Re-Drafting Harper, Machado and 2010 MLB Draft Including International Prospects

What if Major League Baseball were like the National Basketball Association and international players were part of the annual draft process rather than the current free-for-all system where players go to the highest bidder within the confines of a club's predetermined bonus pool?
That's the hypothetical scenario we set out to explore with this new redraft series.
This time around the focus is 2010, which had an international class headlined by Cincinnati Reds flame-thrower Aroldis Chapman, Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte, and 2023 standouts Eduardo Rodríguez and Orlando Arcia.
They join a draft pool originally headlined by Bryce Harper (WAS), Jameson Taillon (PIT), Manny Machado (BAL), Christian Colón (KC) and Drew Pomeranz (CLE) as the top five picks.
1. Washington Nationals: OF Bryce Harper
Actual Pick: OF Bryce Harper
Harper's Actual Draft Position: No. 1 overall (Washington Nationals)
Dubbed baseball's "Chosen One" on the cover of Sports Illustrated when he was only 16 years old, Bryce Harper was a slam dunk to go No. 1 overall in the 2010 draft to a Washington Nationals team that had just taken Stephen Strasburg with the top pick the year before.
Harper dropped out of high school after his junior year, got his GED, and enrolled at College of Southern Nevada to expedite his arrival in pro ball. That's a fairly common practice these days, with Cincinnati Reds prospect Cam Collier doing it just last year, but it was unheard of at the time.
He hit .443 with 31 home runs and 98 RBI over 66 games in his lone JUCO season to win the Golden Spikes Award, and he inked a five-year, $9.9 million MLB deal when he signed with the Nationals.
With two MVP awards, 288 home runs, 833 RBI and 43.2 WAR through his age-30 season, Harper is on a Hall of Fame trajectory, and he remains the top talent from the 2010 class.
2. Pittsburgh Pirates: 3B Manny Machado
- Harper: 1,424 G, 142 OPS+, 1,426 H, 288 HR, 833 RBI, 43.2 WAR
- Machado: 1,504 G, 125 OPS+, 1,657 H, 292 HR, 885 RBI, 53.0 WAR
Actual Pick: RHP Jameson Taillon
Machado's Actual Draft Position: No. 3 overall (Baltimore Orioles)
The Bryce Harper vs. Manny Machado debate is one of the best of the current generation of players, and it's one that took center stage during the 2018-19 offseason when they were the headliners of a stacked free-agent class.
The side-by-side stat comparison is extremely close:
Defensive value has helped Machado build a sizable lead in the WAR category, but the 142 OPS+ and two MVPs on Harper's resume is enough to still make him the No. 1 pick in this redraft.
Given the opportunity to redo this draft, there is no doubt the Pittsburgh Pirates would walk away with one of those superstars, and the opportunity to slot one of them alongside prime Andrew McCutchen in the lineup is a fun thought.
3. Baltimore Orioles: RHP Jacob deGrom
Actual Pick: 3B Manny Machado
deGrom's Actual Draft Position: No. 272 overall (New York Mets)
The Baltimore Orioles won 96 games and an AL East title in 2014 with a pitching staff led by Chris Tillman, Wei-Yin Chen and Bud Norris, but they were swept by the Kansas City Royals in the ALCS.
That same year, Jacob deGrom made his MLB debut with the New York Mets, going 9-6 with a 2.69 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 144 strikeouts in 140.1 innings to win NL Rookie of the Year honors.
Of course, this redraft also has them losing rising superstar Manny Machado, so it could wind up being a push at best from a talent standpoint. Still, it's a fun hypothetical to think about with that shifting of talent.
Despite the injuries he has battled in recent seasons, deGrom still has a 2.53 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 1,652 strikeouts in 1,356.1 innings, and he had one of the best primes in MLB history during his time with the Mets.
4. Kansas City Royals: LHP Chris Sale
Actual Pick: SS Christian Colón
Sale's Actual Draft Position: No. 13 overall (Chicago White Sox)
There was a significant drop-off from the top three prospects to everyone else in the 2010 draft class, but Christian Colón also had a high ceiling with the defensive tools to be a standout at both middle infield spots and the bat-to-ball skills to be an offensive standout.
