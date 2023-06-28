X

    NCAA Announces Changes to Gambling Guidelines, New Penalties for Violations

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 28, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 29: A general view of the the NCAA logo prior to the NCAA Division I Mens Lacrosse Championship between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Duke Blue Devils at Lincoln Financial Field on May 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Duke Blue Devils 13-9. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    The NCAA's Division I Legislative Committee announced a number of changes to its gambling policies on Wednesday, including a potential "permanent loss of collegiate eligibility in all sports" for any student-athlete found to be throwing games or influencing their outcomes, providing insider information to bettors or wagering on either their own games or other sports at their school.

    Athletes found gambling on their own sport at other schools will be required to take educational classes on sports betting and could be suspended for up to half of a season.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

