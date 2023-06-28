Victor Wembanyama's Official Height Revealed by Spurs Ahead of 2023 NBA Summer League

Photos by Caitlin Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama is tall, and that's putting it lightly.

The San Antonio Spurs rookie and 2023 No. 1 overall pick told reporters Wednesday that he is 7'3½", which is half an inch taller than he said he was in October when he suited up for the Metropolitans 92 for two games against the G League Ignite in Las Vegas.

The NBA updated its policy in 2019-20 to require players to be measured without shoes on for their official height.

Wembanyama is one of the most hyped prospects in NBA history, and he had been listed anywhere from 7'1" to 7'4" by various websites leading up to the draft.

Many of the NBA's top rookies had their height measured by the NBA at the draft combine in May, but Wembanyama was not present at the combine as he was still competing with the Metropolitans 92 in France.

Wembanyama got an official measurement with the Spurs this past weekend and he is set to become the NBA's second-tallest player in 2023-24 behind the 7'4" Boban Marjanovic.

Wembanyama helped lead the Metropolitans 92 to the LNB Pro A finals this past season, but the team was swept by Monaco and missed out on a title.

Still, the 19-year-old had an impressive season in his native France, averaging 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.0 blocks in 34 games while shooting 47.0 percent from the floor and 27.5 percent from deep.

Wembanyama is expected to greatly alter the trajectory of the Spurs franchise, but fans will have to wait a bit longer to see him hit the court with San Antonio as he will not join the Spurs for the California Classic Summer League.

The Frenchman will also not compete in the FIBA World Cup this summer but is expected to join the Spurs for the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas so he can prepare for his rookie season.