Daniel Jones Working Out with Saquon Barkley amid Giants RB's Contract Dispute

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Saquon Barkley isn't under contract as he continues to hold out for a long-term deal with the New York Giants, but that won't stop Daniel Jones from working out with the two-time Pro Bowler.

Speaking to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Jones said Barkley was among a group of players who worked out with him in Arizona earlier this offseason and they are preparing to do more work together soon.

"We're going to get together pretty soon and get some work in," Jones explained. "We've gone down to Charlotte in the past, and I think that's the plan again."

Jones and Barkley were two of the big focal points for the Giants when the offseason began. Both players were set to become free agents with the team coming off a surprise 9-7-1 record and a playoff victory over the Minnesota Vikings last season.

The Giants signed Jones to a four-year, $160 million deal, which allowed them to use their franchise tag on Barkley. The one-year tender for running backs is worth $10.1 million guaranteed.

Barkley seems unsure about the chances of working out a long-term contract with the Giants before the July 17 deadline for tagged players to sign multiyear deals.

"I don't know. I don't know," he said when asked about his optimism level for signing a new contract on June 11. The 26-year-old also talked about his value to the team relative to the entire running-back market.

"I see [the running back market]. I'm aware of that," Barkley said. "I feel like I'm more than that. I feel we finally got to a place where we're a successful team. We got to start winning games, and I was a big part of that."

Giants owner John Mara told reporters during the annual league meetings in March he's told Barkley he wants "him to be a Giant for his entire career."

Since Barkley isn't under contract right now, he wasn't allowed to participate in mandatory minicamp with the Giants from June 13 to 15.

Barkley ran for a career-high 1,312 yards and led the team with 1,650 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns last season.