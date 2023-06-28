NCAA Announces Changes to Gambling Guidelines, New Penalties for Violations

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The NCAA's Division I Legislative Committee announced a number of changes to its gambling policies on Wednesday, including a potential "permanent loss of collegiate eligibility in all sports" for any student-athlete found to be throwing games or influencing their outcomes, providing insider information to bettors or wagering on either their own games or other sports at their school.

Athletes found gambling on their own sport at other schools will be required to take educational classes on sports betting and could be suspended for up to half of a season.