Instead, he ended up hitting just .249/.312/.310 with 1.1 WAR in 161 career games in the majors, and his pro career ended in 2021 playing for the Toronto Blue Jays Triple-A affiliate.
The pivot to Chris Sale would have given the Royals a bona fide ace during their back-to-back World Series trips, with Sale finishing third and fourth in AL Cy Young balloting during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.
The left-hander has a 119-77 record with a 3.08 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 2,135 strikeouts in 1,737 innings since making his MLB debut just a few months after he was drafted in 2010.
5. Cleveland Guardians: C J.T. Realmuto
Actual Pick: LHP Drew Pomeranz
Realmuto's Actual Draft Position: No. 104 overall (Miami Marlins)
J.T. Realmuto set the national single-season high school records with 88 hits and 119 RBI during his senior year at Carl Albert High School in Oklahoma.
Originally drafted as a shortstop, he has since developed into one of the best catchers of his generation, tallying three All-Star appearances, three Silver Sluggers and two Gold Gloves in 10 seasons with the Marlins and Phillies.
The Guardians ended up flipping actual No. 5 overall pick Drew Pomeranz to the Colorado Rockies in a deal that brought Ubaldo Jiménez to Cleveland, and it's fair to wonder if they would have done the same regardless of who they picked in this spot.
6. Arizona Diamondbacks: LHP Aroldis Chapman
Actual Pick: RHP Barret Loux (did not sign)
Chapman's Actual Draft Position: International signing (CIN, six-year, $30.25 million deal)
After four seasons pitching professionally in Cuba, left-hander Aroldis Chapman defected prior to the 2010 season and signed a six-year, $30.25 million deal, and after spending the bulk of his first pro season at Triple-A he made his MLB debut on Aug. 31, 2010.
By the 2012 season, he was one of the best closers in baseball, posting a 1.51 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 15.3 K/9 with 38 saves in 68 games to finish eighth in NL Cy Young voting.
The 35-year-old has put together one of the greatest careers in MLB history by a reliever, and he ranks third among active pitchers with 317 saves.
The D-backs failed to sign actual No. 6 pick Barret Loux after issues arose in his post-draft physical, and the following year they used the No. 7 selection they were awarded as compensation on Archie Bradley.
7. New York Mets: SS Andrelton Simmons
Actual Pick: RHP Matt Harvey
Simmons' Actual Draft Position: No. 70 overall (Atlanta Braves)
Andrelton Simmons ranks ninth all-time among shortstops with 28.5 defensive WAR, and he was also an elite contact hitter, striking out just 461 times in 4,816 plate appearances over 11 seasons in the majors.
He had five seasons with at least 4.0 WAR, including a career-high 7.9 WAR in 2017 as a member of the Los Angeles Angels, and he finished eighth in AL MVP voting and took home Gold Glove honors that year.
Shortstop was a revolving door for the Mets between José Reyes leaving in free agency after the 2011 season and Francisco Lindor being acquired from Cleveland a decade later, and Simmons would have helped bridge that gap.
8. Houston Astros: OF Christian Yelich
- 2018: 164 OPS+, .326/.402/.598, 36 HR, 110 RBI, 22 SB, 7.3 WAR
- 2019: 179 OPS+, .329/.429/.671, 44 HR, 97 RBI, 30 SB, 7.0 WAR
Actual Pick: OF Delino DeShields
Yelich's Actual Draft Position: No. 23 overall (Miami Marlins)
Christian Yelich had a brilliant two-year peak with the Milwaukee Brewers where he was arguably the best player in the National League.
His fall-off in the years since has been significant as he has tallied just 6.5 WAR total since the start of the 2020 season, but he remains a productive player, albeit a significantly overpaid one.
Adding him to the mix could have helped the Astros build a legitimate dynasty on the heels of their World Series title in 2017, and he would have been a significant upgrade at one of the corner outfield spots.
