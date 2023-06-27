Leonard Fournette Uninjured After Car Catches on Fire While Driving; RB Shares Video

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Free-agent running back Leonard Fournette was unharmed after his SUV caught fire on a highway.

"Man it was one of those days today, but I would like thank God," he wrote on Instagram. "My car caught on fire while I was driving. But I'am still blessed."

Fournette included a video from the scene, which showed the significant damage caused to the vehicle.

The veteran ball-carrier played a key role in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2020 Super Bowl run, going for 300 yards and three scores in four postseason games. Last offseason, the team valued him highly enough to sign him to a three-year, $21 million deal.

The 28-year-old's performance fell off a bit in 2022, though. In 16 appearances, he had 668 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and his 3.5 yards per carry were the second-lowest of his career.

The Bucs signaled their intention to move on from Fournette before free agency got underway. He told the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud he had asked for his release from the team.

"Winning is everything," he said at the time. "That's all. And in my last three years here, that's all we've done. But since my guy (Tom Brady) left, that's why I came, so my time here was up."