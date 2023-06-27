X

    Clippers Rumors: Norman Powell 'Considered Available for Trade' Across NBA

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 27, 2023

    PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 16: Norman Powell #24 of the LA Clippers goes to the basket during the game During round one game one of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 16, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

    Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell is reportedly viewed as a strong trade candidate this offseason.

    According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Powell is "considered available for trade across the league" after his name came up in discussions with the Washington Wizards for veteran point guard Chris Paul. The Wizards instead sent Paul to the Golden State Warriors for Jordan Poole and two draft picks.

    Powell, who won the 2019 NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors, has been with the Clippers since February 2022.