9. San Diego Padres: OF Nick Castellanos
Actual Pick: RHP Karsten Whitson (did not sign)
Castellanos' Actual Draft Position: No. 44 overall (Detroit Tigers)
The San Diego Padres failed to sign Karsten Whitson at No. 9 overall when he chose to honor his commitment to the University of Florida, and the following year they took JUCO infielder Cory Spangenberg at No. 10 overall the next year with the compensatory pick.
This pivot to Nick Castellanos gives them a middle-of-the-order bat who could have helped bridge the gap from rebuilding to contender slotted alongside Wil Myers during the lean years.
Castellanos has a 114 OPS+ with 189 home runs and 699 RBI in 11 seasons, and he was an All-Star and Silver Slugger winner in 2021 when he hit .309/.362/.576 with 38 doubles, 34 home runs and 100 RBI. He parlayed that into a five-year, $100 million deal with the Phillies prior to the 2022 season.
10. Oakland Athletics: 2B/OF Whit Merrifield
Actual Pick: OF Michael Choice
Merrifield's Actual Draft Position: No. 269 overall (Kansas City Royals)
Since breaking out as a late-bloomer at the age of 28 in 2017, Whit Merrifield ranks second in the majors with 1,021 hits, trailing only Freddie Freeman (1,049) during that seven-year stretch.
He has led the majors in hits twice, steals three times, and twice been an All-Star while providing significant value with his contact skills and defensive versatility while playing second base and all three outfield spots.
The Oakland Athletics were a playoff team in 2018, 2019 and 2020, and during that span Merrifield hit .300/.353/.449 for a 114 OPS+ while averaging 32 doubles, 12 home runs, 77 runs scored and 26 steals.
11. Toronto Blue Jays: 2B Ketel Marte
Actual Pick: RHP Deck McGuire
Marte's Actual Draft Position: International signing (SEA, $100,000 bonus)
The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired Ketel Marte and Taijuan Walker from the Seattle Mariners in a five-player deal that sent Jean Segura and Mitch Haniger the other way prior to the 2017 season.
Two years later, Marte was one of the breakout stars of the 2019 season, hitting .329/.389/.592 with 36 doubles, 32 home runs, 92 RBI and 6.9 WAR to finish fourth in NL MVP voting.
All told, he has racked up 20.0 WAR in seven seasons with the D-backs, and he stands out as the best position player from the 2010 international class by a wide margin.
12. Cincinnati Reds: OF Kevin Kiermaier
Actual Pick: C Yasmani Grandal
Kiermaier's Actual Draft Position: No. 941 overall (Tampa Bay Rays)
Andrelton Simmons is already off the board at No. 7 overall in this redraft, and now we have another one of the best defensive players of this generation in Gold Glove center fielder Kevin Kiermaier.
Originally a 31st-round selection by the Tampa Bay Rays, Kiermaier is a three-time Gold Glove winner who has piled up 34.3 WAR across 11 seasons on the strength of his range and instincts in the outfield.
The Cincinnati Reds have been looking for stability in center field since Ken Griffey Jr. was patrolling the position, and this would give them one of the best in the business to anchor their outfield unit.
13. Chicago White Sox: LHP Robbie Ray
Actual Pick: LHP Chris Sale
Ray's Actual Draft Position: No. 356 overall (Washington Nationals)
It's been a career of ups and downs for Robbie Ray.
He was an All-Star as a 25-year-old in 2017 and the AL Cy Young winner in 2021, but in between he posted a 4.53 ERA and 1.43 WHIP while struggling to hold onto his spot in the starting rotation at times.
Originally drafted by the Washington Nationals, he was traded to the Detroit Tigers in the Doug Fister deal, and then moved again a year later to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the three-team deal that sent Didi Gregorius to the New York Yankees.
Among pitchers with at least 1,000 career innings pitched, he ranks second all-time with 11.0 strikeouts per nine innings, behind only the Chicago White Sox actual pick at No. 13 overall Chris Sale (11.1).
