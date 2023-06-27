Clippers Rumors: Norman Powell 'Considered Available for Trade' Across NBA

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell is reportedly viewed as a strong trade candidate this offseason.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Powell is "considered available for trade across the league" after his name came up in discussions with the Washington Wizards for veteran point guard Chris Paul. The Wizards instead sent Paul to the Golden State Warriors for Jordan Poole and two draft picks.

Powell, who won the 2019 NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors, has been with the Clippers since February 2022.

