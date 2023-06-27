Kyle Kuzma Rumors: Kings Gaining 'Plenty of Momentum' as Landing Spot for Wizards FA

G Fiume/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly considered strong players to land forward Kyle Kuzma in free agency.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Kuzma-to-Sacramento is gaining "plenty of momentum" on the heels of Kuzma opting out of the final year of his contract with the Washington Wizards and becoming a free agent.

Per Fischer, the Kings are projected to have over $25 million in salary-cap space to work with toward a deal with Kuzma even if they sign All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis to a new contract and re-sign forward Trey Lyles as expected.

This year's free-agent class isn't quite as deep as some past years, but the 2023 market features several big names.

Perennial All-Stars James Harden and Kyrie Irving could change teams, while Fred VanVleet and Kuzma could be difference-makers in 2023-24 and beyond. Stars Damian Lillard and Zion Williamson have headlined a robust trade rumor mill following Bradley Beal's trade to the Phoenix Suns.

With high-profile teams like the Suns and Los Angeles Lakers expected to be active to fill out their rosters, we could see a number of veterans take a discount in search of a championship. The Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs are also armed with significant cap space they can use to improve their youth-laden rosters—including No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio—so there should be a lot of action when free agency opens Friday.



