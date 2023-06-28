Capital One's 'The Match 8': Storylines for Mahomes, Kelce vs. Steph, Klay

2 of 4

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

One fun aspect of The Match 8 is that all four competitors are used to playing at the pinnacle of their respective sports.

Mahomes and Kelce are reigning Super Bowl champions with the Kansas City Chiefs and have won two NFL titles together. Curry and Thompson, meanwhile, have four NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors on their resumes.



These are two squads of teammates and friends who know one another well.



The chemistry of the pairs could come into play at the Wynn Golf Club since this is a scramble format. For those unfamiliar, scramble is a golf variant in which a team picks the best lie after each shot and each player takes their next swing from the same position.



Since Curry and Thompson know each other's strengths on the course, they should know which spots are most beneficial for both players. The same is true for Mahomes and Kelce.



And since these are high-level competitors who are used to winning, fans should expect a good amount of banter—and perhaps a little friendly trash-talking—from both the players themselves and commentators such as Charles Barkley, Draymond Green and Von Miller.



"It'll be cool to have two different sports go up against each other," Mahomes said, per ESPN's Adam Teicher. "I know them both pretty well so we can kind of talk some trash and do that type of stuff. And then anytime you combine Vegas and Travis is going to be a good time so I'm sure it'll be some good TV."

The competition should also be fierce. These are proven winners, but only one duo can claim victory on Thursday.

