Betting Guide for Capital One's the Match VIII: Mahomes-Kelce vs. Curry-Thompson

0 of 4

Isaiah Vazquez/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

Capital One's The Match VIII is set to tee off on Thursday evening, an event that will pit a pair of NFL stars in Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce against NBA counterparts Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. While Mahomes and Curry have each participated in previous iterations of The Match, their longtime teammates Kelce and Thompson are both first timers.

The Wynn Golf Club will play host to this exciting contest. It's been the site for two prior The Match events, the first in 2021 when Brooks Koepka won his head-to-head clash with Bryce DeChambeau and more recently when Mahomes played the course while teamed with Josh Allen in a losing battle against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The Wynn is a championship-caliber par-70 course—although only 12 holes will be used for this match—with plenty of water hazards and other challenges the contestants will need to navigate to come out on top.

The Match VIII's format will be a scramble where all four golfers take a tee shot to start. Each team will then select its best shot to start from with each participant going on to play their own ball until holing out. The best score will be counted at the conclusion of each hole, with the winning side taking the hole.

While the contestants won't be playing for winnings of their own—the event will benefit the No Kid Hungry charity—viewers at home have a chance to win a little scratch. DraftKings Sportsbook recently put up a plethora of prop bets surrounding The Match 8, with lines on everything from which team will win to whether any of them hit a hole-in-one.

With so many bets up on the board, it can be difficult to home in on which are worth your while and offer the best chance to cash a winning ticket. If you aren't sure which way to lean when it comes to some of these prop offerings, then read on for a betting guide with picks against the spread that you won't want to miss.