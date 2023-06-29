Reacting to the Biggest Trades, Signings, Sights and Sounds During NHL Draft Week

1 of 3

Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

Penguins receive: Reilly Smith

Golden Knights receive: 2024 third-round pick

First, you win the Stanley Cup as an original player on the Golden Knights, then you get to play with Sidney Crosby as the Penguins try to capitalize on the twilight of his career as much as they can? Not a bad situation for Smith. The 32-year-old forward has still got it, with 26 goals and 56 points in 78 games last season, adding four goals and 14 points in 22 games throughout Vegas' playoff run.

As we all know, the Golden Knights almost always have some cap to unload and Smith's contract carries a $5 million cap hit. I like this pick up for the Penguins, though, especially considering Smith's only got two more years on his contract.

Devils receive: Tyler Toffoli

Flames receive: Yegor Sharangovich and a 2023 third-rounder

There's still another draft day and an entire free-agency period upcoming, but the Devils are running away with the Best Week Ever award for their moves so far in Nashville. This all starts with the way they wasted no time signing their star Jack Hughes to a contract with an $8.5 million cap hit back in 2021 that has clearly aged well. By avoiding the overpay, the Devils were able to extend Timo Meier (more on that later) and get this deal for Toffoli done.

Kings receive: Pierre-Luc Dubois, sign-and-trade $8.5 million AAV, eight-year deal

Jets receive: Gabe Vilardi, Alex Iafello, Rasmus Kupari and a 2024 second-round pick

I mean, the Pierre-Luc Dubois writing has been on the wall for years and now that the Jets are finally entering at least a soft, quasi-rebuild, he was obviously going to be a goner. There's only so much Winnipeg could leverage in a Dubois deal at this point and this haul of players has the potential to be really good (although there's an emphasis on potential).

Blues receive: Kevin Hayes

Flyers receive: 2024 sixth-round pick

I like Hayes, who needs a fresh start after some understandable tension with John Tortorella, in a situation like this with the Blues. It's sort of like a slightly upgraded version of these Flyers, except the Blues actually want to be competitive. Hayes has the opportunity to play a bigger role on this team, and as for the Flyers, new GM Danny Brière really wasn't messing around when it came to the "getting younger" thing.

Blackhawks receive: Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno

Bruins receive: The rights to pending free-agent defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula

This was a matter of getting the Bruins' salary-cap situation in order and getting Connor Bedard some talent to play with. I already touched on the trade here if you're interested. And we know you are.