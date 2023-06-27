NHL Schedule 2023-24: Opening Day, All-Star Weekend and Key Dates Released

Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights are still celebrating their 2023 Stanley Cup championship, but it's time for the NHL to turn the page on the 2022-23 campaign and focus on the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The NHL announced the entire 2023-24 season schedule on Tuesday. Opening night is set for Oct. 10, highlighted by the Golden Knights raising their championship banner ahead of a matchup against the Seattle Kraken.

Although there's still plenty of offseason left, including the 2023 draft, which begins with the first round on Wednesday in Nashville, let's take a look at some key dates and matchups for the upcoming season.

NHL Global Series: Sept. 23-24 and Nov. 16-19

The NHL will kick of the 2023-24 campaign with two preseason matchups at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, on Sept. 23 and 24 as part of its Global Series. The Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings were selected to participate.

The league also has four regular-season matchups scheduled at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, as part of the Global Series. The Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs will take part in those matchups.

Here's the schedule for the games in Stockholm:

Nov. 16: Detroit Red Wings vs Ottawa Senators

Nov. 17: Toronto Maple Leafs vs Detroit Red Wings

Nov. 18: Minnesota Wild vs Ottawa Senators

Nov. 19: Toronto Maple Leafs vs Minnesota Wild

Opening Night: Oct. 10, 2023

The 2023-24 campaign will open with a triple-header on Oct. 10.

In addition to a matchup between the Golden Knights and Kraken, the Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Chicago Blackhawks at PPG Paints Arena, and the Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Nashville Predators at Amalie Arena.

Here's a complete list of each team's home opener:

Anaheim Ducks: October 15 vs. Carolina Hurricanes at Honda Center

Arizona Coyotes: October 21 vs. Anaheim Ducks at Mullett Arena

Boston Bruins: October 11 vs. Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden

Buffalo Sabres: October 12 vs. New York Rangers at KeyBank Center

Calgary Flames: October 11 vs. Winnipeg Jets at Scotiabank Saddledome

Carolina Hurricanes: October 11 vs. Ottawa Senators at PNC Arena

Chicago Blackhawks: October 21 vs. Vegas Golden Knights at United Center

Colorado Avalanche: October 19 vs. Chicago Blackhawks at Ball Arena

Columbus Blue Jackets: October 12 vs. Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena

Dallas Stars: October 12 vs. St. Louis Blues at American Airlines Center

Detroit Red Wings: October 14 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena

Edmonton Oilers: October 14 vs. Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place

Florida Panthers: October 19 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs at FLA Live Arena

Los Angeles Kings: October 11 vs. Colorado Avalanche at Crypto.com Arena

Minnesota Wild: October 12 vs. Florida Panthers at Xcel Energy Center

Montreal Canadiens: October 14 vs. Chicago Blackhawks at Bell Centre

Nashville Predators: October 12 vs. Seattle Kraken at Bridgestone Arena

New Jersey Devils: October 12 vs. Detroit Red Wings at Prudential Center

New York Islanders: October 14 vs. Buffalo Sabres at UBS Arena

New York Rangers: October 16 vs. Arizona Coyotes at Madison Square Garden

Ottawa Senators: October 14 vs. Philadelphia Flyers at Canadian Tire Centre

Philadelphia Flyers: October 17 vs. Vancouver Canucks at Wells Fargo Center

Pittsburgh Penguins: October 10 vs. Chicago Blackhawks at PPG Paints Arena

San Jose Sharks: October 12 vs. Vegas Golden Knights at SAP Center

Seattle Kraken: October 17 vs. Colorado Avalanche at Climate Pledge Arena

St. Louis Blues: October 14 vs. Seattle Kraken at Enterprise Center

Tampa Bay Lightning: October 10 vs. Nashville Predators at Amalie Arena

Toronto Maple Leafs: October 11 vs. Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena

Vancouver Canucks: October 11 vs. Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena

Vegas Golden Knights: October 10 vs. Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena

Washington Capitals: October 13 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at Capital One Arena

Winnipeg Jets: October 14 vs. Florida Panthers at Canada Life Centre

Outdoor Games: Oct. 29, 2023; Jan. 1, 2024; Feb, 17, 2024; Feb. 18, 2024

The NHL has a huge slate of outdoor games scheduled for the 2023-24 campaign, though it's highlighted by a Winter Classic matchup between the reigning Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Jan. 1, 2024.

It will mark the first time the Golden Knights and Kraken compete in an outdoor game.

The league also has an outdoor rivalry matchup set for the 2023 Heritage Classic between Alberta's Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Oct. 29, 2023.

The NHL Stadium Series will also feature two matchups played at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Feb. 17 and 18, 2024. The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 17, and the New York Rangers will take on the New York Islanders on Feb. 18.

All-Star Weekend: Feb. 1-4, 2024

Following a successful All-Star Weekend at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, last season, the 2024 All-Star festivities will be held at the Maple Leafs' Scotiabank Arena in Toronto from Feb. 2-3.

The league has a scheduled break for the festivities from Feb. 1-4.

End of Regular Season: April 18, 2024

The 2023-24 regular season schedule will conclude on April 18, and the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin shortly after. However, an official schedule for the postseason has not been released.

For the full 2023-24 NHL schedule, visit NHL.com