players Taken
There was only one University of Michigan player selected during the first round, and that happened early. Adam Fantilli, an 18-year-old center, was taken by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the No. 3 overall pick.
Another Wolverines center should get picked early on Day 2. Among the best players still available is Gavin Brindley, who also impressed in his first year at Michigan. The 18-year-old had 12 goals and 26 assists in 41 games this past season.
"With excellent skating and work ethic, Brindley buzzes around the ice, playing with a ton of pace and giving his best effort nightly," The Athletic's Corey Pronman wrote.
The Anaheim Ducks will be on the clock at the start of Round 2, and they could use the No. 33 overall pick on Brindley. If not, he shouldn't stay on the board for much longer, as there's an argument to be made that he should have been selected in the first round.
Can Blackhawks Continue to Assemble Impressive Class?
Chicago had it easy at No. 1, as Bedard was the obvious choice. But the team came out of the first round with another talented offensive player as well, as it selected center Oliver Moore at No. 19.
Moore, who played for the U.S. National Team Development Program, could have been selected much earlier in the first round, as some mocks projected him to go in the first half. So the fact the Blackhawks had an opportunity to take him when they were on the clock a second time was a big win.
On Day 2, Chicago will have a lot of opportunities to stockpile more young talent. It has four picks in the second round, two in the third, one in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the seventh.
The Blackhawks have a great opportunity to come out of the 2023 draft as the team that had the best showing. And it's much needed, considering they've missed the playoffs five of the past six seasons and need to turn things around.
When Will the Teams Begin to Trade?
One thing was a bit peculiar about the first round of this year's draft: There were no trades. That's right. Not a single pick changed hands on Wednesday night, as every team used the picks it entered the day with.
That's unlikely to be the case again on Day 2. At least that's what Nashville Predators general manager David Poile believes.
"But tomorrow? There will be a lot happening. I guarantee you that. It'll be different," Poile said, per The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.
However, it's not yet known what trades could be made. But there should be some type of movement after a relatively quiet Day 1, in terms of deals being made by teams.