14. Milwaukee Brewers: C Yasmani Grandal
Actual Pick: RHP Dylan Covey (did not sign)
Grandal's Actual Draft Position: No. 12 overall (Cincinnati Reds)
The Milwaukee Brewers have used five different Opening Day starters at catcher over the last seven years since Jonathan Lucroy made his final start behind the plate, including Yasmani Grandal in 2019 playing on a one-year, $16 million deal.
The two-time All-Star posted a 119 OPS+ with 26 doubles, 28 home runs, 77 RBI and 2.4 WAR in his lone season in Milwaukee, and he turned that performance into a four-year, $73 million deal from the Chicago White Sox in free agency.
Drafting him straight away in 2010 would have helped stabilize the catcher position and given the Brewers a core piece to build around offensively.
15. Texas Rangers: RHP Noah Syndergaard
Actual Pick: OF Jake Skole
Syndergaard's Actual Draft Position: No. 38 overall (Toronto Blue Jays)
The New York Mets acquired Noah Syndergaard from the Toronto Blue Jays in the seven-player deal that sent reigning NL Cy Young winner R.A. Dickey the other way prior to the 2013 season.
The towering 6'6" right-hander made his MLB debut in 2015 and quickly developed into one of the most overpowering starters in baseball, going 47-30 with a 3.31 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 775 strikeouts in 716 innings over his first five seasons in the majors.
However, he has not looked the same since missing all of 2020 and most of 2021 recovering from Tommy John surgery, and he has a 7.16 ERA in 55.1 innings this season pitching on a one-year, $13 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Adding him to the rotation for Texas Rangers teams that won back-to-back AL West titles in 2015 and 2016 makes for an interesting what if.
16. Chicago Cubs: LHP Eduardo Rodríguez
Actual Pick: RHP Hayden Simpson
Rodriguez's Actual Draft Position: International signing (BAL, $175,000 bonus)
The Boston Red Sox acquired Eduardo Rodríguez at the 2014 trade deadline in a one-for-one deal that sent rental reliever Andrew Miller to the Baltimore Orioles.
In six seasons with the Red Sox, he went 64-39 with a 4.16 ERA and 892 strikeouts in 856.2 innings, finishing sixth in AL Cy Young voting in 2019 when he finished 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 203.1 innings.
The Detroit Tigers signed him to a five-year, $77 million deal prior to the 2022 season, and he was putting together a Cy Young-caliber season this year with a 2.13 ERA in 67.2 innings over his first 11 starts before a finger injury landed him on the injured list.
If he can return healthy in July, he could be one of the most sought-after players on the market at the deadline.
17. Tampa Bay Rays: RHP Merrill Kelly
Actual Pick: OF Josh Sale
Kelly's Actual Draft Position: No. 251 overall (Tampa Bay Rays)
An eighth-round pick in the 2010 draft, Merrill Kelly failed to reach the majors as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays before he was released to pursue an opportunity in the KBO.
In four seasons with the SK Wyverns, he went 48-32 with a 3.86 ERA in 729.2 innings, and he returned stateside in 2019 when he signed a two-year, $5.5 million deal that included a pair of club options.
After three solid seasons, he put together a breakout 2022 season, going 13-8 with a 3.37 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 177 strikeouts in a career-high 200.1 innings. That earned him a two-year, $18 million extension, and he is 9-3 with a 2.90 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 96 strikeouts in 90 innings to begin the 2023 campaign.
The 34-year-old is a late-bloomer, but he is having the best 2023 season of any pitcher from the 2010 draft class.
18. Los Angeles Angels: SS Orlando Arcia
Actual Pick: 3B Kaleb Cowart
Arcia's Actual Draft Position: International signing (MIL, $95,000 bonus)
Orlando Arcia was the top prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers farm system and the No. 8 overall prospect in baseball prior to the 2016 season, and the following year he had a 2.3-WAR season as a 22-year-old.
