Re-Drafting Harper, Machado and 2010 MLB Draft Including International Prospects

Cliff Welch/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images

What if Major League Baseball were like the National Basketball Association and international players were part of the annual draft process rather than the current free-for-all system where players go to the highest bidder within the confines of a club's predetermined bonus pool?

That's the hypothetical scenario we set out to explore with this new redraft series.

This time around the focus is 2010, which had an international class headlined by Cincinnati Reds flame-thrower Aroldis Chapman, Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte, and 2023 standouts Eduardo Rodríguez and Orlando Arcia.

They join a draft pool originally headlined by Bryce Harper (WAS), Jameson Taillon (PIT), Manny Machado (BAL), Christian Colón (KC) and Drew Pomeranz (CLE) as the top five picks.

