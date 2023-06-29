Reacting to the Biggest Trades, Signings, Sights and Sounds During NHL Draft WeekJune 29, 2023
Reacting to the Biggest Trades, Signings, Sights and Sounds During NHL Draft Week
As we've seen since Monday when executives and front offices across the league started trickling into Nashville, NHL draft week is about much more than the draft itself. Although there's been some extra buzz around the 2023 draft considering the talent that is Blackhawks' No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard, insiders have been extra busy all week with their rumblings and grumblings ahead of the upcoming free agency period July 1.
So much has already happened at the conclusion of the first round that has little to do with the picks themselves. The insiders did enough work for the day, I'm giving them the Green Light to head to Broadway for the night. It's time for the NHL Outsider to make her official debut as I walk us through some of the rumblings, sights, and sounds heard 'round the draft so far.
Trades
Penguins receive: Reilly Smith
Golden Knights receive: 2024 third-round pick
First, you win the Stanley Cup as an original player on the Golden Knights, then you get to play with Sidney Crosby as the Penguins try to capitalize on the twilight of his career as much as they can? Not a bad situation for Smith. The 32-year-old forward has still got it, with 26 goals and 56 points in 78 games last season, adding four goals and 14 points in 22 games throughout Vegas' playoff run.
As we all know, the Golden Knights almost always have some cap to unload and Smith's contract carries a $5 million cap hit. I like this pick up for the Penguins, though, especially considering Smith's only got two more years on his contract.
Devils receive: Tyler Toffoli
Flames receive: Yegor Sharangovich and a 2023 third-rounder
There's still another draft day and an entire free-agency period upcoming, but the Devils are running away with the Best Week Ever award for their moves so far in Nashville. This all starts with the way they wasted no time signing their star Jack Hughes to a contract with an $8.5 million cap hit back in 2021 that has clearly aged well. By avoiding the overpay, the Devils were able to extend Timo Meier (more on that later) and get this deal for Toffoli done.
Kings receive: Pierre-Luc Dubois, sign-and-trade $8.5 million AAV, eight-year deal
Jets receive: Gabe Vilardi, Alex Iafello, Rasmus Kupari and a 2024 second-round pick
I mean, the Pierre-Luc Dubois writing has been on the wall for years and now that the Jets are finally entering at least a soft, quasi-rebuild, he was obviously going to be a goner. There's only so much Winnipeg could leverage in a Dubois deal at this point and this haul of players has the potential to be really good (although there's an emphasis on potential).
Blues receive: Kevin Hayes
Flyers receive: 2024 sixth-round pick
I like Hayes, who needs a fresh start after some understandable tension with John Tortorella, in a situation like this with the Blues. It's sort of like a slightly upgraded version of these Flyers, except the Blues actually want to be competitive. Hayes has the opportunity to play a bigger role on this team, and as for the Flyers, new GM Danny Brière really wasn't messing around when it came to the "getting younger" thing.
Blackhawks receive: Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno
Bruins receive: The rights to pending free-agent defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula
This was a matter of getting the Bruins' salary-cap situation in order and getting Connor Bedard some talent to play with. I already touched on the trade here if you're interested. And we know you are.
Extensions
Devils extend Timo Meier to an eight year deal with an $8.8 million AAV
You knew the goal-scoring winger, whom the Devils acquired from the Sharks at the deadline, would be commanding a raise from his previous $6 million cap hit. Meier didn't have the most electric stint with the Devils upon the trade, but it's a tiny sample size when you consider the consistency throughout his career and the way he'd been trending.
With a little patience, he'll no doubt fit right in with what the Devils are building, and the Devils are getting things done in a major way already this offseason with Jesper Bratt and Meier extended and Toffoli acquired.
Watch out, Metro.
Knights extend Ivan Barbashev to a five-year deal with a $5 million AAV
That's where that Reilly Smith money went, eh? It's always fun to see the pieces fall into place and the vision executed throughout a week like this.
Maple Leafs extend David Kampf to a four–year deal with a $2.5 million AAV
This will do. I'm not going to call a four-year deal that stays at a $2.5 million cap hit a bad deal, but I wonder if a cheaper veteran or perhaps a young player on an ELC could fulfill his fourth-line center role and free up $1 million or so at least. This combined with the Leafs' rumored interest in Ryan Reaves does make you wonder what, exactly, new GM Brad Treveling's vision is.
