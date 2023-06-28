Bills Training Staff, USWNT, MLB Pitcher Liam Hendriks Among 2023 ESPY Honorees

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

The 2023 ESPYs are quickly approaching, and ESPN revealed the list of special honorees Wednesday.

The Buffalo Bills training and medical staff, the United States women's national soccer team and Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks will all be honored during the July 12 awards show.

According to a press release, the Bills training staff will be honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service, which is "given to a group with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes the legacy of the former NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger, Pat Tillman."

Following the collapse of Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin during a Monday Night Football game in January, the training staff "exemplified mental toughness and immediately performed life-saving measures" by administering CPR, automated external defibrillation (AED) and other treatments on the field before he was eventually stretchered into an ambulance and taken to a hospital.

Hamlin recovered from being in critical condition and left the hospital nine days after he was admitted, and he was able to be on the sidelines for the Bills during the playoffs.

The USWNT will receive the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage "for their resilient fight for equal pay off the field." The award is "given to a deserving member or group in the sporting world who makes a difference far beyond the field of play, impacting the world in indelible ways."

The women entered into a legal battle with U.S. Soccer in March 2019 and last year reached a historic agreement that officially ensures equal pay for the USWNT with the men's national team. The team has remained active in raising awareness for pay inequity and social injustices in the United States.

Hendriks will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, following his diagnosis with non-Hodgkin lymphoma." The 34-year-old announced his diagnosis in January and underwent months of treatment before revealing in April that he was cancer-free.

Hendriks made his return to the mound near the end of last month and made four more appearances in relief for the White Sox before being placed on the 15-day injured list with an elbow injury. He will join a list of recipients of the Jimmy V Award that includes Dick Vitale (2022), Chris Nikic (2021), Craig Sager (2016) and Stuart Scott (2014).