However, he failed to build on that initial success, and the Brewers traded him to the Atlanta Braves early in the 2021 season a few weeks before they swung a deal to acquire Willy Adames from the Tampa Bay Rays.
With Dansby Swanson gone in free agency and Vaughn Grissom still developing, he has found himself in a starting role once again this year and he is making the most of the opportunity.
The 28-year-old is hitting .333/.392/.478 with 2.3 WAR in 53 games.
19. Houston Astros: RHP Taijuan Walker
Actual Pick: RHP Mike Foltynewicz
Walker's Actual Draft Position: No. 43 overall (Seattle Mariners)
Taijuan Walker was a high-level basketball prospect in high school who averaged 21 points and 15 rebounds per game as a senior, but his projectability on the mound gave him one of the highest ceilings among all prep pitchers in the 2010 class.
The 6'4" right-hander has never quite developed into a bona fide ace, but he has put together a solid career as a middle-of-the-rotation starter, going 61-53 with a 3.92 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 872 strikeouts in 975.1 innings.
A terrific 2022 season earned him a four-year, $72 million deal from the Philadelphia Phillies in free agency, and it's fun to wonder how he might have developed in the Houston Astros system.
20. Boston Red Sox: RHP Jameson Taillon
Actual Pick: 2B Kolbrin Vitek
Sale's Actual Draft Position: No. 2 overall (Pittsburgh Pirates)
The hype was real surrounding Jameson Taillon heading into the 2010 draft.
"There's no doubt that Taillon has more upside than any pitching prospect in the 2010 draft. The only debate is whether he's a better pitching prospect than fellow Texas fireballer Josh Beckett was at the same stage of his career," wrote Baseball America in his predraft profile.
He pitched for Team Canada in the 2013 World Baseball Classic and earned the start against Team USA, allowing four hits and one earned run while striking out three over four innings as a 21-year-old years before he made his MLB debut.
Unfortunately, a variety of injuries derailed his career, but he has been solid when healthy and turned a strong 2022 season with the New York Yankees into a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs.
21. Minnesota Twins: OF Joc Pederson
Actual Pick: RHP Alex Wimmers
Sale's Actual Draft Position: No. 352 overall (Los Angeles Dodgers)
Joc Pederson burst onto the scene with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015, posting an .851 OPS with 20 home runs during the first half of the season to earn a starting nod in the All-Star Game.
That was the first of what has been five 20-homer seasons in his career, including a career-high 36 long balls during the 2019 season.
He helped the Atlanta Braves win a World Series title in 2021, earned his second career All-Star nod with the San Francisco Giants last season, and accepted a one-year, $19.7 million qualifying offer during the offseason.
22. Texas Rangers: OF Adam Duvall
Actual Pick: C Kellin Deglan
Duvall's Actual Draft Position: No. 348 overall (San Francisco Giants)
Outfielder Adam Duvall never really got a chance with the San Francisco Giants before he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds in a deal that sent veteran starter Mike Leak the other way, and he put together back-to-back 30-homer seasons in 2016 and 2017.
His production has been hit-and-miss in the years since, including a 2021 season where he led the NL with 113 RBI while also slugging a career-high 38 home runs and winning Gold Glove honors.
With 168 home runs and 10.9 WAR across 10 seasons, he has outperformed his 11th-round draft pick status, and with a strong season in Boston this year he could land a multi-year deal next offseason.
23. Miami Marlins: OF Adam Eaton
Actual Pick: OF Christian Yelich
Eaton's Actual Draft Position: No. 571 overall (Arizona Diamondbacks)
Outfielder Adam Eaton had a quietly productive 10-year career in the majors, tallying 18.3 WAR with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox, Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Angels.
He was a 6.6-WAR player in 2016 with the White Sox, and that offseason he was traded to the Nationals in a blockbuster deal that sent Lucas Giolito, Dane Dunning and Reynaldo López the other way.
He hit .279/.365/.428 for a 105 OPS+ with 25 doubles, 15 home runs, 15 steals and 1.8 WAR in 151 games with the Nationals in 2019 to help the Nationals win a World Series title.
