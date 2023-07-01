Re-Drafting Mike Trout and 2009 MLB Draft Including International Prospects

0 of 33

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

What if Major League Baseball were like the National Basketball Association and international players were part of the annual draft process rather than the current free-for-all system where players go to the highest bidder within the confines of a club's predetermined bonus pool?

That's the hypothetical scenario we set out to explore with this new redraft series.

This time around the focus is 2009, which had a deep international class headlined by José Ramírez, Xander Bogaerts, Willson Contreras and Jorge Polanco.

They join a draft pool originally headlined by Stephen Strasburg (WAS), Dustin Ackley (SEA), Donavan Tate (SD), Tony Sanchez (PIT) and Matt Hobgood (BAL) as the top five picks.

