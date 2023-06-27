Fantasy Alert: Romeo Doubs 'Has Seemingly Become' Packers QB Jordan Love's 'Go-to' WR

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

While Christian Watson figures to be the No. 1 wide receiver in the Green Bay Packers offense, another wideout is apparently turning heads this offseason.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported Tuesday that Romeo Doubs "has seemingly become quarterback Jordan Love's go-to guy."

"Whether it's in scripted team periods or move-the-ball drills like the two-minute simulation, Doubs has been targeted time and again," Demovsky wrote.

A fourth-round draft pick in 2022, Doubs received a strong endorsement from Aaron Rodgers during training camp.

He caught 42 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie. An ankle injury interrupted his season and took him out for four games.

From a fantasy football perspective, Demovsky's report underlines the risk in targeting any of the key figures in the passing game. There are so many variables at play when you have a first-year starting quarterback and a receiving corps without a clear hierarchy.

Maybe Love will hit the ground running like Rodgers did when he took over for Brett Favre in 2008. Even if that scenario does play out, fantasy managers can't be totally sure whether Watson, Doubs or somebody else would be the biggest beneficiary.

Watson (66) and Doubs (67) nearly had the same number of targets in 2022. While the former averaged more yards per reception (14.9) and possesses more big-play potential, the latter could see his catches add up over the course of the season.

Steering clear of either player might be an advisable approach until a better picture of Green Bay's new-look offense is clear.