24. San Francisco Giants: RHP Matt Harvey
Actual Pick: OF Gary Brown
Harvey's Actual Draft Position: No. 7 overall (New York Mets)
With an elite peak that lasted just a few short years, Matt Harvey was the toughest player to slot in this redraft.
He finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting in 2013 when he posted a 2.27 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 191 strikeouts in 178.1 innings to finish fourth in NL Cy Young voting, but he missed the 2014 season with Tommy John surgery.
He returned to go 13-8 with a 2.71 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 188 strikeouts in 189.1 innings the following year, but that was his final season as a frontline starter, and over the final six seasons of his career he had a 5.92 ERA and 1.51 WHIP in 539.1 innings.
Those two standout seasons were sandwiched around a World Series title by the Giants in 2014, and Harvey could have been a difference-maker in the San Francisco organization.
25. St. Louis Cardinals: LHP Drew Smyly
Actual Pick: 3B Zack Cox
Smyly's Actual Draft Position: No. 68 overall (Detroit Tigers)
Drew Smyly broke into the majors with a Detroit Tigers team that was headed for the World Series in 2012, and two years later he was part of a blockbuster deal to acquire David Price from the Tampa Bay Rays.
The left-hander has dealt with injuries and inconsistency throughout his career, but he has pitched to a 4.04 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 1,026.1 career innings.
The 34-year-old is still going strong this season with the Chicago Cubs, posting a 3.38 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 82.2 innings, and he has banked over $50 million over more than a decade in the big leagues.
26. Colorado Rockies: LHP James Paxton
Actual Pick: OF Kyle Parker
Sale's Actual Draft Position: No. 132 overall (Seattle Mariners)
When healthy, James Paxton has pitched at a frontline level throughout his career, but he has topped 150 innings just twice since making his MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners back in 2013.
During the three-year span from 2017 through 2019, he went 38-17 with a 3.54 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 550 strikeouts in 447 innings, but injuries have limited him to just 60 innings since the start of the shortened 2020 campaign.
The 34-year-old is healthy once again pitching in the second season of a two-year, $10 million deal with the Boston Red Sox, and he has a 3.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 51 strikeouts in 38.1 innings in seven starts since he returned to action on May 12.
27. Philadelphia Phillies: LHP Drew Pomeranz
Actual Pick: LHP Jesse Biddle
Pomeranz's Actual Draft Position: No. 5 overall (Cleveland Guardians)
Left-hander Drew Pomeranz was the first college pitcher off the board in the 2010 draft after going 9-2 with a 2.24 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 139 strikeouts in 100.2 innings during his junior season at Ole Miss.
A few months later, he was traded from Cleveland to Colorado in a blockbuster deal that sent Ubaldo Jiménez the other way, and he has enjoyed varying levels of success as both a starter and a reliever throughout his 11-year career.
He was an All-Star in 2016 when he posted a 3.32 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 186 strikeouts in 170.2 innings, and when he made the full-time move to the bullpen in 2019 he took his career to another level.
He had a 1.62 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 12.0 K/9 with four saves and 22 holds in 47 appearances over the first two seasons of a four-year, $34 million deal with the San Diego Padres, but he has not pitched since the 2022 season while recovering from flexor tendon surgery and then a second cleanup procedure in May.
28. Los Angeles Dodgers: RHP Carlos Martínez
- 2015: 14-7, 3.01 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 184 K, 179.2 IP, All-Star
- 2016: 16-9, 3.04 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 174 K, 195.1 IP
- 2017: 12-11, 3.64 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 217 K, 205.0 IP, All-Star
Actual Pick: RHP Zach Lee
Martínez's Actual Draft Position: International signing (STL, $1.5 million bonus)
Carlos Martínez was one of the best pitchers in the National League during a three-year stretch from 2015 through the 2017 season.
Injuries limited him to a swingman role in 2018 and he moved to the bullpen in 2019 when he tallied 24 saves, but he struggled to a 6.95 ERA in 102.1 innings over the next two years and made his final MLB appearance at the age of 29 on July 4, 2021.