Knights extend Adin Hill to a two-year deal, $4.9 million AAV
I expected a worse overpay for the 27-year-old goalie who emerged to play a significant role at the end of the Golden Knights' Cup run. Coming in at under $5 million on a "keep proving yourself" bridge deal is a good-case scenario for Vegas if a slight overpay. But name a solid goalie who hasn't been overpaid.
Rumor-mill bonus: Milan Lucic to Boston
Folks, it appears the Bruins are signing their 2011 veteran presence after all. No, not that one. No, not that one, either.
Now, nothing can officially happen until free agency because he's technically still employed by the Calgary Flames, but the rumor mill is saying a Milan Lucic reunion in Boston is imminent
Does it make sense? Eh, I suppose with Foligno gone. Is it a priority? Absolutely not. Should the contract be veteran league minimum for the 35-year-old bruiser? Absolutely.
Also, uh, is anyone left on the Flames' roster?
Vibes
Maybe I'm just getting softer as the years go on, but I think the NHL and Nashville did a particularly great job with the details of the first-round experience Wednesday. There were ample fun facts about every player and a real effort to showcase some personalities. It helps to have solid graphics and video compilations for each franchise and selection. Outgoing Predators GM David Poile was given his flowers from the entire league as he sets off on retirement.
My favorite new touch? Every player got to pick their own song to walk up to when drafted. The highlights? San Jose's No. 4 pick Will Smith chose the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song, Philadelphia's No. 7 pick Matvei Michkov selected "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers, and Colorado's No. 27 choice Calum Ritchie went with "Rockstar" by Nickelback.
Speaking of the vibes, this new generation of NHL talent knows how to dress.
NHL @NHL
A moment for Adam Fantilli's suit lining please. 🤌 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLDraft?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLDraft</a> <br><br>The First Round of the Upper Deck NHL Draft is UNDERWAY on <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/Sportsnet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sportsnet</a>, and <a href="https://twitter.com/TVASports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TVASports</a>! <a href="https://t.co/6VXeVxpD2V">pic.twitter.com/6VXeVxpD2V</a>
Columbus' No. 3 pick Adam Fantiilli took the cake with a suit lining featuring the best moments of his career so far. If that wasn't enough, the back of his vest featured more than 140 names of the people in his life that have helped him get to the NHL.
Julie Robenhymer @JulieRobenhymer
For those wondering what's written on the back of Adam Fantilli's vest…<br><br>The names of everyone who helped get him to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLDraft?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLDraft</a>! <br><br>The lining of his jacket is covered in photos of memorable moments in his career. <br><br>CC: <a href="https://twitter.com/SaraCivian?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SaraCivian</a> 👀 <a href="https://t.co/vOW0tdaRKd">pic.twitter.com/vOW0tdaRKd</a>
The whole three-piece maroon ensemble rocked as it is, but the personal details really pushed it over the edge.
It also brings me an extreme amount of pleasure to report that Bonk's mullet lives boldly on. Radek's son, Oliver, was rocking the trademark family haircut as he went 22nd to the Flyers.
Overall, this was one of the best-dressed first rounds in a minute. I saw at least two topical cowboy hats. I particularly loved this light brown pinstripe moment, capped off with those shades.
NHL @NHL
Fit check: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLDraft?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLDraft</a> edition. 🤩<br><br>We're moments away from the First Round of the Upper Deck NHL Draft on <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/Sportsnet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sportsnet</a>, and <a href="https://twitter.com/TVASports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TVASports</a>! <a href="https://t.co/gVFYs8SLNi">pic.twitter.com/gVFYs8SLNi</a>
In all seriousness, it was great to witness more self-expression via fashion than we've ever seen at a draft, and it's refreshing to see the future of the league display some fun and personality.
Biggest surprise: Matvei Michkov dropping to No. 7. He could be exactly what the Flyers need in a homegrown, play-making winger if his development goes well. With a high ceiling comes the potential for disappointment, but I loved this swing for the highest potential available.
Beyonce who?: Maybe Carey Price didn't mess up when he forgot the last name of Montreal's No. 5 pick David Reinbacher. Maybe Reinbacher is just so good that Price is already declaring him the Beyonce of the NHL. It's David, just David.
Funniest moment: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin said out loud what we've all been thinking when he thanked iconic Broadway bar Tootsies for keeping us well-hydrated this weekend.