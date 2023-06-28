NASCAR Driver Jimmie Johnson Won't Race After Deaths of In-Laws, Nephew

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will not race this weekend in NASCAR's Grant Park 220 street race in Chicago following the deaths of his wife's parents and a nephew, per ESPN.

On Monday, the bodies of Jack Janway, 69, his wife, Terry Janway, 68, and their grandson Dalton Janway, 11, were discovered at a home in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Muskogee police spokesperson Lynn Hamlin said investigators believe Terry Janway shot and killed her husband and grandson before shooting herself.

Johnson, who is racing on a part-time schedule this season as the co-owner of Legacy Motor Club, was gearing up to participate in NASCAR's first-ever Cup Series street race.

"The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made," Legacy Motor Club said in a tweet.

Hamlin said police responded to a 911 call by a woman who reported a disturbance with a gun before hanging up. Upon arriving at the scene, police found one person dead near the front door and then heard another gunshot from further inside, where the two other bodies were found. Hamlin confirmed that the three people found dead were the parents and nephew of Johnson's wife, Chandra Janway.

"We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson's family," NASCAR said in a statement. "The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson and Janway families."