He could have been a real difference-maker for NL West-winning Dodgers teams in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
29. Los Angeles Angels: RHP Héctor Neris
Actual Pick: RHP Cam Bedrosian
Neris' Actual Draft Position: International signing (PHI, $16,000 bonus)
Armed with a mid-90s fastball and a lethal splitter, Héctor Neris has enjoyed a solid 10-year career as a late-inning reliever with the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros.
He ranks 20th among active pitchers with 506 career appearances, and he has pitched to a 3.33 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 11.3 K/9 with 89 saves and 94 holds.
The 34-year-old has a 1.20 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 9.9 K/9 with two saves and 14 holds in 31 appearances this season playing in the second season of a two-year, $17 million deal, and he would be a welcome addition to the Angels bullpen.
30. Los Angeles Angels: 3B Jeimer Candelario
Actual Pick: OF Chevy Clarke
Candelario's Actual Draft Position: International signing (CHC, $500,000 bonus)
Jeimer Candelario was a top prospect in the Chicago Cubs system before he was traded to the Detroit Tigers along with Isaac Paredes in exchange for Alex Avila and Justin Wilson at the 2017 trade deadline.
He had a 3.7-WAR season in 2021 when he tallied an AL-leading 42 doubles, but after taking a significant step backward last year he was non-tendered by the Tigers at the start of the offseason.
The Washington Nationals signed him to a one-year, $5 million deal during the winter, and he is putting together a solid bounce-back year with a 115 OPS+ and 32 extra-base hits in 70 games to emerge as a legitimate potential trade candidate.
31. Tampa Bay Rays: C Evan Gattis
Actual Pick: C Justin O'Conner
Sale's Actual Draft Position: No. 704 overall (Atlanta Braves)
Evan Gattis took a circuitous route to pro baseball, spending multiple years away from the sport after an injury ended his time at Seminole State College in 2006. He eventually returned to action at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin in 2010 and played his way into being a 23rd-round pick.
"El Oso Blanco" had a short six-year career in the majors, but it was a productive one as he posted a 111 OPS+ while averaging 32 home runs and 94 RBI per 162 games while playing for the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros.
The catcher position has been an ongoing shuffle for the Tampa Bay Rays since they became a franchise in 1998, and adding Gattis to the mix could have helped shore up the position for a few years.
32. New York Yankees: IF Brandon Drury
Actual Pick: SS Cito Culver
Drury's Actual Draft Position: No. 404 overall (Atlanta Braves)
Utility man Brandon Drury hit .282/.329/.458 with 31 doubles, 16 home runs and 53 RBI as a rookie with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016, but that was his peak season prior to a breakout 2022 campaign.
He made good on a minor league deal with the Cincinnati Reds last season and played his way into being a trade chip who was sent to the San Diego Padres at the deadline.
All told, he posted a 122 OPS+ with 31 doubles, 28 home runs and 87 RBI last year, and he turned that into a two-year, $17 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.
Supplemental Round
33. Houston Astros: IF Ramón Urías
34. Toronto Blue Jays: OF Eddie Rosario
35. Atlanta Braves: OF Kole Calhoun
36. Boston Red Sox: RHP Addison Reed
37. Los Angeles Angels: OF Mark Canha
38. Toronto Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez
39. Boston Red Sox: IF Jedd Gyorko
40. Los Angeles Angels: OF Corey Dickerson
41. Toronto Blue Jays: RHP Jose Leclerc
42. Tampa Bay Rays: RHP Mike Foltynewicz
43. Seattle Mariners: SS Adeiny Hechavarria
44. Detroit Tigers: RHP Tommy Kahnle
45. Texas Rangers: LHP Alex Claudio
46. St. Louis Cardinals: RHP Vince Velasquez
47. Colorado Rockies: OF Raimel Tapia
48. Detroit Tigers: IF Derek Dietrich
49. Texas Rangers: 3B Maikel Franco
50. St. Louis Cardinals: OF Delino DeShields
